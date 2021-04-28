5 unexpected things to do at a karaoke joint besides singing — you may even get to have fun for free

All work and no play makes one dull. Having fun is mandatory, even during a pandemic.

And while we've all been plagued by terrible news over the past year, we finally have some good news to share: karaoke outlets, like HaveFun — crippled by the pandemic — are now open for business!

Despite the lack of microphones and the mandatory mask-wearing while humming to the Jay Chou song you've been dying to sing out loud, there are still fun things you can do at a karaoke joint — without the karaoke and all within the government's stipulations.

We bring you the five unexpected things you can do at a HaveFun outlet besides screaming your lungs out.

Up your Instagram game

It's IG wonderland at HaveFun — the themed rooms are just out of the world. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Lynette Phua

Stepping into a HaveFun outlet is like stepping into an IG wonderland — the themed rooms, the corridors connecting the themed rooms, and even the entrance are highly Instagrammable.

Case in point: HaveFun's Nex outlet located on the fourth level, just next to Shaw Theatres. The entrance features a colourful 'keyboard' floor that plays different notes with each step you take. Inside, over 30 rooms with varying themes — outer space, streets of Japan, cute cats, derpy dogs, and more — await your exploration.

Our favourite? The outer space theme. It was simply out of the world. But if we were planning a girls' night out, the pink room would be our top pick — their walls make the perfect backdrop for all our IG snaps.

Missing your cherry blossom-filled holidays? You can play pretend with their new sakura-themed spots on May 1 at their Safra Yishun and Safra Toa Payoh outlets!

Did we mention that they also have free props for you to live your IG influencer life?

Celebrate hen's nights, birthdays, engagements or even surviving the Monday blues

Need a space and props for a small party of eight? HaveFun has got you covered on all aspects. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Lynette Phua

Private rooms to host a party (of up to eight people) are hard to come by, or are just really pricey. HaveFun can fill this gap — they have rooms that comfortably fit two or eight, and are free for all members dining in.

The best part? Membership is free, too.

Be it an engagement party, birthday, beating the Monday blues or a promotion party, let the HaveFun team know and they'll doll up the room and prep props prior to your guests' arrival.

It's a great way to have fun while still practising safe-distancing rules.

Easy peasy, party ready.

Fill your bellies

HaveFun's menu would definitely pass a foodie's taste test. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Lynette Phua

Disappointed by the food served at karaoke joints in the past? Fret not, HaveFun's menu won't fail a foodie's taste test.

From sashimi-grade Japanese oysters, to spicy yet comforting mala tang* (a hot and spicy Sichuan soupy dish of meat and vegetables), they have it all.

Overwhelmed by their plethora of food options? Go for their skewers set — it's available at all six HaveFun outlets and they're the perfect party food.

Have a fussy eater in your group? Head over to the Safra Yishun outlet — it has the most extensive cooked food menu among all. Whether you're craving for Hong Kong-style cheese baked pork rice, pizzas, or shrimp paste chicken wings, you won't run out of options.

*Do note that mala tang is currently only exclusive to the Nex outlet.

Groove your night away

Groove to the music behind close doors. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Lynette Phua

Lose yourself to the music, or not, behind closed doors. No one's judging you here.

While singing is prohibited, playing songs in the background while you groove to the music isn't.

Put on BTS' Dynamite, Blackpink's How You Like That or Gaga's Applause and just enjoy the surround sound in your plush seats. It's a vibe unlike any other.

Blasting sad, emo tunes is also another option. After all, what's a karaoke session without some depressing songs to drown your sorrows in (we've missed that).

For us personally, we were just moping around the fact that singing with a microphone is still prohibited. Ah, how we yearn for the day we can belt out, "don't want to close my eyes, I don't want to fall asleep 'cause I'd miss you baby, and I don't want to miss a thing".

Drink up quick to compete — you may just win an iPhone 12

Can't drink? You can still take part in the HaveFun challenges — a total of four challenges await you.

Super Eater: Put on a blindfold and guess the five skewers presented to you. Speed is the name of the game.

Super Drinker: Be the fastest to finish a bottle of beer, and make sure there's barely any left behind. They'll pour the leftovers in a shot glass; if it overflows, you're out of the game immediately.

Battle King: If you're a gamer, you'd love this: Battle HaveFun's gamemaster and win more than five of the 10 games to be considered for the grand prize.

Swee! I Like: Selfie and wefie queens (and kings), this one's for you. Photos with the #havefunchallenge hashtag with the most number of 'likes' will be considered for the final draw for the grand prize.

For more information on the various challenges, check them out here.

Do note that there will only be one lucky winner to get the grand prize of an iPhone 12 from the top five finalists of each category.

Good luck, and have fun!

This article is brought to you in partnership with HaveFun.

