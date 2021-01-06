5 veterinary clinics that offer TCM for pets in Singapore

If you aren’t acquainted with the concept of TCVM, it’s essentially TCM for pets, which involves acupuncture, Chinese herbal medicine, food therapy, tui na (therapeutic massage), and qi gong.

Conditions that could benefit from TCVM include arthritis, seizures, heart, kidney and liver disease as well as cancer and sleep disorders.

“TCVM can be an effective treatment for pain management, especially for older pets or those unsuited for long-term oral pain medications. It’s also a good alternative when conventional Western medication doesn’t work,” says senior veterinarian Dr. Audrey Loi of Mount Pleasant Veterinary Group.

Find out more about TCVM here. On the search for veterinary clinics that offer such practices? Check out these places.

Point to note: TCVM treatments for your furbabies should done only by trained veterinarians!

Mount Pleasant Veterinary Group

Mount Pleasant Veterinary Group has been operating for over thirty years and has various clinics around the island. Currently, its TCVM services are only available at its North and East outlets.

The TCVM service at its East clinic is helmed by senior veterinarian Dr. Audrey Loi, who is one of the first International Veterinary Acupuncture Society (IVAS) certified veterinarians in Singapore.

Mount Pleasant Veterinary Group is at various locations. Visit its website for more information.

Vet On Wheels

Mobile vet clinic Vet On Wheels is headed by Dr. Jasmine Tan, who has practiced small animal medicine since 2008.

She also learnt about Traditional Chinese Veterinary Medicine (TCVM), from renowned TCVM vets such as Dr. Bruce Ferguson and Dr. Tatang Cahyono.

She uses the four modalities of TCVM including acupuncture and food therapy to assess what your pet requires and formulate the best treatment plan, and help prevent minor symptoms from getting worse in the long-term.

Visit its website for more information.

Nam Sang Veterinary Clinic

Founded by Dr. Tai Yesun, the clinic practices integrative medicine, which marries Western and Eastern approaches to animal treatment plans. Apart from veterinary diagnostics and treatments, the clinic also offers TCVM services like acupuncture, herbal medication, and food therapy.

With over two decades of experience under her belt, Dr. Tai’s veterinary interests include Small Animal & Exotic Animal Medicine and Surgery, Ophthalmology, Traditional Chinese Veterinary Herbal Medicine, Veterinary Acupuncture and Veterinary Food Therapy.

Nam Sang Veterinary Clinic is at #01-697 Balestier Hill Shopping Centre, 2 Balestier Road, Singapore 320002. Visit its website for more information.

AVH Animal Ark

AVH Animal Ark has treated pets in Singapore for over a decade, and its TCVM vets include Dr. Oh Soon Bock, who is also a registered Acupuncturist and TCM physician with the Singapore TCM Practitioners Board.

According to the clinic, he is credited as being the first to introduce principles of TCM for humans into veterinary practice in Singapore.

AVH Animal Ark is at various locations. Visit its website for more information.

Island Veterinary Clinic

Island Veterinary Clinic was founded by experienced veterinarians, Dr. Tharm Sook Keng and Dr. Poon Yuet Foong, in March 2011.

For TCVM services, make an appointment with Dr. Poon, who is a certified veterinary acupuncturist from the Chi Institute of Chinese medicine. His treatment plans include the use of acupuncture, nutrition, herbal medicine, and tui na.

Island Veterinary Clinic is at 114 Jurong East Street 13 #01-404 Jurong East, Singapore 600114. Visit its website for more information.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.