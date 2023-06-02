5 unique homes in Singapore you probably didn't know you could live in

Singapore may be small, but there are actually a lot of interesting homes in unsuspecting locations that you might just have never come across.

Take, for instance, the landed home on top of International Plaza (in the middle of the CBD). Or the really unique shophouse homes that have been renovated to such aesthetic standards.

There are also even ones that look like malls or other types of buildings. Whilst some of these may lack pretty condo facades, some have decent locations and can be surprisingly affordable for their convenience.

Others are just an interesting surprise, as you may have been going there for years without realising people live there. Here are a few that we managed to find:

1. High Street Centre

Info Detail Location Downtown Core (District 6) Lease 99 yrs from 02/06/1969 Completion Year 2005 Number of Units 22

Project Name Transacted Price ($) Area (SQFT) Unit Price ($ PSF) Sale Date Address HIGH STREET CENTRE $950,000 527 $1,801 Jan 28, 2022 1 NORTH BRIDGE ROAD #25 HIGH STREET CENTRE $1,170,000 807 $1,449 March 22, 2018 1 NORTH BRIDGE ROAD #26 HIGH STREET CENTRE $1,200,000 797 $1,507 Jan 22, 2018 1 NORTH BRIDGE ROAD #26 HIGH STREET CENTRE $885,000 560 $1,581 Sept 04, 2012 1 NORTH BRIDGE ROAD #25 HIGH STREET CENTRE $965,888 560 $1,726 Sept 02, 2012 1 NORTH BRIDGE ROAD #25

High Street Centre is a nondescript office building, located really close to Funan Mall. By all appearances, this is a collection of top-floor offices with some randomly scattered shops downstairs; very similar in appearance to the older developments like International Plaza. But what you may not realise is that High Street Centre, at one point, had work done to convert some of its top-floor spaces.

From what we understand (but can’t ascertain), an area that was formerly used as a car park was redone to create both office space and residential units.

This would also explain the difference between the residential component’s completion date (2005), and the starting date for High Street Centre’s lease (1969), suggesting the residential units came much later.

We found records of 22 residential units, the last of which changed hands in January 2022 – this was at $1,801 psf, for a 527 sq. ft. unit.

Now these units won’t have condo facilities like a pool, gym, etc. But due to the building’s facing and height, the view from some of these units could be quite spectacular. Some may look out in the direction of the Padang, Esplanade, and all the way up to the Singapore Flyer.

It would also be an amazingly central place to live, being close to four MRT lines. High Street Centre is the closest to Clarke Quay MRT (NEL) and City Hall MRT (EWL, NSL). We’d also estimate a 10-minute walk to Fort Canning MRT (DTL).

Having Funan Mall nearby can provide for most day-to-day amenities; and as an interesting quirk, there’s cheap food nearby (hit up older nearby places like Peninsula Plaza nearby, or go downstairs to the café frequented by office workers). You are also situated very close to the Singapore River, and this can form an interesting route to walk if you work in the CBD.

Bear in mind though, the lease decay for High Street Centre is quite advanced, and started 36 years before the completion date of the residential units.

2. Jalan Besar Plaza

Info Detail Location Kallang (District 8) Lease Freehold Completion Year 1980 Number of Units 44

Project Name Transacted Price ($) Area (SQFT) Unit Price ($ PSF) Sale Date Address JALAN BESAR PLAZA $1,550,000 1593 $973 April 12, 2019 101 KITCHENER ROAD #15 JALAN BESAR PLAZA $1,300,000 1593 $816 May 29, 2017 101 KITCHENER ROAD #16 JALAN BESAR PLAZA $1,602,900 1593 $1,006 April 30, 2013 101 KITCHENER ROAD #08 JALAN BESAR PLAZA $800,000 915 $874 April 29, 2013 101 KITCHENER ROAD #06 JALAN BESAR PLAZA $1,350,000 1593 $847 Nov 22, 2011 101 KITCHENER ROAD #13

Just about everyone we’ve spoken to struggles to recall what’s actually in Jalan Besar Plaza; it’s frankly forgettable as far as commercial projects go. But in this well-worn Plaza (which is freehold by the way), you’ll find 44 residential units and 111 commercial units.

These units seem to be divided between 915 sq. ft. and 1,593 sq. ft. units. We haven’t been able to find any other sizes, so it’s likely there are just two layouts available. As for price, transactions are so rare that it’s pure guesswork. The last time a unit changed hands was back in 2019, and it was around $973 psf. This sounds incredibly affordable in today’s context, as the 1,593 sq. ft. unit was transacted at just $1.55 million (again, this is a freehold development).

While the Plaza’s commercial element isn’t great, it’s not too much of a drawback: City Square Mall is just around six minute’s walk away, as is Mustafa Centre. Syed Alwi Road, directly across Jalan Besar Road, is chock full of eateries and small stores.

Jalan Besar MRT (DTL) is also within walking distance, with Lavender MRT (EWL) being a bit further but still walkable; perhaps a bit over 10 minutes.

The big drawback here, apart from the fact that the Plaza is rather run down, is the proximity to Desker Road. While it’s nowhere as large or notorious as the Geylang vice area, it is still a Red Light zone – and five minutes walk is considered too close for some.

3. Upper Serangoon Shopping Centre

Info Detail Location Hougang (District 19) Lease Freehold Completion Year 1982 Number of Units 8

Project Name Transacted Price ($) Area (SQFT) Unit Price ($ PSF) Sale Date UPPER SERANGOON SHOPPING CENTRE $1,430,000 1292 $1,107 Nov 11, 2021 UPPER SERANGOON SHOPPING CENTRE $1,430,000 1464 $977 May 21, 2021 UPPER SERANGOON SHOPPING CENTRE $1,050,000 1453 $723 March 16, 2012 UPPER SERANGOON SHOPPING CENTRE $973,000 1528 $637 July 18, 2011 UPPER SERANGOON SHOPPING CENTRE $418,750 1378 $304 May 05, 2009

This place is a blast from the past, if you grew up in the ‘80s or ‘90s. It used to be famous for its PC shop, book rental stores (yes, that used to be a thing), and various confectionary shops (some of which still exist today).

At present though, this is one of the most empty malls you’ll find in Singapore – many of the shops are now vacant, and we don’t think it will be long before it’s either redeveloped or revamped.

Tucked away in this mall are eight apartments, its only residential component. Don’t ask us why the now-forgotten developer thought it was worth doing it, we can’t begin to fathom the reasons; but there has been some interest over the years. The last transaction was just in November 2021, when a 1,292 sq. ft. unit was transacted for $1,107 psf.

This is not the most popular part of Serangoon, as the hub area (where Nex Megamall is located) is roughly 800 metres down the road from here. That’s also where the closest MRT station (Serangoon MRT on the CCL and NEL) is located, so it could be a bit of a walk.

There are some convenience stores and coffee shops in the HDB cluster nearby, toward the direction of Hougang Street 11. But other than this, the location is in a relatively quiet stretch. It might appeal to those who like Serangoon, but don’t want to be plunged into the noisy surroundings immediately around NEX.

The mall downstairs becomes a bit eerie in the late evening, when everything is closed. It’s a big area with lots of silent corridors and elevators.

More importantly, (besides it being freehold) it’s worth highlighting that it has been rezoned in the URA Master Plan to a residential one. It was last a mixed-use development in the 2003 Master Plan.

4. Eden Residences Capitol (better known as Capitol or Capitol Theatre)

Info Detail Location Downtown Core (District 6) Lease 99 yrs from 24/01/2011 Completion Year 2016 Number of Units 39

Project Name Transacted Price ($) Area (SQFT) Unit Price ($ PSF) Sale Date Address EDEN RESIDENCES CAPITOL $10,685,262 3003 $3,558 April 25, 2023 11 STAMFORD ROAD #09 EDEN RESIDENCES CAPITOL $10,700,000 3068 $3,488 Feb 10, 2023 11 STAMFORD ROAD #05 EDEN RESIDENCES CAPITOL $10,966,600 3057 $3,587 Jan 19, 2023 11 STAMFORD ROAD #06 EDEN RESIDENCES CAPITOL $13,080,000 3369 $3,882 Sept 14, 2022 11 STAMFORD ROAD #08 EDEN RESIDENCES CAPITOL $15,800,000 4112 $3,843 Sept 01, 2022 11 STAMFORD ROAD #11

PS. Don’t confuse this with Eden, a similarly named luxury condo in Orchard.

Most Singaporeans just know this development as Capitol, and you’ve probably passed by it dozens of times. It’s an artsy place with expensive bars and restaurants, directly across from City Hall MRT.

This has always been a high-end area, right back to the 1930s when it was also called Capitol Theatre. Some old folks have told us it used to cost a week’s pay to watch a movie and eat near this area. (We tell them it still does.)

There are only 39 units here, and they are massive – all upward of 2,100+ sq. ft. As you’d expect from this ritzy central area, the quantum is through the roof. At prices typically reaching $3,500+ psf, expect to pay upward of $10.6 million for one of these super-exclusive units.

We trust we don’t need to explain how incredible the amenities are when you live along North Bridge Road. From Funan Mall nearby, to the Esplanade and Raffles City, this is one of the most accessible and convenient areas in Singapore.

Some degree of traffic issues is unavoidable though, when you live in the very heart of the city.

5. The Cathay Residences

Info Detail Lease Freehold Number of Units 76

Yes, this is the Cathay Building with the cinemas, which is currently being revamped (it will reopen in late 2024, before Christmas). The commercial component, the Cathay Cineplex, was gazetted as a national monument in 2003; so owners do get to own a slice of history here.

There are 76 units available, unsurprisingly freehold as they’re attached to a national monument. This location provides good access to Singapore’s cultural district, as you can tell from the presence of LaSalle, Sota, and Nafa in the area. These are all within walking distance, with Sota being literally next door.

The Singapore Art Museum and National Museums are also nearby.

There’s access to four MRT lines, with Dhoby Ghaut MRT (CCL, NEL, NSL) around seven minutes away, and Bencoolen MRT (DTL) about three minutes away. Dhoby Ghaut station is linked to Plaza Singapura Mall, so residents are close to pretty much anything they need.

A major bonus is the short walking distance to Fort Canning Park, where there are often events like plays, musical performances, and others throughout the year. It also means residents have two nice park spaces (if you count the Istana Park) despite living in a heavily built-up area.

There’s no transaction information to give a sense of the price, unfortunately. It seems as though this project is reserved entirely for rental with prices of the 878 or 1,207 sq. ft. units reaching up to $6k monthly rent.

