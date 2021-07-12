5 ways to reduce the risk of developing diabetes

Although older people are at a higher risk of developing diabetes, children and young adults can also fall prey to this condition. In fact, there are things about diabetes that many still aren't aware of.

Meanwhile, here are five ways to stave off the onset of this chronic condition.

1. Watch your plate

PHOTO: Pexels

A balanced diet is the first defence against diabetes. Cutting down on sugar and refined grains such as white rice keeps your blood sugar level within a healthier range, lowering your chances of developing diabetes.

2. Run for your life!

PHOTO: Pexels

Exercising regularly increases your metabolism, which in turn helps to lower your blood sugar levels. On average, a regular adult should aim to engage in 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise weekly. Examples of such activity include brisk walking or leisure cycling.

Alternatively, you could engage in 20 minutes of vigorous-intensity aerobic exercise, such as running or playing sports like football and basketball, at least 3 times a week.

3. Put out that cigarette!

PHOTO: Pexels

Aside from the numerous other health issues it poses, smoking increases the risk of developing diabetes or diabetes-related complications.

4. Learn to chill

PHOTO: Pexels

Stress can raise your blood pressure, which isn’t exactly conducive to your blood glucose levels. Try to find an outlet to relax and unwind (preferably not by smoking).

5. Go for check-ups

PHOTO: Pexels

Although trying to live a healthier lifestyle can help to prevent diabetes, it’s advisable to go for regular medical check-ups to keep an eye on your health. While diabetes is preventable, once you have been diagnosed, it can only be controlled and not cured.

