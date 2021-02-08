5 trendy capsule collections to spice up your CNY fashion

You know the drill. As we approach Chinese New Year, out come the reds. And what better way to start the year on the right tone than with new clothes, right?

To make your hunt for your quintessential red pieces easier, we’ve rounded up fashionable and trending pieces from some of your favourite fast-fashion brands that are apt for the festivities that are coming your way.

1. Love, Bonito

PHOTO: Love, Bonito

Everyone’s favourite local fashion label is gearing up for CNY with one of the most stylish collections we’ve seen all season. Stocked with new designs in the auspicious hue, the brand will also be offering a wide range of brightly coloured pieces that are apt for the occasion.

Within Love, Bonito’s Lunar New Year 2021 Collection: Moments to Treasure, you’ll find fancy tops and revamped classics made from crisp poplin and beautiful broderie as well as two-piece wonders that’ll elevate your look in an instant!

As part of their launch, you can also expect a range for your little ones for you to match with.

The Love, Bonito Lunar New Year 2021 Collection: Moments to Treasure is now available online at lovebonito.com and in-stores.

2. Pomelo

PHOTO: Pomelo

In celebration of the Lunar New Year, Pomelo is bringing in a 56-piece collection just in time for the season. The in-house designed pieces feature an exuberant and stylish range in shades of bright red and magenta pink, showcasing a medley of oriental blooms and bold floral prints.

Some of the key pieces to look out for: the classic cheongsam, exaggerated puffed shoulder sleeved dresses, and co-ords with reimagined cutouts, complete with statement touches such as knot buttons, mandarin collars, and bows details.

The Pomelo Chinese New Year 2021 Collection will be available online at pomelofashion.com, on the Pomelo app and in-stores.

3. Zalora

PHOTO: Zalora

Whether you’re spending the New Year at home or you’re having your reunion dinner outside, you’ll want to look good this CNY. And when it comes to affordable and stylish options, you can always count on Zalora with a crowd-pleaser of a capsule collection for the festivities.

With a wide range of options to choose from, you can either dress it up or dress it down with pieces from their Zalora Occasion line including a Midi Sheath Dress or even a Mandarin Collar Peplum Top and not forgetting a beautiful Overlap Top Jumpsuit that’s perfect for the occasion.

The Zalora Chinese New Year Collection is now available online at zalora.sg.

4. Mango

PHOTO: Mango

We spy with our eyes, flowy printed dresses, belt long jumpsuits, and matching co-ords at Mango. In the spirit of the Lunar New Year, the brand has unveiled a slew of versatile pieces, decked in the auspicious hue, that you can wear to the festivities, or even for your Valentine’s date this February.

While you’re at it, consider accessorising with their range of gold accessories, and complete your outfit with their ankled boots and bucket bags in soft muted hues.

The Lunar New Year Special Collection by Mango is now available online at Mango.com and in-stores.

5. Sandro

PHOTO: SANDRO

Dedicated to the Year of the Ox, Sandro’s new Chinese New Year range is one worth considering if you’re looking for more feminine options. Find comfortable knits and sweaters, splashed in the vivid auspicious hue as well as an extensive selection of items that includes the likes of a cardigan and a knitted dress, accented with pearl buttons for a touch of class.

The collection is now available in-stores at Sandro.

This article was first published in Her World Online.