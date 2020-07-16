5 ways to switch to a cruelty-free lifestyle

Living a cruelty-free life goes beyond just purchasing products that are not tested on animals. It's a lifestyle that involves making informed decisions about choosing ethics over price, convenience, aesthetics and even how well something works.

Traditionally, the term "cruelty-free" refers to the absence of animals in the testing of cosmetics, household cleaners and other products or ingredients. Common animals used in testing are rabbits, guinea pigs, hamsters, mice, and even cats and dogs.

To look out for products that don't test on animals, look out for these logos:

The cruelty-free lifestyle is aimed to educate and hopefully, lead to more ethical decisions being made. The journey to leading a cruelty-free lifestyle can be challenging as there are many commercial products that do test on animals.

But the truth is, there are cruelty-free options - all you have to do is look a little harder.

And start the education early! When it comes to family trips, be sure to make cruelty-free adjustments, and inform and educate your young ones about it.

Here are five ways you can start to make the switch to a cruelty-free lifestyle:

1. Say "no" to products that test on animals

Animal testing can easily be replaced with cell cultures (which is the growth of human and animal cells in a lab), or donation of human tissue by those who've undergone cosmetic surgery or transplants.

Let's vote with our dollars and let companies know that ethics are important to us too. There are many brands out there that have picked ethics over profits - respect!

If these companies can do it, so can others. Let's make better choices together so that we have full confidence that no animal had to die for our beauty and cleanliness. For more information on animal-testing and alternative brands, check out this blog.

2. Say "no" to animal rides (and impulse pet purchases)

PHOTO: Wonderwall.sg

Do we really need this animal ride to make our lives complete? Animal rides are not a form of entertainment. Look at the malnourished ox.

Let's teach our friends and family that entertainment doesn't have to involve animals. This includes getting a pet companion for your young children just because they want hor.

3. Say "no" to animal shows

You know those elephant shows? We only see the amazing things that these mighty beasts can do: Paint, do tricks, etc. But we never see the cruelty behind all of it.

Bull hooks pierced into their foreheads, chain wounds on their feet, and baby elephants taken away when they're too young. This is what animal show businesses don't want you to see.

There was a viral video of a tiger having a seizure after being forced to jump through a ring of fire - it's heartbreaking to watch but also the reality of the situation that animals in these shows face; they could lose their lives at any moment. Don't support such shows. The lack of demand will force such businesses to shut down.

If you make a trip to Thailand and you want to encounter these magnificent creatures, visit an elephant sanctuary instead of an elephant park. Click here to find out more about which elephant sanctuaries you ought to visit.

4. Say "no" to taking photos with animals

PHOTO: Wonderwall.sg

What a thrill it must be to take a picture with a tiger, or get up close and personal with a lion, the king of the jungle. But what people don't know is that these animals are being drugged so they can't get their bearings and be in control of their senses.

We should not condone this. If we don't accept humans being drugged, why should we allow it when it comes to animals?

5. Say "no" to buying animals from breeders/home breeders

PHOTO: Unsplash

The reasons:

b. There is no way to ascertain the treatment of these animals. Are they being fed well? Are they given adequate space, shelter, or free-roam time? These animals that are being bred are often taken too early from their mothers so that these shops can meet the demand. Again, such actions can lead to health risks both physically and mentally.

c. Mothers are used every heat cycle and abandoned on streets or given up to organisations when they can no longer produce. Euthanasia is too expensive an option for breeders.

d. Breeders and pet shops put profit before the welfare of the animals.

Get your pets from animal shelters instead: There are countless organisations that put up dogs, cats, rabbits, hamsters and even guinea pigs for adoption.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.