5 tips for resetting your sleep cycle

But WFH may also have resulted in poorer sleep: because we’re able to sleep in a bit more every day, we could be hitting the sack a lot later.

Plus, we may also be struggling with irregular work and eating schedules, and exercising less than before.

“Our bodies operate best on what’s known as a circadian rhythm, a natural, internal body clock that helps to regulate our sleep-wake cycle, and many of these environmental cues can affect our circadian rhythm,” says Dr Jonathan Ti, a resident doctor at DTAP Clinic.

“Good sleep quality is the foundation of a healthy mind and body. Sleep is a necessary process for the brain to clear metabolic toxins and waste, consolidate memory and learning, and recharge our physical body. “

He notes that poor quality sleep has been linked to a reduced immune system, increased risk of obesity, cardiovascular disease, cancer, as well as higher incidence of mental illnesses such as depression and anxiety.

Want to reset your sleep cycle? Dr Ti has five tips.