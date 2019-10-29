Up to 50% off Beauty in The Pot, Burger King avocado burgers & other deals this week

PHOTO: Beauty in The Pot
UP TO 50 PER CENT OFF BEAUTY IN THE POT

Paradise Group's hotpot chain Beauty in The Pot is opening their sixth outlet in Singapore at Westgate mall, and are running a special promotion to thank the women who have contributed to their success.

From Tuesday (Oct 29) to next Thursday (Nov 8), groups can enjoy dining discounts of up to 50 per cent off ingredients, depending on the number of ladies (aged 18 and above) present.

A 10 per cent discount applies with a minimum of one female per group, up to a maximum discount of 50 per cent if there are five or more ladies in your group.

Where: 3 Gateway Drive, Westgate, #03-10 Singapore 608532
When: Oct 29 to Nov 8, 11.30am to 3am 

AVOCADO BURGERS AT BURGER KING

For an appetisingly luscious and a mouthful bite brimming with avocado goodness, take a bite into the all-new Avocado WHOPPER® or Avocado Tendergrill® Chicken.

Burger King is banking on Singaporeans' love for avocados with their new launch on Monday (Oct 29) — the Avocado Whopper and Avocado Tendergrill Chicken, which come with slices of avocado sandwiched between the buns.

The burgers are available at $7.40 each a la carte, or $8.90 for a regular meal ($9.50 upsized).

For those who want a creamier punch to other burgers, a top-up of $0.90 for three slices of avocado will also be available.

While waiting for your food, why not do something for a good cause by purchasing a specially-designed T-shirt for $20, where $14 of proceeds will go towards the Association of Persons with Special Needs (APSN). 

FREE FOOD FOR A YEAR FROM DELIVEROO

🤩 So many amazing deals for you to choose from! Swipe through the album to see what just some of our partner restaurants...

From Oct 23 till Nov 17, Deliveroo will be giving away $2,600 worth of Deliveroo credits to 28 lucky foodies in Singapore.

That's the equivalent of $50 worth of credits every week for a year.

Simply place an order at any restaurant to stand a chance of winning, with more orders increasing your chances of walking away with the prize.

Winners will be chosen at random and revealed on Deliveroo's Facebook twice a week. 

CARL'S JUNIOR BUY-1-GET-1 FREE BURGERS

Buy 1 California Classic Double Cheeseburger, Free 1 Crispy Chicken Sandwich (A La Carte).

Love your beef burgers but have a partner who doesn't eat beef? Here's a deal you may appreciate.

Every order of a California Classic Double Cheeseburger ($5.90) will get you one free Crispy Chicken Sandwich from now till Nov 1.

The offer is valid from 2pm to 5pm, terms and conditions apply.

1-FOR-1 BOBER TEA

PHOTO: Telegram/SG Food Deals

This is definitely a Halloween treat and not a trick.

Enjoy 1-for-1 on Bober's Black Sugar Konjac Milk Tea or Brown Sugar Boba Milk Tea from Oct 30 to Nov 1 at their Bendemeer outlet.

To redeem, customers will have to flash @sgfooddeals' post on their Telegram channel on those days, between 6pm and 9pm.

Where: 27 Bendemeer Road, #01-665 (two minutes from Boon Keng MRT)

Check back for more good deals! Have a deal to recommend? Be sure to let us know!

