5 unhealthy habits you need to ditch in 2020

PHOTO: Pixabay
Letty Seah
Her World Online

NEW YEAR, NEW YOU.

Making resolutions for the new year and vowing to do things like lose weight, learn a new language and more are major steps to overhauling your life.

In order to make room for the new and improved you, you need to nix some of your toxic habits to the curb that may be sabotaging your progress. Instead, start making healthier and better lifestyle choices for yourself.

Out with the old, in with the new, right?

Here are five unhealthy habits you need to ditch in 2020, so you can look good and feel even better.

SKIPPING BREAKFAST

Breakfast has always been hailed as the most important meal of the day, and for good reason. Skipping the first meal of the day can do serious damage to your metabolism, energy and even blood sugar levels.

When you munch on that morning toast or tuck into that bowl of cereal, it helps to kickstart your digestion, fire up your metabolism and regulate the blood sugar levels in your body.

According to research by the International Journey of Obesity, when you skip breakfast, your metabolism might slow down, and this, in turn, results in weight gain and sluggishness.

Also, when you skip your breakfast, you’re more likely to overeat later in the day. If you can’t find time to prepare your breakfast in the morning, try to do it the night before so you can have a quick breakfast before you head out to work.

USING EXPIRED MAKEUP

It’s hard to throw out your favourite eyeliner or foundation, especially after you shelled out major dough for it. However, it is extremely important for you to abide by makeup expirations dates.

Aside from a reduction of the efficacy of active ingredients over time, molecules in makeup products can also break down into something else when it is past its expiry date.

When this happens, your skin might get irritated and inflamed. As a rule of thumb, consider replacing your mascara every three months, eyeliners and eyeshadow every six to 12 months, and lipstick every year.

BITING YOUR NAILS

Sure, nibbling on your nails may raise an eyebrow or two and make your manicure that was supposed to stay on for a week last for a day. However, this seemingly innocuous habit does far more than ruin your freshly painted nails.

For starters, biting your nails increases your likelihood of contracting diseases. According to a study from the University of Colorado, we carry about 3,200 bacteria from 150 different species on our hands.

Just think about all the bacteria that are entering your system when you place your unwashed hands into your mouth when you bite at pick at your fingernails.

While nixing that habit might be a difficult journey, you can consider applying varnishes that leave a bitter taste on the nails to deter yourself from nail-biting.

EATING LUNCH AT YOUR DESK

A study by Herbalife found that 29 per cent of local professionals are having their lunch breaks at their desk up to five times a week. This percentage was almost double of the Asia Pacific average of 15 per cent.

When you have lunch at your desk, you probably wouldn’t be moving around much and sitting for prolonged periods of time is neither good for your blood circulation nor your eyes.

Also, doing work while eating might also cause you to eat more than you should because you wouldn’t notice if you’re full.

If you have to have a quick lunch at your desk, try to squeeze in a short walk around your office building to sneak in some exercise and take a breather before you start work again.

NOT GETTING ENOUGH SLEEP

Sleep is certainly not for the weak. According to the Health Promotion Board, sleep deprivation results in a loss of concentration, slower response and risky decision making.

Additionally, a lack of sleep can also impact our emotional wellbeing, which in turn leads to irritability and depression.

Try to get at least six to eight hours of sleep a day. If you find it hard to fall asleep at night, give yourself some time to wind down before hitting the hay.

During this time, you can engage in activities that will help to calm your senses like taking a bubble bath or listening to soothing music.

This article was first published in Her World Online

More about
Lifestyle Habits Tips

TRENDING

Ex-NTU valedictorian under probe for allegedly cheating 73 friends of $800k for breast enhancement treatments
Ex-NTU valedictorian under probe for allegedly cheating 73 friends of $800k for breast enhancement treatments
Singapore-Johor carpool service: Unlicensed vehicles cannot provide cross-border services, says LTA
Singapore-Johor carpool service: Unlicensed vehicles cannot provide cross-border services, says LTA
Factory outlets in Singapore: The best shops for cheap branded goods (2020)
Factory outlets in Singapore: The best shops for cheap branded goods (2020)
&#039;Cherlss &amp; Keich&#039; tricks shoppers into buying their shoes and bags in China
'Cherlss & Keich' tricks shoppers into buying their shoes and bags in China
Chinese man survives 22-storey fall after stepping into &#039;floorless lift&#039;
Chinese man survives 22-storey fall after stepping into 'floorless lift'
Man leaves Whampoa Drive coffee shop with 100 curry puffs in suitcase, police investigating
Man leaves Whampoa Drive coffee shop with 100 curry puffs in suitcase, police investigating
From Singapore&#039;s Jamie Chua to Thailand&#039;s Angelina Jolie, here are 7 women putting their talent and wealth to good uses
From Singapore's Jamie Chua to Thailand's Angelina Jolie, here are 7 women putting their talent and wealth to good uses
My 2019 in AsiaOne involved taking photos of people in the changing room
My 2019 involved taking photos of people in the changing room
A professional mermaid reveals how to ensure your makeup stays in place
A professional mermaid reveals how to ensure your makeup stays in place
New hotels in Singapore for couple staycations to recharge for 2020
New hotels in Singapore for couple staycations to recharge for 2020
Gossip mill: This Hong Kong star chooses to travel in economy class for work - and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: This Hong Kong star chooses to travel in economy class for work
Singapore flight attendants share the pros and cons of flying
Singapore flight attendants share the pros and cons of flying

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

My 2019 in AsiaOne: I put my face and body through countless weird experiments so you don&#039;t have to
This year I put my face and body through countless weird experiments so you don't have to
Snacc Attacc: We try &#039;atas&#039; US snacks from 7-Eleven
Snacc Attacc: We try 'atas' US snacks from 7-Eleven
JAL to give away free domestic flights to 50,000 foreign tourists
JAL to give away free domestic flights to 50,000 foreign tourists
7 chic multi-functional interior furnishing ideas to save you space
7 chic multi-functional interior furnishing ideas to save you space

Home Works

Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips
Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips
House tour: A luxe, open condominium apartment in Siglap with an unusual layout
House tour: A luxe, open condominium apartment in Siglap with an unusual layout
7 chic multi-functional interior furnishing ideas to save you space
7 chic multi-functional interior furnishing ideas to save you space
House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Fight breaks out at Geylang coffee shop
Fight breaks out at Geylang coffee shop
Korean boy, 6, is better at solving university-level math problems than most of us
Korean boy, 6, is better at solving university-level math problems than most of us
14-year-old boys in Toa Payoh burnt after DIY attempt to refill lighters results in flash fire
14-year-old boys in Toa Payoh burnt after DIY attempt to refill lighters results in flash fire
Time to allow cats in HDB flats? MP Louis Ng to fight for cats&#039; rights in Parliament
Time to allow cats in HDB flats? MP Louis Ng to fight for cats' rights in Parliament

SERVICES