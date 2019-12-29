5 unhealthy habits you need to ditch in 2020

NEW YEAR, NEW YOU.

Making resolutions for the new year and vowing to do things like lose weight, learn a new language and more are major steps to overhauling your life.

In order to make room for the new and improved you, you need to nix some of your toxic habits to the curb that may be sabotaging your progress. Instead, start making healthier and better lifestyle choices for yourself.

Out with the old, in with the new, right?

Here are five unhealthy habits you need to ditch in 2020, so you can look good and feel even better.

SKIPPING BREAKFAST

Breakfast has always been hailed as the most important meal of the day, and for good reason. Skipping the first meal of the day can do serious damage to your metabolism, energy and even blood sugar levels.

When you munch on that morning toast or tuck into that bowl of cereal, it helps to kickstart your digestion, fire up your metabolism and regulate the blood sugar levels in your body.

According to research by the International Journey of Obesity, when you skip breakfast, your metabolism might slow down, and this, in turn, results in weight gain and sluggishness.

Also, when you skip your breakfast, you’re more likely to overeat later in the day. If you can’t find time to prepare your breakfast in the morning, try to do it the night before so you can have a quick breakfast before you head out to work.

USING EXPIRED MAKEUP

It’s hard to throw out your favourite eyeliner or foundation, especially after you shelled out major dough for it. However, it is extremely important for you to abide by makeup expirations dates.