5 unique hotel staycation experiences that aren't your average getaways

With our calendars devoid of travel plans, staycations are making it to the top of to-do lists right now. Plus, these aren’t your average escapades.

From a shipping container hotel pop-up to one that takes you inside the futuristic interiors of a space pod, these unique hotel staycation experiences offer a respite from the ordinary.

1. Shipping Container Hotel

Want an out-of-the-box experience? What looks like nondescript shipping containers in the Ayer Rajer Crescent areas are actually pop-up hotels, a new concept by local start-up company Shipping Container Hotel.

Not just eco-friendly but totally gram-worthy, they offer all the trappings of a hotel stay, too. Each has a bedroom, living and dining rooms, a full kitchen, bathroom, patio complete with a BBQ pit, as well as air-conditioning, a toilet and fresh running water.

It’s not a permanent spot, too. According to its website, the company seeks for each hotel to be at any one location for just a couple of years before they start sussing out new locations on the island.

Basic rates before service tax and GST are $160 (Sundays to Thursdays) and $180 (Fridays and Saturdays).

Visit its website for more information.

2. Trafalgar’s Near Not Far Staycation tours

PHOTO: Trafalgat

Rediscover our little red dot with travel company Trafalgar’s Near Not Far Staycation tours.

Its two-day, one-night Singapore Heritage Highlights itinerary takes you on an exclusive tour around the country’s heritage precinct, including that of The Arts House and Victoria Theatre & Victoria Concert Hall, and you’ll even get to climb up and take a peek into the latter’s iconic 54m-high clock tower.

Here, renowned heritage blogger of The Long & Winding Road Blog, Jerome Lee will lead the tour.

Additional highlights include dinner at celebrity chef Violet Oon‘s National Kitchen at National Gallery as well as a guided tour of Kampong Glam. A licensed tourist guide will accompany guests throughout the tour, with a minimum of five guests on each tour, and a maximum of up to 10 guests.

Check-in for the night at Parkroyal on Beach Road or The Capitol Kempinski Hotel.

Prices for the 2D1N itinerary start from $528 per person for an Orchid Club Deluxe Room at Parkroyal on Beach Road (Friday or Saturday check-ins) and $628 per person for a Stamford Suite Room at The Capitol Kempinski Hotel (weekdays only). Prices are based on twin-share and solo travellers can pay a single supplement from $200.

Visit its website for more information.

2. Yacht-cation Escape at Orchard Hotel and M Social Singapore

PHOTO: Millennium Hotels

Millennium Hotels and Resorts has rolled out a Yacht-cation Escape package. It’s available with bookings at Orchard Hotel and M Social Singapore, and includes a sailing expedition to explore the waters of the Southern Islands of Singapore.

Priced from $1,600++ for two guests at Orchard Hotel, the 2D1N package comprises a stay in a Premier Suite, welcome afternoon tea, dinner at Hua Ting, gourmet picnic lunch set, chauffeured limousine ride to the Yacht Club, a four-hour yacht experience, breakfast and an early check-in and late check-out.

At M Social, the packages goes for $1,380++ for two on a 2D1N stay.

Along with a stay in a Premier Loft, you’ll enjoy welcome amenities, a mixology class, set dinner at Beast & Butterflies, gourmet picnic lunch set, chauffeured limousine ride to the Yacht Club, a four-hour yacht experience, breakfast, and an early check-in and late check-out arrangement.

Visit the Orchard Hotel website or M Social Hotel website for more information.

3. Met A Space Pod

PHOTO: Facebook/Met A Space Pod

You can’t quite travel out of Singapore but you can travel to space (well, kind of) thanks to Met A Space Pod, which bills itself Singapore’s first space-themed hostel.

Each pod is outfitted with a TV, a foldable table, USB charging port, and controls for the temperature and lights. There’s also a 24-hour lounge and complimentary breakfast.

Unfortunately, for now, the hostel is only open for essential stays (if your home is undergoing renovation, maintenance or if you’re looking for a new place), but keep this on your to-stay list for when restrictions are lifted!

It currently operates three hostels – one at Chinatown, Boat Quay and Arab Street.

Visit its website for more information.

4. Themed family suites at Shangri-La Singapore

PHOTO: Shangri-La Singapore

For a staycay the kids will be thrilled with, check into one of Shangri-La Singapore’s thematic family suites.

It has a total of five themes: Walk on the wild side in the Safari suite, live like royalty in the castle-themed suite, or explore outer space in the Space suite. There’s also an Underwater and Treetops suite.

The adults, of course, get a separate well-appointed room that’s connected to the kids’ room via a tunnel. Amenities include a family pantry, a refrigerator and freezer, a rain shower and bathtub and family concierge, and children’s amenities by Stokke.

The young ones can also enjoy unlimited complimentary playtime at interactive indoor and outdoor play space Buds, as well as Splash Zone.

Visit its website for more information and room rates.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.