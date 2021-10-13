5 ways to show solidarity for Breast Cancer Awareness month

We might be midway through October but it’s not too late to still lend your support to Breast Cancer Awareness month. We round up five things you could eat and do to support the cause.

Eat:

Afternoon Tea by the Bay at The Landing Point, The Fullerton Hotel

Have afternoon tea while overlooking the calm waters at Marina Bay. The Pink Afternoon Tea experience here includes three tiers of bite-sized sweet and savouries such as Tasmanian salmon blini with cherry shrimp and Red currant Valrhona Manjari chocolate tart.

Each set comes with a complimentary glass of Sangre de Toro non-alcoholic rosé wine and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Breast Cancer Foundation.

More information on dine-in reservations or to takeaway, visit https://www.fullertonhotels.com/fullerton-hotel-singapore/offers/pink-afternoon-tea

Pink High Tea at The Rose Veranda, Shangri-La Singapore

For something more filling, head for the three-course afternoon tea at The Rose Veranda. The meal first begins with an assortment of appetisers, in hues of pink, the likes of Spanish Tuna with Candied Peach on Rose Brioche Roll.

After, choose from two options for mains: Pan-seared Halibut with Pink Cauliflower Purée and Beetroot Orange Espuma or Black Angus Beef Tenderloin with a duo of Pink Parsnip, Truffle Irish Potato topped with Morel Jus. Then end with three tiers of sweet pastries including the Litchi Strawberry Choux and Rose Macaron.

Likewise, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Breast Cancer Foundation.

Email dining.sls@shangri-la.com to make a reservation or order takeaway at bit.ly/SLS-PinkTakeaway21

Rosy Medley Set at Goodwood Park Hotel

Another nod to the pink ribbon, the Rosy Medley Set at Goodwood Park Hotel comes with two tiers of eight pieces of both sweet and savoury nosh. Expect the likes of Hot Smoked Salmon Rillette on Pink Pancake for savouries and Raspberry Sablé Breton for sweets.

Or if you can’t make up your mind, get a combination of both with a total of 16 pieces. A portion of the proceeds will go to Breast Cancer Foundation as well, and an advance order of three days is required so make your reservations early.

Call 6737 7411 to make a reservation or order takeaway at https://thedeligoodwoodparkhotel.oddle.me/en_SG/

Visit:

“Celebrating life, Together” Art Exhibition at Fullerton Hotel Singapore

A collaboration between breast cancer patients and healthcare professionals from Khoo Teck Puat Hospital and Fullerton Hotel Singapore, the exhibition is a showcase of over 40 pieces.

Ranging from various mediums of watercolour, acrylic to colour pencils, the art will be on display at The Fullerton Hotel Singapore’s East Garden Gallery.

Open to the public from now till the end of October, visitors can also attend virtually. All donations made from the public will go directly to the Breast Cancer Foundation.

More information visit Khoo Teck Puat x The Fullerton

Do:

Jesmonite Marble Coaster Zoom Workshop by Breathe Essentials

Make your own Jesmonite marbled coaster at home with Breathe Essentials workshops. Choose from two dates – 23 and 30 October – and spend the afternoon learning how to add pigment to Jesmonite then sanding down the end product.

You’ll be given a hexagonal mold and materials sufficient for two coasters, which will be mailed over a week before the workshop. A total of 20 per cent of all profits will go towards supporting the Breast Cancer Foundation.

Book your slots at https://www.breatheessentialsco.com/collections/by-hand

This article was first published in The Peak.