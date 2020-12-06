5 tips to help you choose the right bath linens for your home

Choosing the right bath linens might seem straightforward, but with the crowd of textile lingo and care labels , it might be difficult to know which is best for your home. We speak with Clara Teo, co-founder of Sunday Bedding , to get her tips on picking the right bath towels.

One of the key tips she shared with us is that even the best towels tend to build up soapy residue over time. This can cause them to stiffen up. When that happens, just soak them in warm water with a splash of white vinegar to soften the towels.

Avoid softeners and keep in mind that drying them in a dryer (as opposed to line drying them) will keep them softer. However, line drying is the more environmentally-friendly option so it’s really up to your preference.

1. Choose your weight

“GSM stands for gram per square metre. A typical cotton towel, including the ones in hotels, weighs between 300-600GSM. 700GSM is the sweet spot for that dense, luxurious towel that you typically get at spas or hotels.

But be careful not to go too high — some towels can weigh up to 900GSM — it can even take longer to dry, especially in Singapore’s humidity. On the other hand, for gym towels, you may want to select a lower GSM as they dry off faster and are lighter.”

2. Cotton is best

“In general, cotton is the gold standard for bath towels because it is durable, soft and absorbent. Look for towels that are 100 per cent cotton, as they’re the ones to pass the tests on softness, absorbency, and durability. The material is breathable and comfortable so it doesn’t irritate the skin, making it friendly for sensitive skin.”

3. Go organic

“Textile manufacturing can be full of hazardous chemicals as they are used in the dyeing, treatment and washing process. Look for organic-certified towels that can be less harsh on your skin. GOTS-certified (Global Organic Textile Standard) towels mean that there have been no toxic chemicals have been used throughout the production process.”

4. Avoid decorative trimmings

“While towels with decorative trims may add a design element to your bathroom, the delicate trimmings or embroidery are more subject to wear and tear over time.”

5. Your towels will feel different after the first wash

“Fret not, as the cotton fibres typically ‘open up’ after the first wash and dry. This maximises the absorbency of the towel so the cotton fibres are ready to soak up all the water from your next shower. A good quality towel should still feel soft and absorbent after the first use.”

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.