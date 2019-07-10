5 ways Singaporeans can protect themselves from potential retrenchment

Read also

While according to traditional wisdom your emergency fund should contain 3 to 6 months’ of your monthly expenses, if you’re at high risk of being retrenched (particularly if you’re a middle aged PMET who’s going to find it hard to quickly find another job), it’s a good idea to aim for the high end of that scale, or even bump it up to 12 months’ worth.

Only about half of the retrenched middle aged PMETs in this recent report managed to find jobs within 6 months, and it wasn’t even indicated if these jobs they managed to replace their previous incomes or if their new jobs involved them driving a taxi.

That means that even with 6 months’ worth of monthly expenses saved up, there’s an almost 50% chance you’ll run out of money before you find another job.

You want to make sure when calculating your monthly expenses that you factor in the cost of everything from utilities bills to insurance premiums and beyond.

Basically, every single thing you spend on should be included, unless you intend to cut off your electricity and live in darkness or shower in rainwater till you get a new job.

2. ENSURE YOU HAVE PASSIVE INCOME STREAMS

If your job is your only form of income, once it gets cut off you’ll be desperate. Finding other streams of income gives you a lot more security in the face of retrenchment.

One way of obtaining a passive income stream is to take on a side job like giving tuition, maintaining a small business or doing freelance consulting or other work outside of your regular employment.

But that takes a lot of effort, which turns off people whose lives are already so consumed by work that they don’t actually have free time.

Luckily, there are other ways to earn passive income, especially if you’ve been working for some time and have investments or property. Investment income like stock dividends are a popular way for mid-career professionals or retirees to earn some extra cash, as is renting out a room in their homes.

3. TAKE EVERY OPPORTUNITY TO UPGRADE YOURSELF NOW

There might have been a good reason you were retrenched—your current job was becoming obsolete or your skillset had failed to keep up with the times. Unless something changes, you’re not going to get reemployed that easily.