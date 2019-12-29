5 unhealthy habits you need to ditch in 2020

NEW YEAR, NEW YOU.
Making resolutions for the new year and vowing to do things like lose weight, learn a new language and more are major steps to overhauling your life.
In order to make room for the new and improved you, you need to nix some of your toxic habits to the curb that may be sabotaging your progress. Instead, start making healthier and better lifestyle choices for yourself.
Out with the old, in with the new, right?
Here are five unhealthy habits you need to ditch in 2020, so you can look good and feel even better.
SKIPPING BREAKFAST
Breakfast has always been hailed as the most important meal of the day, and for good reason. Skipping the first meal of the day can do serious damage to your metabolism, energy and even blood sugar levels.
When you munch on that morning toast or tuck into that bowl of cereal, it helps to kickstart your digestion, fire up your metabolism and regulate the blood sugar levels in your body.
According to research by the International Journey of Obesity, when you skip breakfast, your metabolism might slow down, and this, in turn, results in weight gain and sluggishness.
Also, when you skip your breakfast, you’re more likely to overeat later in the day. If you can’t find time to prepare your breakfast in the morning, try to do it the night before so you can have a quick breakfast before you head out to work.
USING EXPIRED MAKEUP
It’s hard to throw out your favourite eyeliner or foundation, especially after you shelled out major dough for it. However, it is extremely important for you to abide by makeup expirations dates.
Aside from a reduction of the efficacy of active ingredients over time, molecules in makeup products can also break down into something else when it is past its expiry date.
When this happens, your skin might get irritated and inflamed. As a rule of thumb, consider replacing your mascara every three months, eyeliners and eyeshadow every six to 12 months, and lipstick every year.
BITING YOUR NAILS
Sure, nibbling on your nails may raise an eyebrow or two and make your manicure that was supposed to stay on for a week last for a day. However, this seemingly innocuous habit does far more than ruin your freshly painted nails.
For starters, biting your nails increases your likelihood of contracting diseases. According to a study from the University of Colorado, we carry about 3,200 bacteria from 150 different species on our hands.
Just think about all the bacteria that are entering your system when you place your unwashed hands into your mouth when you bite at pick at your fingernails.
While nixing that habit might be a difficult journey, you can consider applying varnishes that leave a bitter taste on the nails to deter yourself from nail-biting.
EATING LUNCH AT YOUR DESK
A study by Herbalife found that 29 per cent of local professionals are having their lunch breaks at their desk up to five times a week. This percentage was almost double of the Asia Pacific average of 15 per cent.
When you have lunch at your desk, you probably wouldn’t be moving around much and sitting for prolonged periods of time is neither good for your blood circulation nor your eyes.
Also, doing work while eating might also cause you to eat more than you should because you wouldn’t notice if you’re full.
If you have to have a quick lunch at your desk, try to squeeze in a short walk around your office building to sneak in some exercise and take a breather before you start work again.
NOT GETTING ENOUGH SLEEP
Sleep is certainly not for the weak. According to the Health Promotion Board, sleep deprivation results in a loss of concentration, slower response and risky decision making.
Additionally, a lack of sleep can also impact our emotional wellbeing, which in turn leads to irritability and depression.
Try to get at least six to eight hours of sleep a day. If you find it hard to fall asleep at night, give yourself some time to wind down before hitting the hay.
During this time, you can engage in activities that will help to calm your senses like taking a bubble bath or listening to soothing music.
This article was first published in Her World Online.