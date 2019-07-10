5 ways Singaporeans can protect themselves from potential retrenchment

PHOTO: Pixabay
MoneySmart

If you’ve been freaking out about retrenchment thanks to this year’s economic outlook, well, things aren’t going to get better anytime soon.

Companies like F21, WeWork and Honestbee are going bust, and DFS recently closed down its Singapore stores, causing 500 people to lose their jobs.

The scariest part is that there can sometimes be no warning bells.

If you consider yourself a PMET (Professionals, managers, executives and technicians), don’t be too alarmed; but about three-quarters of locals who were retrenched in 2019 Q1 were PMETs.

Further, in an 2015 Straits Times article, it was reported that the likelihood of highly trained middle-aged PMETs replacing their lost income is discouragingly low.

Since there aren’t many unemployment benefits mandated by the government, it means that if you get retrenched, you’re likely to be on your own.

So before anything bad can happen (touch wood!), it’s a good idea to take these steps to protect yourself, should the worst occur.

1. ENSURE YOU HAVE A LARGER EMERGENCY FUND

If you get retrenched and you don’t have an emergency fund or adequate savings, you’re in big trouble. This is a situation that could see you swiftly fall into crazy debt that might haunt you for years even after you do manage to find another job.

While according to traditional wisdom your emergency fund should contain 3 to 6 months’ of your monthly expenses, if you’re at high risk of being retrenched (particularly if you’re a middle aged PMET who’s going to find it hard to quickly find another job), it’s a good idea to aim for the high end of that scale, or even bump it up to 12 months’ worth.

Only about half of the retrenched middle aged PMETs in this recent report managed to find jobs within 6 months, and it wasn’t even indicated if these jobs they managed to replace their previous incomes or if their new jobs involved them driving a taxi.

That means that even with 6 months’ worth of monthly expenses saved up, there’s an almost 50% chance you’ll run out of money before you find another job.

You want to make sure when calculating your monthly expenses that you factor in the cost of everything from utilities bills to insurance premiums and beyond.

Basically, every single thing you spend on should be included, unless you intend to cut off your electricity and live in darkness or shower in rainwater till you get a new job.

2. ENSURE YOU HAVE PASSIVE INCOME STREAMS

If your job is your only form of income, once it gets cut off you’ll be desperate. Finding other streams of income gives you a lot more security in the face of retrenchment.

One way of obtaining a passive income stream is to take on a side job like giving tuition, maintaining a small business or doing freelance consulting or other work outside of your regular employment.

But that takes a lot of effort, which turns off people whose lives are already so consumed by work that they don’t actually have free time.

Luckily, there are other ways to earn passive income, especially if you’ve been working for some time and have investments or property. Investment income like stock dividends are a popular way for mid-career professionals or retirees to earn some extra cash, as is renting out a room in their homes.

3. TAKE EVERY OPPORTUNITY TO UPGRADE YOURSELF NOW

There might have been a good reason you were retrenched—your current job was becoming obsolete or your skillset had failed to keep up with the times. Unless something changes, you’re not going to get reemployed that easily.

It is important to start retraining yourself the moment you start feeling insecure about your job or get wind of a possible retrenchment, as the longer you wait the harder it is to get back into the industry, since a long gap of unemployment sends a message to employers that you’re now out of touch.

To know in which direction you should be upgrading yourself, it can be helpful to look at the skillsets of younger employees in your company.

These are the people who will be taking over your work when you’re gone, and who have the benefit of being more in tune with the latest developments in the market than you are.

For instance, the job scope of executives in marketing today often requires a strong understanding of digital marketing, social media and SEO.

If you’ve been in marketing for more than a decade, this may be an area you struggle with, but you can bet your bottom dollar that all those young upstarts fresh out of uni are going to begin honing their proficiencies in digital the minute they enter the working world.

4. KEEP YOUR BUSINESS NETWORKS FRESH

While there is a plethora of job portals available for job seekers now, sometimes a word-of-mouth referral gets you a job quicker.

So, it’s worthy to keep your business networks fresh by catching up with friends within the same industry once in a while.

One easy way to connect with people in your industry could be to use LinkedIn to share articles, like people’s posts and chat with them there.

It need not be limited to business networks either. Keeping in touch with a friend, a cousin, a relative, or an acquaintance could open new doors when you really need it.

5. START GOING FOR INTERVIEWS

Even if you had hoped to stay in your current position for the long-term, if you are at risk of losing your job, it could benefit you to stay aware of what opportunities lie out there and start going for interviews.

Going for interviews hones your communication skills and gives you a head-start should you really get retrenched. Usually, interview processes can take months, so it’s not a bad idea to start early.

If you don’t land a job through such interviews, that’s part of the process. The upside is that you would have gain some insights about the interviewing company.

If you do discover a career opportunity that could be a good fit, the ball’s in your court.

This article was first published in MoneySmart .

More about
Tips Money Job cuts

TRENDING

Whose fault is it? Boy dashes out, gets knocked down by car at Depot Road
Whose fault is it? Boy dashes out, gets knocked down by car at Depot Road
This Singaporean female PI opens up about cheating myths and tell-tale signs
This Singaporean female PI opens up about cheating myths and tell-tale signs
Wedding planners on the worst wedding behaviour they&#039;ve seen
Wedding planners on the worst wedding behaviour they've seen
After Nicholas Tse reveals love for Faye Wong, son Lucas says actor is absentee dad
After Nicholas Tse reveals love for Faye Wong, son Lucas says actor is absentee dad
Indonesian MP says his three wives are proof polygamy can be &#039;good and harmonious&#039;
Indonesian MP says his three wives are proof polygamy can be 'good and harmonious'
Runaway &#039;billionaire&#039; groom leaves Thai bride with $159,000 wedding debt
Runaway 'billionaire' groom leaves Thai bride with $159,000 wedding debt
Raymond Lam set to tie the knot with Carina Zhang
Raymond Lam set to tie the knot with Carina Zhang
What do Singapore&#039;s rich spend their money on?
What do Singapore's rich spend their money on?
Man on trial for stealing $52,000 from girlfriend after moving in with her
Man on trial for stealing $52,000 from girlfriend after moving in with her
Malaysian man shot while chasing speeding car
Malaysian man shot while chasing speeding car
That viral shot of Lamborghini cars in Punggol? They&#039;re fund-raising for Children&#039;s Day
That viral shot of Lamborghini cars in Punggol? They're fund-raising for Children's Day
Neymar and Brazil teammates arrive in Singapore amid low-key welcome
Neymar and Brazil teammates arrive in Singapore amid low-key welcome

LIFESTYLE

5 ways Singaporeans can protect themselves from potential retrenchment
5 ways Singaporeans can protect themselves from potential retrenchment
8 travel hacks to save money on last-minute travel
8 travel hacks to save money on last-minute travel
It was so tough I wanted to jump: Her life changed forever when both mum and dad were diagnosed with cancer
It was so tough I wanted to jump: Her life changed forever when both mum and dad were diagnosed with cancer
She&#039;s seen thousands of female genitals, but she&#039;s not a gynae
She's seen thousands of female genitals, but she's not a gynae

Home Works

9 small kitchen solutions for every kind of layout
9 small kitchen solutions for every kind of layout
Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features
HDB entryways that will make you rethink your own
HDB entryways that will make you rethink your own

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Day6 changed their concert setlist because Singaporean fans asked
Day6 changed their concert setlist because Singaporean fans asked
She fractured her spine, but it doesn&#039;t stop her from kicking butt in movies
She fractured her spine, but it doesn't stop her from kicking butt in movies
Indonesian teen dies while being punished for being late to school
Indonesian teen dies while being punished for being late to school
Man wrongly assumes his wife&#039;s face massager is a sex toy and asks netizens if it&#039;s safe
Man wrongly assumes his wife's face massager is a sex toy and asks netizens if it's safe

SERVICES