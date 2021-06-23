5 tips for growing out a bad haircut

As much as we love leaving the salon with a brand new haircut to flaunt, this isn’t always the case. There are times when we experience a really traumatising haircut that make us regret our decision of ever stepping into the salon but we know that there’s no going back.

Though it’s impossible to undo what’s been done and it will take quite some time to grow it out, there’s still a way to work around your new ‘do. From low manipulation styles to adjusting your hair routine, here are some ways to grow out your bad haircut.

1. Add coffee to your shampoo

PHOTO: Pexels

There are a few purported benefits coffee has on our bodies like making our hair a lot healthier. In this case, coffee is also known to restore hair growth.

According to Healthline, it’s reported that “Applying coffee topically to hair and the scalp might stop hair loss and promote regrowth.”

When it comes to male baldness, hair loss typically occurs when dihydrotestosterone (DHT) damages hair follicles — which can also occur for women as well.

However, adding coffee into your routine might do your tresses some good as it can help stimulate hair growth and stop hair loss.

According to a 2007 laboratory study, researchers found that caffeine worked to block the effects of DHT, as well as stimulate hair growth and prolonged anagen duration, resulting in longer, wider hair roots, and gives the appearance of fuller, thicker hair.

2. Rice water rinse twice a week

If you’re looking to reduce hair fall then incorporating rice water into your routine might just be the ticket to healthier hair. While there is no definitive scientific research that rice water helps to promote hair growth, the evidence from trying it out suggests otherwise.

Dating back to the ancient Heian period in Japan, court ladies were known to have long, thick, and beautiful hair thanks to rice water.

But what’s so amazing about it?

Well, inositol, the ingredient found in rice water works to penetrate damaged hair and repair it from the inside out.

In fact, it’s also been known to protect your hair from future damage too.

And the great thing is, it’s cost-efficient, so you won’t have to spend a bomb to get your tresses fixed.

However, using rice water will not deliver results overnight, and definitely not if you’re using it wrong — or worse, too much of it.

It’s important to note that using it would require some form of commitment and that it would take some time before you start to notice the difference in your hair’s length, thickness, elasticity and strength.

3. Opt for low manipulation styles

PHOTO: Pexels

While many believe that protective hairstyles can help in speedy natural hair growth, low manipulation styles are actually key in keeping your hair healthy.

For the unacquainted, low manipulation styles involve styles that don’t require a high amount of pulling or combing of the hair to be achieved.

So instead of pulling your hair back in a high ponytail or bun, try going for a low twist bun or loose braids to keep your hair away from your face. This reduces tension, unnecessary damage to your hair and it will also help to retain length.

4. Lead a healthier lifestyle

PHOTO: Pexels

It goes without saying that exercise does wonders for your body and your immune system.

But what many don’t realise is that it increases blood flow and circulation throughout the body — which, in turn, increases blood flow so more nutrients and oxygen are reaching the scalp.

It’s also important to note that hair loss can be directly affected by mental and physical health problems.

And by doing some exercise, can’t make your hair grow, but regular cardio exercise can improve your health and mood — discouraging interruptions in the natural hair cycle.

So while it can’t reverse balding, working out can reduce or eliminate some of the health problems that lead to hair loss.

5. Eat food containing biotin, zinc, iron, omega-3, etc

PHOTO: Pexels

Eating a balanced diet with the right nutrients on a regular basis not only benefits your hair but also your overall health. In the long run, it can help promote hair growth, strengthen the hair, and even improve scalp circulation.

Some of the foods that you can consider adding to your diet include strawberries, salmon, pistachio, oysters, lentils, guava, cinnamon, lean meats and whole-grain cereal.

