5 upcoming executive condo sites in 2026: Which holds the most promise for buyers?

Executive Condominiums (ECs) are more important than ever to buyers in 2025. With private homes now reaching $1.8 million or more for a two-bedder, it's not hard to understand why ECs, with their subsidised prices, are more attractive to many upgraders: for many it's a chance to still move into a three-bedder condo unit without breaking the bank. In light of that, here's a quick rundown of the upcoming EC sites to look forward to:

And if you're weighing ECs against private condos, it can be hard to judge whether the lower entry price outweighs the MOP and other restrictions. If you'd like a grounded view of how the trade-offs look in today's market, reach out here and we'll connect you with a trusted partner agent who can break it down.

Upcoming EC sites

Caveat: Many of the details of these ECs are still forthcoming, so the information below is subject to change. We will provide more details as they become available.

1. Rivelle Tampines

The plot for this EC is along Tampines Street 95, in District 18. It's relatively close to the boundary of Bedok Reservoir.

This site faces an HDB enclave on one side, and a light industrial area on another; a quick check shows mostly car accessories and parts businesses. Safra Tampines is also quite close to this location, in case you're a member.

Rivelle is quite close to the Tampines West MRT station (DTL), which makes it more convenient than it appears at first glance. Tampines West is only one stop away from Tampines MRT, which grants access to the EWl also. More importantly, Tampines is a major hub with three malls (Tampines 1, Tampines Mall, and Century Square), in addition with banks and office spaces in the surrounding areas.

In addition, note that the upcoming Pinery Residences — an integrated project which will be connected to Tampines West MRT — has a commercial element. Any shops here will also provide amenities for Rivelle residents.

As integrated projects tend to have a higher price point, there could be a rather jarring contrast between Rivelle's subsidised EC pricing and Pinery; this could be seen as a good thing with regard to future competition, as Rivelle will look cost-efficient by comparison.

Tentatively, it appears that Junyuan Primary and St. Hilda's Primary School may be within one kilometre off this EC, though Angsana Primary and Tampines Primary may be just out of the radius; we're unable to confirm this yet. This aside, some families may also like the relatively close proximity of Bedok Reservoir, which provides a green retreat and some outdoors entertainment.

2. Senja Close EC

The EC plot at Senja Close is in District 23, just off the KJE. The land plot is beside the Senja Flyover and is tucked behind an existing HDB cluster, so that isn't usually great for views; but the greenery on the opposite side of the highway (toward the direction of Mandai) may be sufficient to make up for it.

That said, there are advantages to being near an existing HDB enclave. The area is supported by familiar heartland amenities, and the Senja Hawker Centre (plus some other eateries) is close by.

An HDB run mall, Greenridge Shopping Centre, also adds to the amenities. While there's no MRT station within walking distance, Senja LRT is nearby - this links to Bukit Panjang MRT (DTL). From here you have options like Hillion Mall and Bukit Panjang Plaza.

There are also some primary schools that might fall within one-kilometre. West View Primary almost definitely makes the list, being the nearest; this is followed by West Spring and Greenridge. For parents with younger children, we understand the developer has committed to having a childcare facility in the condo.

One potential drawback is that a place of worship has been planned next to the EC. We'll need to see how the developer builds around this, likely by providing buffer zones and minimising the number of units with the temple facing. The developer is CDL, and they have a good track record so far.

3. Woodlands Drive 17 (two sites)

The EC plots at Woodlands Drive 17 are District 25, one close to the Seletar Expressway, and the other on the opposite side of the current Woodlands Health Campus from it.

Both sites are adjacent to the emerging Woodlands Health Campus cluster. The Woodlands Healing Garden (a park) and the nearby medical centre are right next to the site facing Seletar Expressway — so this may be a slight advantage over the other. The Woodlands Park Connector is also next to this plot, which is excellent for cyclists and walkers.

On the flip side, the Seletar Expressway is further from the second parcel, which might be considered better for views.

Both sites have good access to the Singapore Sports School, which will be of immediate interest to some families. Also nearby, also likely within one kilometre, are Innova Primary, Woodgrove Primary, and Si Ling Primary.

The Woodlands South MRT station (TEL) appears to be within walking distance for both; this is just one stop from Woodlands MRT station, where you'll find Causeway Point Mall and also a connection to the NSL. More closely, Vista Point is a two-storey HDB-run mall, which provides most day-to-day amenities, including two food courts.

While this area is not a mature hub by any stretch, the area is still undergoing development. Once the Woodlands Health Campus is fully completed, it will anchor a major cluster of healthcare, employment, and supporting services. This may be of interest to aspiring future landlords, as will the general transformation of Woodlands as the regional centre of the north.

This could be a good choice for buyers in it for the long haul, for reasons we've also covered here.

4. Sembawang Road EC

The Sembawang Road EC plot in District 27 is in a low density area, on the northern fringe of Yishun. This part of Sembawang Road overlooks the landed enclave around Jalan Cherpen.

This is usually good for views, and this sort of location appeals to buyers who like exclusivity. But it is a bit of a throwback to ECs locations we used to see in the past, which tend to be less accessible: there doesn't appear to be an MRT station within a comfortable walking distance.

Residents will likely rely on bus links to reach Yishun MRT (NSL), Canberra Plaza, or Sembawang Shopping Centre. While you do need a bus connection, these do form a convenient cluster of daily amenities.

As for schools, Ahmad Ibrahim Primary appears to fall within the one kilometre radius. Yishun Primary and Jiemin Primary look slightly farther out, although this will only be confirmed through official distance checks.

One notable element for this area is that, between 2026 and 2029, around 3,500 HDB flats in Yishun and Sembawang will reach their MOP. So any EC here could be an easy draw for upgraders, right around the time it launches.

This is a project for those who value quiet over excitement though, as the development of this area is still unfolding.

5. Miltonia Close

The Miltonia Close EC site is located in District 27, close to The Miltonia Residences, Skies Miltonia, and The Criterion. This area sits just off Yishun Avenue 1, close to the reservoir-side greenery.

Connectivity is… okay. The nearest MRT station is Khatib (NSL), but you'll need a bus connection to get there. This is one of those locations that get exponentially better if you drive though, as this area has quick access to the SLE — and there you would get to Junction 9 or Northpoint City quicker. That said, there are heartland amenities like minimarts and coffee shops can be found in the nearby HDB enclave.

Miltonia Close is also quite near Lower Seletar Reservoir; so if your idea of fun is jogging routes, playgrounds, and similar recreational pockets, you might appreciate this area. This is complemented by the expected smaller size of the project (430 units), which helps greater privacy.

[[nid:725883]]

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.