5 unique wedding venues in Singapore that will not burn a hole in your wallet

PHOTO: Facebook/5stonesflorist
Deanna Lim
Dollars and Sense

On average, the total cost of getting married in Singapore ranges from $33,000 to approximately $76,000, depending on factors such as the number of guests and venue.

According to a study across 55 wedding venues, the average cost per table for a weekend wedding dinner was $1,392 in 2019, a sharp increase of 50.8 per cent in 8 years from $923 in 2011.

The report also found that from 2018 to 2019, the overall average price of 102 venues increased by about 2.6 per cent, outpacing the 1.7 per cent Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) core inflation.

With the sort of price you are paying for such overused hotel and wedding venues, we think it makes more sense for couples to explore unique venues that are friendlier for your pocket.

For those who are in the midst of planning your wedding, here are 5 cost-friendly wedding venues worth considering.

#1 THE CHAPEL @ IMAGINARIUM (FAIRYTALE-THEMED WEDDING)

Hidden in the midst of Eunos, The Chapel @ Imaginarium gives you the space to make your fairytale-themed wedding come true.

This venue can accommodate the heavy props and lighting you need to add that magic sparkle in your fairytale wedding. Some props that have been brought in before include a full-sized Cinderella-inspired carriage, a photo booth, and an ice-cream booth altogether.

Venue rental on weekends cost around $4,000 for a 4-hours block booking that includes basic solemnisation setting in the Chapel, free use of the bridal room, Skyline Alfresco and Tea Ceremony room. You can drop them an e-mail to enquire further.

Address: The Chapel @ Imaginarium, 115 Eunos Ave 3, #06-03, Singapore 409839

Nearest MRT Station: Eunos MRT Station

#2 LITTLE ISLAND BREWING CO. (RUSTIC-THEMED WEDDING)

The Little Island Brewing Co. provides a large outdoor space for a maximum capacity of 470-seated guests.

The ambience differs greatly during the day and at night — the space can be transformed from a rustic wedding solemnisation in the day to a romantic dinner under the stars.

The alfresco and minimalist wedding venue offers food options from $10 per guest, and drink options from $20 per guest for a weekend booking, which adds up to about $30 per head.

If you fully maximise the space, that can cost you from as low as $17,000 for 470 guests including taxes, way below the average cost of a wedding that stands at about $33,000.

Address: Little Island Brewing Co, 6 Changi Village Road, #01-01/02, Singapore 509907

Nearest MRT Station: Pasir Ris MRT Station

#3 1919 WATERBOAT HOUSE (RIVERSIDE WEDDING)

View this post on Instagram

Put on some slow music. Have a glass of wine. Look at some pictures. Colours are beautiful but black and white photos reveal a different context, intimacy and feel. How do you feel about having your wedding shoot in black and white? Wedding Dress: @amandaleeweddings . . . #blackandwhiteweddingphotography #lookslikefilmweddings #junebugweddings #yourockphotographers #elopementphotographer #elopementwedding #thelanebrands #adventurousstorytellers #wanderingweddings #dirtybootsandmessyhair #huffpostweddings #indiebride #creativenetworkarc #destinationweddingphotographer #indiewedding #belovedstories #togetherjournal #rfpotd #loveintentionally #intimatewedding #featuremeoncewed #melbournephotographer #sgwedding #sgweddingphotographer #thebeautifulmomentphotography #tbm #joxtbm

A post shared by Weddings By Juanmoley (@juanmoleyfotologue) on

There's nothing more romantic than a wedding by the Singapore River on top of a Rooftop Bar. The 1919 Waterboat House is the best location for couples who prefer an intimate and relaxed ambience.

The 1919 Waterboat House can host up to 200 guests. It has 3 different spaces within:

PHOTO: Dollars and Sense

Wedding packages start at about $135++ per guest, including event venue rental, a 4-course meal and 2 hours of free-flow drinks (soft drinks and housepour wines). This adds up to about $32,000 including taxes, as calculated by wedever.co, a wedding event venue booking site.

Address: 3 Fullerton Road, The Waterboathouse, #03-01, Singapore 049215

Nearest MRT Station: Raffles Place MRT station

#4 THE ARTS HOUSE (CLASSIC COLONIAL-STYLE WEDDING)

If you are looking for a venue that can accommodate around 100-200 guests, the chamber at The Arts House will be the perfect venue to hold a classic wedding. The Chamber is teeming with historical culture.

From its furnishings to its colonial architectural layout, the sleek venue is the best backdrop for the solemnisation of your wedding vows.

The Arts House also offers different spaces for you to host your wedding. Here's a list of their venue options and seating capacity:

PHOTO: Dollars and Sense

A 4-hour venue rental at the Chamber would cost you around $3,500 for a capacity of 200 guests on an average Saturday.

Rental add-ons also include a projector, baby grand piano and a mobile stage. They also offer 7 official caterers and bars for you to choose from, for your wedding food and beverage options.

Address: The Arts House, 1 Old Parliament Lane, Singapore 179429

Nearest MRT Station: Bras Basah MRT Station

#5 WHEELER'S ESTATE (COUNTRY THEMED WEDDING)

If your wedding is not within the monsoon season (months of April, May and October), a garden-themed outdoor wedding, or wedding under the stars can be something for you to consider.

Wheeler's Estate is a great choice for either option. It was formerly a British military airbase that is now converted to a cafe and garden space over 87,000 square feet.

Wheeler's Estate has 8 different event spaces available for you to choose from-- Bambi, Pavilion, Sky Deck, Mangrove, The Verandah, Greenhouse, The Lawn and Courtyard.

To top it off, they provide table floral centrepieces and help with the set-up for you to achieve the wedding of your dreams.

Solemnisation packages start from $2,988++ and banquet packages begin from $10,000++, including dining options such as plated set courses, buffet, butler canapes and a live rotisserie station.

The chic-bohemian venue can accommodate up to 1,000 guests.

Address: 2 Park Lane, Seletar Aerospace Park, Singapore 798386

Nearest MRT Station: Punggol MRT Station

WISELY CONSIDER OTHER FACTORS APART FROM VENUE

For couples deciding on their wedding, it is important to discern the type of wedding you would want and enjoy, and not what others expect of you.

While your wedding is a special occasion that will be the memory of your lifetime, you do not want to be emptying your bank accounts over this one-day event as there are other financial obligations and goals you will have as a married couple.

Importantly, know that the cost of your wedding is affected not just by the cost of your venue.

Apart from the venue, the headcount, decorations, rings and wedding dresses and suit can also raise the price dramatically.

This article was first published in Dollars and Sense

More about
Lifestyle Weddings and engagements

