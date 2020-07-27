Enjoy 50% off Night Safari admission tickets from now till July 31. Do note that your visit must be completed by October 31.

Buy your tickets here with the promotion code NSWILD50OFF for this deal.

You can also get $55 off Friends of Wildlife Family membership when you sign up at www.friendsofwildlife.sg with the promo code WRSFOW55 from now to July 31. This promotion is applicable for new family membership sign-ups only.

Deal ends: July 31

🦉Night Safari’s reopening on 30 July!🦇 To help us ease into operations, the park will only open from Thursdays to... Posted by Wildlife Reserves Singapore on Wednesday, July 22, 2020

Have a deal that you would like to have listed on AsiaOne? Drop us an email at keepsaving@asiaone.com.

Click here for all the deals to Keep Saving.