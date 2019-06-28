5 unique places to check out at the new Funan mall

Funan is back and better than ever. After three years of redevelopment, the iconic mall is finally reopening its doors to the public today (June 28).

The new Funan mall offers more than just IT and camera equipment. It's home to more than 190 brands clustered around the themes of Tech, Craft, Play, Fit, Chic and Taste.

As a quick guide, here's five unique places worth checking out at the new and improved Funan.

1. URBAN FARM

Photo: AsiaOne

If you've been spending all day in the mall, take a breath of fresh air and enjoy the greenery at Funan's Urban Farm. This isn't your typical rooftop garden. More than 50 types of fruits and vegetables are grown here, and they aren't just for show. Farmers from Edible Garden City will work with the chefs at Funan to incorporate the harvested produce into their dishes.

Where: Level 7

2. KOPITECH FOOD COURT

Photo: AsiaOne

Kopitiam goes high tech. At KOPItech, snaking queues at all the popular food stalls will be a thing of the past. You can order your food from a kiosk and collect it when your number flashes on-screen. This food court even accepts payment via digital currency.

Unit: B2-24

3. CYCLING TRACK

Photo: AsiaOne

At Funan, you'll be able to cycle indoors. That's right - you can bike through the mall from 7am to 10am on the indoor cycling path. To encourage the office community in and around Funan to cycle to work, the Bicycle Hub has shower stalls where cyclists can freshen up.

Where: Level 1

4. DJI DRONES

Photo: AsiaOne

Leading drone manufacturer DJI has opened their first store in Singapore selling drones and accessories. Photography enthusiasts will be able to fly the latest DJI drones at their in-store cage.

Unit: 03-25

5. THE ARK FUTSAL

Photo: AsiaOne

Work up a sweat at the futsal court with the best view in Singapore.

Located on the rooftop, this futsal court offers splendid views of the civic district skyline. It is also the first fully unmanned pitch where the entire process from booking to unlocking the court is run by technology.

Unit: 07-37

Funan mall is located at 107 North Bridge Rd, Singapore 179105

