5 tips for Singaporeans to get the most out of Europe on a student budget

As a result, many have chosen to travel cashless, with most of their expenses split between a few cards, stored in different places.

Here comes Youtrip; a god-send card that enables users to pay in over 150 currencies without currency conversion or transaction fees!

It's so simple, all you have to do is sign up online before you depart from Singapore and the card will be delivered to you with instructions to link it to your bank account.

Youtrip serves as a currency wallet and a prepaid card in one; allowing you to store multiple currencies at competitive exchange rates more often better than your local money changer.

The card has a minimum $20 top-up and a $3000 storage limit. The card would definitely go a long way, as it enables you to save pennies on transaction fees, and hidden costs that often get the better of us on our travels abroad.

3. FLIX BUS

Forget the costly Eurostar! The new way to go is by FLIX BUS; a German-based company that has changed the game of bus travel in Europe.

Spanning over 20 countries across Europe, Flixbus commands a multitude of routes between cities and countries, for as low as 5 euros!

Each bus is equipped with Wi-Fi; for the tech-savvy student, electrical outlets, ample storage space and comfortable recliner seats. Doesn't it sound too good to be true?

I've even scored a deal for a roundtrip from Paris to London for a mere 10 euros (S$15.10)! No surprise then that Flixbus has quickly evolved as the champion for price-minded around Europe.

Although being cheap; the bus rides are understandably significantly longer than a train ride with routes ranging from 2 hours to an upwards of 12 hours; with breaks in between.

If you're someone who enjoys long languid drives through the dredges of European countrysides or have a serious case of carcolepsy, this might just be your cup of tea.

The trick to scoring the best deals is to plan in advance and book your seats early through the Flixbus application.

Word of caution: When you board, make sure you have your passport on hand or risk being denied entry; it is the only form of identification they accept for foreign students!

4. HOSTELS

Before you bemoan the prices of airbnbs around Europe, I have the perfect solution - enter the world of hostels!

Europe is packed to the brim with hostels catering to students and solo travellers.

From between $10-$30 a night, more often than not with free Wi-Fi, and breakfast, they are a great steal. If you're imagining being holed up in a shabby room in the middle of nowhere, you're in for a great surprise.