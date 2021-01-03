5 types of damaged hair and how to fix it

Experiencing some form of hair damage every now and then is normal. And though you’ve tried every trick in the book — like going for hair treatments, using hair masks regularly, or even taking a break from heat styling — you still notice signs of hair damage. For some, your hair’s been ravaged by styling, frequent colouring and external aggressors, which can predominantly result in your hair ending up in a dry, frizzy state. Other hair damage culprits like tying your hair in a high ponytail or stress can also take a toll on your tresses.

But all hope is not lost. Instead of giving up on your hair, you can still save it from the depths of despair. Before reaching out for any hair product, it’s best you diagnose what your damage tresses are.

Ahead, we’ve listed out the 5 different types of damaged hair concerns and how you can treat them to bring your mane back to life.

1. Colour damage

PHOTO: Living Proof

Experimenting with different hair colours every now and then can be fun. However, your hair takes the brunt of the damage caused by these harsh chemicals found in most hair dyes.

Now, you might think extending your time between hair appointments might do the trick, but in reality, it won’t undo the months or years of stripping your hair colour away and is only possible if you actually grow it out completely.

So how can you reduce the damage? Well, it’s best if you choose a hair colourists that puts the health of your hair first. This means, avoiding strong developers or bleach if your hair is already in an unhealthy state.

It’s also recommended that you use a colour protecting alternative to maintaining the gloss and colour of your dye to avoid it from fading and drying out.

We’d recommend using one like Living Proof’s Color Care Shampoo. What it essentially does is that it gently cleanses, nourishes and protects your mane from external aggressors such as UV rays, as well as hard water and damage which may cause your colour to fade.

2. Perming or rebonding

PHOTO: Olaplex

The idea of perming or rebonding your hair might seem alluring at first, but once you actually know what it does to your hair, you might need to invest more money on taking care of it. With such chemical treatments, you’re exposing your tresses to more damage as they might lead to breakage.

You can’t undo what’s done, and though your hair might look like a dry mop if not well taken care of, you can still give your hair the TLC that your mane deserves.

First line of defense: a product that rebuilds the bonds with the proteins of your hair. This is especially effective in protecting your cuticles from too much stress, while strengthening your hair from within.

One prime example would have to be the Olaplex No.3 Hair Perfector Treatment. By incorporating it every once in awhile in your weekly treatment routine, this Hair Perfector Treatment is made with bond-building technology, which relinks the broken disulfide bonds caused by chemical, thermal and mechanical damage to the hair.

Alternatively, you can also opt for any nourishing and moisturising treatment to increase the moisture in your hair, restoring it back to a healthier state.

3. Thinning or hair loss

PHOTO: The Ordinary

Anyone who has experienced a clogged drain would say that hair loss has become a norm in their daily routine. But if you’re experiencing more hair loss than usual, or if your hair is starting to get thinner by the day, then it’s time to work towards a solution.

First, let’s get to the root of the problem. With hair thinning, you’ll start to notice that your hair starts to lose its volume and thickness. This is usually caused by male or female pattern hair loss, Alopecia areata, diet, lack of vitamin D, stress or pregnancy.

Products to curb hair thinning from occurring or at least, improve the condition of your hair, includes the Multi-Peptide Serum for Hair Density by The Ordinary.

This highly raved product has made a name for itself for good reason, and it’s because it works to support hair health so that it looks thicker, denser, fuller and healthier.

Where hair loss is concerned, dandruff or the lack of shampooing your hair can be contributing factors to your problem. Though dandruff isn’t directly linked to hair loss, the itchiness it causes can lead to scratching of the scalp which may injure your hair follicles — leading to some hair loss.

This brings about our next point: if you’re staying in a hot and humid climate like Singapore, shampooing your hair daily is essential.

Sure, you may be worried about drying out your scalp from washing it everyday, but you can definitely opt for a gentle cleansing shampoo that’s close to your natural skin’s pH before following it up with a scalp conditioner or a leave-in serum to hydrate your scalp.

For instance, consider trying a gentle formula like Drunk Elephant’s Cocomino™ Glossing Shampoo.

4. Heat damage

PHOTO: Ouai

Admit it — you’re highly dependent on your hot tools to get your hair into shape for your daily routine. But after using it too often you’re starting to notice the signs of damage it has caused to your mane.

Whether you’re using a hairdryer or even your favourite Dyson Airwrap, it is crucial to incorporate some heat protectant before you start styling.

Besides that, other preventative measures that you can take to protect your tresses also include using a heat setting that’s suitable for your hair, avoid using a heat styling tool everyday, and try not to use it on dirty hair.

5. Split ends

PHOTO: Moroccanoil

The last hair damage culprit would have to be split ends. If you hair shaft starts to feel rough or if you’ve noticed the ends of your strands is split into two or more heads, its high time for you to head to the salon for a trim.

Though it might be the last resort for those of you who are growing your hair out, it’s really important to get yourself a trim every 2 months. But if you’re looking for a temporary solution before you make your next hair appointment consider investing in split end-mending serums like the Moroccanoil Mending Infusion.

What it does is that it basically seals split ends and helps reduce other visible signs of damaged hair.

Packed with a potent blend of quinoa protein, the formula also works to nourish, condition, strengthen and fights any unsightly frizz — giving it a fresh-cut appearance that looks like you just walked out of the salon.

Nevertheless, it is still imperative for you to trim your hair every once in a while to banish split ends for good.

This article was first published in Her World Online.