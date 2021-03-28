5 tips on how to brighten your underarms

One of the most common reasons for skin darkening is the buildup of dead skin cells. Although this is a natural occurrence, drier skin types, harsh soaps and sun damage makes your skin a breeding ground for dead skin.

And so in this case, scrubbing regularly will help to counter dead skin build-up. For a reliable underarm exfoliator, consider the Shills 3-minutes Bubble Body Scrub. A foam that removes dead skin cells through a chemical reaction, the product sloughs off dead skin cells while whitening your underarms.

Shills 3Mins Bubble+ Body Scrub (250ml), $15.90. Available at Venus Beauty.

Alternatively, if you want something more accessible and versatile, Fresh’s Brown Sugar Body Polish is a great option.

A luxurious scrub that is filled with Fresh’s signature brown sugar, the scrub gently removes dead skin without it being too abrasive (thanks to its potent blend of essential oils).

Additionally, brown sugar is a natural antibacterial agent, which makes it great for ridding your armpits of any godforsaken germs.

2. Aim for the root

There are many reasons why our pits get dark, but it is generally believed that shaving and hair removing creams are two of the main causes. This is because such methods only remove hairs on the surface, which makes future hair regrowth thicker and coarser over time.

If you’re a fan of shaving or hair removal creams, try to switch to methods such as waxing or epilating — as these remove the hairs directly from the root. They might be a little more painful than the former, but hey, pain is temporary, but dark underarms? Might last forever.

3. Bake it

PHOTO: Pexels

If you have some serious dark underarms, you might want to try baking soda. Baking soda is a proven whitening agent and is often used in deodorants due to its anti-odour properties. Simply make a thick paste with water, scrub vigorously, and rinse it off.

Alternatively, you can also use other natural ingredients that you can easily find in your kitchen such as apple cider vinegar.

4. Use the right deodorants

Although it isn’t scientifically proven, it’s widely believed that deodorants can cause underarm darkening. But that doesn’t mean you should give up on deodorants. Instead, you can opt to choose a different brand of deodorant that’s more gentle.

For instance, the A’kin Cedarwood & Geranium Natural Deodorant. Made with a unique blend of Geranium, Cedarwood and Patchouli Oil, this luxurious deodorant neutralises your body’s natural odour while leaving your underarms clean and comfortable throughout the day.

A’kin Cedarwood & Geranium Natural Deodorant (150ml), $18. Available at Lookfantastic.

5. Wear loose clothing

PHOTO: Pexels

Believe it or not, wearing tight clothing around the armpit area might cause friction, resulting in darker underarms. By doing so, it actually leads to discolouration and skin darkening. Of course, the easiest solution to this is to avoid tight fighting clothes and opt for loose garments.

This article was first published in Her World Online.