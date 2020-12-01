$50 off with every $100 purchase on eCapitaMall

Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be over, but that doesn't mean the end of all the great shopping deals.
From now till Dec 6, eCapitaMall is offering $50 off with a minimum of $100 spent on selected brands on its site. Brands that are part of the promo include Hooga, Muji, Aldo, Jurlique, Golden Village and Goldheart — a pretty decent selection of items for all types of people. See the full list of applicable brands here.
Just apply the code PSXMAS20 before you check out to enjoy this special discount.
Deal ends: Dec 6
