5-year-old boards SIA plane donning iconic sarong kebaya uniform, delights cabin crew

Dressing up while on vacation isn't unheard of. In fact, it's a rather common activity.

But dressing up specifically for a plane ride is perhaps something a little different.

Zahra Luthfia Binte Mohamad Yazid did just that when boarding a Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight back to Singapore from Kuala Lumpur earlier this month.

The five-year-old's choice of outfit? The iconic SIA sarong kebaya uniform.

Last Saturday (July 22), her father, Mohamad Yazid Bin Johari, filmed the precious moment where Zahra was boarding the plane and interacting with the cabin crew.

"My daughter got to live her dream," Yazid mentioned.

Zahra was visibly excited as she walked down the boarding tunnel towards the plane.

And she was not the only one.

When some of the cabin crew caught sight of her, there were audible squeals as they smiled and interacted joyfully with her.

Yazid told AsiaOne that the reception his family received from the cabin crew was genuine.

"[The] crew was such a happy bunch," the 34-year-old added.

During the flight, Zahra even managed to snap a photo with an SIA flight stewardess.

Living the dream

During past visits to the airport, Zahra noticed the SIA cabin crew walking through the terminals and was instantly enchanted.

Her dad mentioned how she'd call them "auntie cantik" (translated to pretty auntie) and that she wanted to be like them.

So Yazid headed to SIA's KrisShop and placed an order for a set of SIA junior cabin crew sarong kebaya.

He and his wife thought, what better way for Zahra to play dress up than when she's boarding an SIA plane?

Seeing her being treated so warmly by the cabin crew was something special for Yazid.

"Us as parents, we just enjoy [seeing] our daughter being happy. If she's happy, of course, we are too," he said.

