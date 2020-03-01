5 ways to use a dehumidifier and how to extend its lifespan

In a place as humid as Singapore, the dehumidifier is used most of the time. Excessive humidity in the house can cause rapid bacterial growth and harm your health.

In general, the lifespan of a dehumidifier is around 5 years. Whether your dehumidifier can work longer than that depends on how well you are maintaining it.

We are here to give you a few tips on lengthening the lifespan of your dehumidifier.

CLOSE ALL THE DOORS AND WINDOWS BEFORE USE

The dehumidifier should only operate in a sealed space where the windows and other ventilation points are sealed from the exterior.

This keeps external moisture from entering the interior and affecting the machine's dehumidifying efficacy.

This measure prevents the dehumidifier from overloading, thus protects the machine and extends its lifespan.

LEAVE SPACE FOR HEAT DISSIPATION