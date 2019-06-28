5 unique places to check out at the new Funan mall

Kimberly Anne Lim
Kimberly Anne Lim
AsiaOne

Funan is back and better than ever. After three years of redevelopment, the iconic mall is finally reopening its doors to the public today (June 28).

The new Funan mall offers more than just IT and camera equipment. It's home to more than 190 brands clustered around the themes of Tech, Craft, Play, Fit, Chic and Taste.

As a quick guide, here's five unique places worth checking out at the new and improved Funan.

1. URBAN FARM

Photo: AsiaOne

If you've been spending all day in the mall, take a breath of fresh air and enjoy the greenery at Funan's Urban Farm. This isn't your typical rooftop garden. More than 50 types of fruits and vegetables are grown here, and they aren't just for show. Farmers from Edible Garden City will work with the chefs at Funan to incorporate the harvested produce into their dishes.

Where: Level 7

2. KOPITECH FOOD COURT

Photo: AsiaOne

Kopitiam goes high tech. At KOPItech, snaking queues at all the popular food stalls will be a thing of the past. You can order your food from a kiosk and collect it when your number flashes on-screen. This food court even accepts payment via digital currency.

Unit: B2-24

3. CYCLING TRACK

Photo: AsiaOne

At Funan, you'll be able to cycle indoors. That's right - you can bike through the mall from 7am to 10am on the indoor cycling path. To encourage the office community in and around Funan to cycle to work, the Bicycle Hub has shower stalls where cyclists can freshen up.

Where: Level 1

4. DJI DRONES

Photo: AsiaOne

Leading drone manufacturer DJI has opened their first store in Singapore selling drones and accessories. Photography enthusiasts will be able to fly the latest DJI drones at their in-store cage.

Unit: 03-25

5. THE ARK FUTSAL

Photo: AsiaOne

Work up a sweat at the futsal court with the best view in Singapore.

Located on the rooftop, this futsal court offers splendid views of the civic district skyline. It is also the first fully unmanned pitch where the entire process from booking to unlocking the court is run by technology.

Unit: 07-37

Funan mall is located at 107 North Bridge Rd, Singapore 179105

kimberlylim@asiaone.com

More about

Lifestyle shopping Malls Cycling - Sport football
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Fan Bingbing shoots down talk she&#039;s pregnant with tycoon&#039;s child
Fan Bingbing shoots down talk she's pregnant with tycoon's child
Andy Hui finally seen in public 72 days after cheating scandal
Andy Hui finally seen in public 72 days after cheating scandal
Singapore first &#039;Netflix for cars&#039; lets you switch between Ferraris, Porsches and Maseratis every month
Singapore first 'Netflix for cars' lets you switch between Ferraris, Porsches and Maseratis every month
Indian woman gets trapped after posing underneath statue for laughs
Indian woman gets trapped after posing underneath statue for laughs
We sieved out the best TikTok #lifehacks to make your life easier
We sieved out the best TikTok #lifehacks to make your life easier
Love or obsession? Ex-stalker fan of K-pop idol reveals why it is not worth it
Love or obsession? Ex-stalker fan of K-pop idol reveals why it is not worth it
Husband gets beaten up while protecting wife from 4 drunk men, loses $3,000 of valuables
Husband gets beaten up while protecting wife from 4 drunk men, loses $3,000 of valuables
Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki divorce: $130m worth of assets under spotlight
Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki divorce: $130m worth of assets under spotlight
1 in 2 Singapore residents feels stressed out by the thought of doing nothing: Survey
1 in 2 Singapore residents feels stressed out by the thought of doing nothing: Survey
How do budget shops such as ValuDollar earn money if everything they sell is so cheap?
How do budget shops such as ValuDollar earn money if everything they sell is so cheap?
Cheating rumours follow Song Joong-ki, Song Hye-kyo divorce; Park Bo Gum denies involvement
Cheating rumours follow Song Joong-ki, Song Hye-kyo divorce; Park Bo Gum denies involvement
This made my day: New airline pilot surprises parents by flying them for first time
This made my day: New airline pilot surprises parents by flying them for first time

LIFESTYLE

5 unique places to check out at the new Funan mall
5 unique places to check out at the new Funan mall
An island free from time? Norway sets record straight
An island free from time? Norway sets record straight
Women who are morning people may have a lower risk of breast cancer
Women who are morning people may have a lower risk of breast cancer
Buying cheap furniture from IKEA? 10 unexpected costs to look out for
Buying cheap furniture from IKEA? 10 unexpected costs to look out for

Home Works

5 not-so-common surface materials to consider
5 not-so-common surface materials to consider
Do you know these home renovation terms used in Singapore?
Do you know these home renovation terms used in Singapore?
A modern vintage-inspired 4-room HDB home with a $50,000 renovation
A modern vintage-inspired 4-room HDB home with a $50,000 renovation
8 tips for tile shopping
8 tips for tile shopping

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Malaysian Grab driver praised for picking up Bangladeshi workers after 3 drivers rejected them for being &quot;smelly&quot;
Malaysian Grab driver praised for picking up Bangladeshi workers after 3 drivers rejected them for being "smelly"
Pretty Thai doctor, on first day of work, finds gecko in patient&#039;s ear
Pretty Thai doctor, on first day of work, finds gecko in patient's ear
GrabShoes? Man delivers food and steals customer&#039;s sneakers right after
GrabShoes? Man delivers food and steals customer's sneakers right after
Chinese internet mocks street fashionistas who stage their own &#039;cringe-worthy&#039; photo-ops
Chinese internet mocks street fashionistas who stage their own 'cringe-worthy' photo-ops

SERVICES