5 ways to use a dehumidifier and how to extend its lifespan

PHOTO: 123rf
Renonation

In a place as humid as Singapore, the dehumidifier is used most of the time. Excessive humidity in the house can cause rapid bacterial growth and harm your health.

In general, the lifespan of a dehumidifier is around 5 years. Whether your dehumidifier can work longer than that depends on how well you are maintaining it.

We are here to give you a few tips on lengthening the lifespan of your dehumidifier.

CLOSE ALL THE DOORS AND WINDOWS BEFORE USE

The dehumidifier should only operate in a sealed space where the windows and other ventilation points are sealed from the exterior.

This keeps external moisture from entering the interior and affecting the machine's dehumidifying efficacy.

This measure prevents the dehumidifier from overloading, thus protects the machine and extends its lifespan.

LEAVE SPACE FOR HEAT DISSIPATION

Make sure the dehumidifier is placed on a levelled area when operating so that the condensed water will not spill.

Also, leave adequate space between the machine and the walls, as well as furniture. This is to make sure the heat can disperse easily.

In addition, do not block the humidity detector and air passages when the machine is in operation.

DO NOT CONNECT DEHUMIDIFIERS TO EXTENSION UNITS

Dehumidifiers consume a large amount of electricity. Avoid plugging the appliance to an extension unit.

Do not turn the dehumidifier on unattended.

CLEAN THE DEHUMIDIFIER REGULARLY

The water tank of the dehumidifier is a breeding ground for bacteria and mould. Clean the tank regularly to maintain the machine's hygiene.

Some models have an air-purifying function, and the air filter also has to be cleared regularly to avoid the accumulation of dust mites.

CLOTHES-DRYING FUNCTION

Most dehumidifiers have a clothes-drying function. This function has a strong moisture-removing effect and consumes more power.

We recommend turning this function off when you are not drying washed clothes.

This article was first published in Renonation

More about
Lifestyle Home works

TRENDING

Man to be charged for alleged murder in Sengkang condo
Man to be charged for alleged murder in Sengkang condo
Police called in to Hougang McDonald&#039;s outlet after customer shouts at staff about changing his order
Police called in to Hougang McDonald's outlet after customer shouts at staff about changing his order
f(x)&#039;s Amber Liu speaks out on dark side of K-pop and bandmate Sulli&#039;s death: &#039;I miss her a lot&#039;
f(x)'s Amber Liu speaks out on dark side of K-pop and bandmate Sulli's death: 'I miss her a lot'
Marry me if you want compensation, says drink driver who caused Chinese woman to lose leg
Marry me if you want compensation, says drink driver who caused Chinese woman to lose leg
Joey Wong an &#039;ugly duckling&#039; and which local female star looked like Jack Ma as a child?
Joey Wong an 'ugly duckling' and which local female star looked like Jack Ma as a child?
Sengkang resident&#039;s $500 tent removed from carpark by town council due to security concern
Sengkang resident's $500 tent removed from carpark by town council due to security concern
Family served uncooked chicken due to faulty steam oven at Lao Huo Tang restaurant
Family served uncooked chicken due to faulty steam oven at Lao Huo Tang restaurant
Married Taiwanese actor Mike He seen behaving intimately with another woman
Married Taiwanese actor Mike He seen behaving intimately with another woman
Malaysian woman lost 30kg but felt weak and unhappy... until she started lifting weights
Malaysian woman lost 30kg but felt weak and unhappy... until she started lifting weights
Chinese man&#039;s corpse dragged out of coffin and beaten up by estranged children
Chinese man's corpse dragged out of coffin and beaten up by estranged children
Wheelchair-bound food courier has order cancelled despite spending half an hour climbing slope
Wheelchair-bound food courier has order cancelled despite spending half an hour climbing slope
Would you use a cow dung face wash? They do in India
Would you use a cow dung face wash? They do in India

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Huat Huat Land, Carnival at Punggol - and other free activities in Singapore this weekend
Huat Huat Land, Carnival at Punggol - and other free activities in Singapore this weekend
Get Out!! Have breakfast with orangutan Ah Meng&#039;s granddaughter at the Singapore Zoo
Have breakfast with orangutan Ah Meng's granddaughter at the Singapore Zoo
Ikea goes traditional with pork belly rice, KFC drops limited-edition Nyonya chicken &amp; other deals this week
Ikea goes traditional with pork belly rice, KFC drops limited-edition Nyonya chicken & other deals this week
It took 9 years, but this Malaysian man lost 85kg and reclaimed his life
It took 9 years, but this Malaysian man lost 85kg and reclaimed his life

Home Works

5 ways to use a dehumidifier and how to extend its lifespan
5 ways to use a dehumidifier and how to extend its lifespan
8 fun, quirky bathroom designs with plenty of character
8 fun, quirky bathroom designs with plenty of character
8 things HDB homeowners must know to ensure a smooth defects checking experience
8 things HDB homeowners must know to ensure a smooth defects checking experience
Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips
Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Driver nearly hit by oncoming traffic at Novena after throwing punches at motorcyclist
Driver nearly hit by oncoming traffic at Novena after throwing punches at motorcyclist
Homeless Thai man leaves life savings to temple
Homeless Thai man leaves life savings to temple
Ignorant tourists &amp; forgetful parents: News headlines that caught your attention in 2019
Ignorant tourists & forgetful parents: News headlines that caught your attention in 2019
Chinese teacher physically abuses students, even suspends them upside down as punishment
Chinese teacher physically abuses students, even suspends them upside down as punishment

SERVICES