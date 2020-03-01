5 ways to use a dehumidifier and how to extend its lifespan

In a place as humid as Singapore, the dehumidifier is used most of the time. Excessive humidity in the house can cause rapid bacterial growth and harm your health.
In general, the lifespan of a dehumidifier is around 5 years. Whether your dehumidifier can work longer than that depends on how well you are maintaining it.
We are here to give you a few tips on lengthening the lifespan of your dehumidifier.
CLOSE ALL THE DOORS AND WINDOWS BEFORE USE
The dehumidifier should only operate in a sealed space where the windows and other ventilation points are sealed from the exterior.
This keeps external moisture from entering the interior and affecting the machine's dehumidifying efficacy.
This measure prevents the dehumidifier from overloading, thus protects the machine and extends its lifespan.
LEAVE SPACE FOR HEAT DISSIPATION
Make sure the dehumidifier is placed on a levelled area when operating so that the condensed water will not spill.
Also, leave adequate space between the machine and the walls, as well as furniture. This is to make sure the heat can disperse easily.
In addition, do not block the humidity detector and air passages when the machine is in operation.
DO NOT CONNECT DEHUMIDIFIERS TO EXTENSION UNITS
Dehumidifiers consume a large amount of electricity. Avoid plugging the appliance to an extension unit.
Do not turn the dehumidifier on unattended.
CLEAN THE DEHUMIDIFIER REGULARLY
The water tank of the dehumidifier is a breeding ground for bacteria and mould. Clean the tank regularly to maintain the machine's hygiene.
Some models have an air-purifying function, and the air filter also has to be cleared regularly to avoid the accumulation of dust mites.
CLOTHES-DRYING FUNCTION
Most dehumidifiers have a clothes-drying function. This function has a strong moisture-removing effect and consumes more power.
We recommend turning this function off when you are not drying washed clothes.
This article was first published in Renonation.