5 virtual party ideas you haven’t thought of

Following the announcement of Phase 2 which sees the tightening of measures by the multi-ministry task force, most of us find ourselves living the stay-at-home life. We’re back to working from home, ordering food in and binge-watching our favourite Netflix series.

And while some introverts are rejoicing during this period, there are many who are struggling to fight cabin fever. We miss socialising with our friends over dinner and drinks, and locking yourself up at home alone can take a toll on your own mental health.

Although the uncertainty of life during this pandemic has got many people feeling down, there are ways to spend time with your friends no matter how far apart you are.

Sure, going on Zoom or FaceTime might just do the trick, but at times it just doesn’t cut it. Besides, how often can you ask “how’s working from home” without getting the same old answer?

So if you’re looking to try something new with your friends over the weekend, then virtual parties are your next best bet. From streaming shows to virtual party games, ahead, we’ve rounded up some of our top ideas you need to know about for your next online party with your friends.

1. Teleparty (formerly known as Netflix Party)

So you’ve started on a new Netflix series with your friends, but you can’t physically watch it with them because of the new measures. Well, fret not. Thankfully, there are online websites like Teleparty, which allows you and your friends to remotely watch your shows together.

This free app basically synchronises video playback and allows you to talk to your friends while you’re watching your shows with its built-in group chat function.

Besides gaining access to all the Netflix series, you can also watch other shows that are on Disney, Hulu and HBO. Now there’s no excuse to not have movie nights or TV watch parties with your friends even when you’re miles apart.

The only setback about Teleparty is that it’s not available on your mobile devices and you can only watch it on your Chrome browsers on desktop or laptop computers.

Visit the website here

2. Rave

Similar to Teleparty, Rave is also one of the hottest apps that are buzzing at the moment. Here, the app allows you to stream your favourite shows on channels such as YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ and a few other streaming platforms.

It’s a great way to connect with your friends because the app features a chat function at the side of the screen which allows you to not chat in the chatbox, but it also lets you talk in real-time too.

However, unlike Teleparty, the app is only available on your mobile devices so you can only access it by downloading it via the AppStore or on Google Play.

Visit the website here

3. Houseparty

If you were already struggling with cabin fever back in Circuit Breaker last year then you’d probably be well-acquainted with Houseparty.

The highly-raved app is well-loved by many for good reason. Unlike your usual Zoom or FaceTime sessions, Houseparty is a social networking app that features built-in games within the chat window and also offers a wide range of games for you to choose from to play with your friends.

Some of the games include Heads Up!, Trivia, Quick Draw, and Chips and Guac.

Personally, I enjoy playing Trivia because it can be quite competitive with your friends, but the other games are also pretty addictive, like Quick Draw — which is essentially Pictionary on your phone.

Visit the website here

ALSO READ: 7 best games to play with friends online in 2021 that guarantee plenty of laughs

4. Evite: Party Invitations

Celebrating birthdays are going to be a lot different now that we’re at home. If you’re looking to host a birthday party online with your friends, then this app might just come in handy. Enter Evite.

The app itself is made specifically for your party celebrations at home. On top of hosting your parties with your loved ones virtually, you can choose from thousands of free invitations for any occasion and organise these events accordingly so you won’t have to miss out on a single one.

Besides that, you can also add links to video chats, send your virtual party invitations via text message, and track RSVPs in real-time. Not to mention, after each “party”, you can also come back to relive the memories on the event invitation at any time too.

What’s more, Evite is available on all devices including your desktops, mobile phones and tablets. To download it on your mobile device, you simply find it in the AppStore and on Google Play.

Visit the website here.

5. Smoothy

Another group chat app that you should know about is Smoothy. If you’re one who’s always suffering from FOMO, then this app is a godsend if you like keeping yourself updated with your friend’s activities and whereabouts.

Here, you can expect to have a video call with up to eight participants, use the text feature to type a live message to go over your video (kind of like an Instagram story) and even have a watch party together so you won’t have to miss out on the fun.

The app itself is available only on mobile devices on the AppStore and on Google Play.

Visit the website here.

This article was first published in Her World Online.