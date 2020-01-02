5 ways you can organise your wardrobe and get dressed in record time

We often tell ourselves that we should pick out an outfit the night before so that we don't spend the whole morning raiding our cupboards and being late for work. But yet somehow, that rarely ever happens.

If planning the night before seems too cumbersome, there are ways that can help you to cut down the time spend in front of your clothes. All you have to do is start a system that organises your clothes in a way that works for you best.

Here are five ways that you try out.

1. SORT THEM BY COLOUR

Cher Horowitz swore by this method in the book Cher's Guide To Whatever. Arranging your clothes by colour makes it easier to find a particular item on a crazy morning.

Looking for your fave blue top? Go to the blue section. That way if you need to colour match your outfits, you can clearly see what colours go together.

2. MERCHANDISE YOUR CLOTHES LIKE A DEPARTMENTAL STORE

Another way of organising is to create a system where you hang clothes based on the type of apparel product group they belong to.

This means, tees go right at the corner, followed by long-sleeved shirts, then shorts, skirts and finally long pants. Dresses can go right at the end.

Essentially, hang them by length so that there won’t be uneven space within your wardrobe.

But if you're the kind who searches for clothes by feeling the material (this makes sense if you’re very conscious about dressing appropriately for the weather), putting clothes of similar fabrics or material together might work for you. Place cottons with cottons, denim with denims and so forth.

3. MAKE THE MOST OF YOUR HANGING SPACE