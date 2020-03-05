5 ways to cop Joanne Peh's timeless & effortless style

Did you know that Joanne Peh was a former beauty queen? She participated in the 2002 Miss Singapore Universe (where she won Miss Elegant and Miss Personality), and was talent scouted to join MediaCorp as an actress.

Despite trying to build a budding acting career that would later make her one of the most sought after actresses locally, Joanne also had to juggle school, where she was pursuing a mass communications degree at the Nanyang Technological University.

But it is this down-to-earth and relatable quality that's become part of Joanne's charm, not to mention her acting chops that we've seen in shows such as C.L.I.F, The Journey, The Little Nyonya and A Tale of 2 Cities (the last two earned her the Best Actress award at the 2009 and 2012 Star Awards respectively).

And the hardworking Joanne never seems to stop - from juggling a family of two that she's built with fellow actor Qi Yuwu, to releasing her directorial debut film Under The Tree that stars model Fiona Fussi and national basketballer Chase Tan.

Another reason to adore her? Her effortless and feminine style. So to celebrate Joanne's birthday recently April 25, let's take a look at her at some of her stylish looks.

1. Don't underestimate the power of a white shirt

There's nothing quite as simple and easy as a white shirt to make you look clean, crisp and polished. And Joanne knows that too, as she frequently sports this wardrobe staple.

There are many ways you can style this - full tuck, French tuck or even knotted like what she did here for a smart casual look. It's easy to pair too. Go with a nude midi skirt like her, or with skinny jeans for an edgier effect.

Robbie cotton twill shirt, $179 from In Good Company

Up the ante on your usual plain white shirt and wear this In Good Company number to work instead. We love the oversized silhouette for its cool, slouchy quality. Wear it over a sleek pencil skirt or sharp tailored trousers and finish with black mules and delicate drop earrings.

V-neck shirt, $19.95 from H&M

If you're looking for something more formal looking, try this crisp V-neck H&M design. You can also dress it down with a pair of wide-legged trousers for that relaxed vibe.

2. Show some shoulders

Joanna sports great shoulders, which we had first seen when we watched her play beach volleyball in 2008 Chinese idol drama Beach.Ball.Babes, and she isn't one to shy away from flaunting it. After all, if you got it, you better flaunt it.

If that's you, off-shoulder or cold-shoulder tops are your best bet as they help accentuate your best feature.

Raine cut-out convertible midi dress, $250 from The Missing Piece

This palm-print dress invokes all kind of summer vibes and features The Missing Piece's signature cut-outs. Moreover, this dress gives you bang for the buck too - the top and bottom can be detached and dressed with other separates.

Ruffle open shoulder top - black, $31.20 from Pomelo

Unwind this weekend and dress this black cold-shoulder top with a pair of sandals and a denim skirt for a virtual date. Throw on your favourite highlight to emphasis your collarbones and put your hair up in a messy ponytail for out-of-bed vibes.

3. Keep it fitted

A pair of well-fitted pants can make you look slimmer and taller. Not that the 1.73m actress needs it, but why not?

16Arlington Wallis pinstriped woven slim-leg pants, US$425.68 (S$604.25) from Net-a-Porter

If you're looking to add height to your stature, you can easily fake it with this 16Arlington design. Show off the high-waisted cut with a crop top or tucked shirt and let the vertical pinstripe help extend the illusion. Finish with a pair of strappy sandals.

High-rise cigarette trousers, $69.90 from Zara

Bored of the usual black slim trousers? Then switch to this pair from Zara in Ecru. Finish with an ecru blouse for a monochromatic ensemble or go with a navy blue cowl top.

4. Don't skirt the issue

Besides sharp trousers, Joanne loves pairing her shirts with a skirt for an easy, stylish look. With a myriad of colours and styles available for your choosing, this fool-proof ensemble is great for the weekends and for work. Just remember to pick a hemline that suits your body type.

Organic cotton pleated skirt, US$135 from Cos

With the masterful use of a four-colour panelling, the skirt is given a unique twist. Finish with a matching top or juxtapose this with a crisp shirt and killer stilettos.

Mink satin bias maxi skirt, £35 (S$61.79) from Topshop

Add a pop of colour and a touch of soft elegance with this silvery-champagne satin skirt and make it truly shine with a navy blouse and black strappy heels. Finish with delicate rose gold accessories or pearl jewellery.

5. No time? Jumpsuits are your answer

Whether you're a busy working mum like Joanne or would rather take a few more minutes to snooze and stay in bed in the mornings, a jumpsuit is a quick, all-in-one outfit that you can quickly slip into for a fuss-free look. Jumpsuits also make you look trendy and sassy, again, with minimal effort.

Self-Portrait off-the-shoulder ruffled satin jumpsuit, US$394.30 (S$559.75) from Net-a-Porter

From the off-shoulder silhouette to the elegant ruffle details across the neckline and shoulders, this ivory-toned jumpsuit looks ethereal and exquisite. Pair this with pearl studs and black pumps and you're good to go.

Josefina jacquard balloon sleeve jumpsuit, $79.90 from Love, Bonito

The balloon sleeves, asymmetric neckline and waist bow details make this Love, Bonito creation look more expensive than it really is. Take it a step further by adding some statement earrings to jazz up the look.

This article was first published in Her World Online.