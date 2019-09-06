5 types of savings accounts that every Singaporean should have

Since young, most of us would already have a savings account. Our parents may have helped us open our first account, where we deposited savings that we have. As we become older, our parents may do bank transfers for our allowance each month before we withdraw it via an ATM.

Once we start work, it's easy and convenient for us to continue on with the same savings account that we have been using since young. However, sticking to just one savings account isn't a good idea. That's because as we become older and take on more financial responsibilities, we should also have multiple savings account to help us better manage our savings and cashflow.

In this article, we will highlight 5 different types of savings accounts that Singaporeans should have once they start working.

# 1 DAY-TO-DAY TRANSACTIONAL SAVINGS ACCOUNT

The first thing you need to get is a high-interest, day-to-day transactional savings account which can help you earn high interest with minimal inconvenience. Such an account can be used to receive your monthly salary, pay your credit cards or other types of bills and to make ATM withdrawals from.

Your emergency savings of ideally between 6-9 months of monthly expenses should also be kept here.