5 unique wedding venues in Singapore that will not burn a hole in your wallet

The alfresco and minimalist wedding venue offers food options from $10 per guest, and drink options from $20 per guest for a weekend booking, which adds up to about $30 per head.

If you fully maximise the space, that can cost you from as low as $17,000 for 470 guests including taxes, way below the average cost of a wedding that stands at about $33,000.

Address: Little Island Brewing Co, 6 Changi Village Road, #01-01/02, Singapore 509907

Nearest MRT Station: Pasir Ris MRT Station

#3 1919 WATERBOAT HOUSE (RIVERSIDE WEDDING)

There's nothing more romantic than a wedding by the Singapore River on top of a Rooftop Bar. The 1919 Waterboat House is the best location for couples who prefer an intimate and relaxed ambience.

The 1919 Waterboat House can host up to 200 guests. It has 3 different spaces within:

Wedding packages start at about $135++ per guest, including event venue rental, a 4-course meal and 2 hours of free-flow drinks (soft drinks and housepour wines). This adds up to about $32,000 including taxes, as calculated by wedever.co, a wedding event venue booking site.

Address: 3 Fullerton Road, The Waterboathouse, #03-01, Singapore 049215

Nearest MRT Station: Raffles Place MRT station

#4 THE ARTS HOUSE (CLASSIC COLONIAL-STYLE WEDDING)

If you are looking for a venue that can accommodate around 100-200 guests, the chamber at The Arts House will be the perfect venue to hold a classic wedding. The Chamber is teeming with historical culture.

From its furnishings to its colonial architectural layout, the sleek venue is the best backdrop for the solemnisation of your wedding vows.

The Arts House also offers different spaces for you to host your wedding. Here's a list of their venue options and seating capacity:

A 4-hour venue rental at the Chamber would cost you around $3,500 for a capacity of 200 guests on an average Saturday.

Rental add-ons also include a projector, baby grand piano and a mobile stage. They also offer 7 official caterers and bars for you to choose from, for your wedding food and beverage options.

Address: The Arts House, 1 Old Parliament Lane, Singapore 179429

Nearest MRT Station: Bras Basah MRT Station

#5 WHEELER'S ESTATE (COUNTRY THEMED WEDDING)

If your wedding is not within the monsoon season (months of April, May and October), a garden-themed outdoor wedding, or wedding under the stars can be something for you to consider.

Wheeler's Estate is a great choice for either option. It was formerly a British military airbase that is now converted to a cafe and garden space over 87,000 square feet.