$50 challenge: YouTuber eats his way through ITE College West's food court to support struggling stallholders

After a viral Facebook post about Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College West's food court, a local YouTuber decided to show his support for the stallholders by doing a mukbang at the campus' food court.

On Thursday (Oct 21), Singaporean YouTuber Zermatt Neo, who is known for his food challenges, uploaded a video onto his channel, where he ate his way through the school's food court — and only spent about $50, excluding his friend's add-ons.

Arriving at ITE College West campus, Zermatt visited the food court that was featured on the Facebook post, ordering items from every stall, which included fried rice, fishball noodles, chicken rice, pasta and roti john.

While ordering the food, Zermatt was surprised at the affordability of the dishes, which ranged from around $2.50 to $4 — definitely cheaper than typical food court meals in shopping malls.

Together with his friend, Sean, Zermatt then sat down to try the assortment of dishes, while once again marvelling at the prices and the value of the food.

"If I'm near this ITE, I would pop by all the time," he said.

He also asked his viewers to "come down and support" the stalls at the food court, giving the assurance that "it will not lose out to any other food court that is out there, and it's so much, so much more affordable."

Within a day, the 20-minute long video has gained over 23,000 views, and has received many positive comments, thanking him for supporting the stallholders, who have been struggling to make ends meet since most of the students are on Home-Based Learning.

For those who would like to try the dishes featured in the food court, and support the stallholders, here's some good news — it's actually open to the public.

However, do note that it only operates on weekdays, from 8am to 3pm.

Address: 1 Choa Chu Kang Grove, Singapore 688236

