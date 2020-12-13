5 ways to emulate Princess Diana's style with affordable shopping picks

Many of us fan and fawn over the styles of Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, two formidable style icons from the British royal family.

The one who blazed the path for them, however, was the beloved late Princess Diana. Her style and glamour, combined with her activism work and position in the royal family, garnered a lot of attention in her lifetime.

Ahead, we take a look at some of her best fashion moments inspired by the latest season of Netflix’s The Crown and teach you how to recreate her style with affordable shopping picks.

1. Support skirt suits

The mention of skirt suits these days and you’ll probably think of stuffy, matronly workwear. The late Princess Diana, however, was a fan of these sharp suits, spotting them frequently for official visits around the world.

The trick she employed was to go simple with the colour palette, opting for monochrome or a max of two colours in the entire look — shoes and bags included.

Shop: Solid flap pockets blazer with pleated skirt, $52, from Shein

For a more modern take on Diana’s look, try this Shein blazer and skirt set. The pleated skirt adds a touch of softness to the structured blazer while the burgundy colourway ensures that you’ll impress your clients and colleagues alike.

2. Upgrade with dramatic collars

Any style maven will tell you that attention to detail matters when it comes to perfecting the art of fashion. For Diana, one method she used to elevate simple looks was with pieces that came with dramatic collars ranging from Peter Pan to bow collars.

Shop: Knit dress with contrast collar, $99.90, from Zara

This Zara little black dress features a similar Peter Pan collar. As the dress is already “embellished”, you can go simply with dainty stud earrings and Mary Jane shoes to lean into the preppy vibe.

3. Fall in love with prints

Diana loved a wide range of styles spanning from solid, monochrome hues to colourful, statement prints. For the uninitiated, try starting with darker plaid and stripe prints before venturing into technicoloured houndstooth, like the outfit seen here.

Maxi open back floral dress, $59, from Pomelo

From the front, this dress looks like a pretty summer dress. The back, on the other hand, reveals an open back silhouette that exemplifies your sex appeal. Plus, it will help to keep you cool during garden brunches and afternoon dates.

4. Bare some skin

While one might expect members of the British royal family to dress conservatively and modestly, Diana wasn’t afraid to take the risk by dressing in outfits that bared her shoulders.

The most famous of them was the “revenge dress” she had worn after her spouse was revealed to be unfaithful.

Eleonora Jacquard Off Shoulder Top, $39.90, from Love, Bonito

Off-shoulders and cold-shoulder silhouettes are great ways to bare your collarbones and show off some skin. But if you need extra security, you can consider spaghetti and camisole silhouettes.

5. Get a killer dress

While most of us are still stuck home or without social events that allow us to dress to the nines, we reckon that it still pays to have a stunning dress that makes you feel your best on standby in your wardrobe.

You could whip them out for an impromptu romantic date at a fine dining restaurant and later wear them again to weddings, formal dinners and everything in between.

Areca midi dress in garnet bloom, $250, from The Missing Piece

The Missing Piece is a Singaporean label that has found many fans with their flattering dresses made with unique prints. This pattern is also available in a halter dress and a convertible dress that can be separated into top and skirt.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.