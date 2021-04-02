50 questions to ask each other to rev things up in the bedroom tonight

Questions are a fun way for married couples to pass the time, and have a few laughs along the way. But the right questions can be rather revealing, insightful and very truthful. Did you see 50 Shades Darker starring Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan as Anastasia Steel and Christian Grey yet?

If yes, then you’ll know getting hot and heavy in the bedroom starts and end with a series of sultry questions. So, go on and spice things up in the bedroom this Valentine’s Day with our list of his and her queries that a guaranteed to turn the heat levels up, up and away:

Questions one - five

Try to guess – what’s the color of my underwear right now?

Do you like it when I take control in bed, or do you like being in control?

Which is more important to you – boobs or butt?

You get to sleep with one and only one celebrity – who is it?

Do you think you could get me off just by kissing and touching me? Want to try?

Questions six - 10

Out of everything you’ve ever done during sex, what was your favorite?

Have you ever juggled two girls at the same time?

Do you prefer if I shave, trim, or let it grow down there?

When was the last time I was in one of your dreams?

What part of your body is the most sensitive – and how do you want me to touch it?

Questions seven - 15

Be honest – when’s the last time you masturbated?

Has anyone ever caught you while you were masturbating?

Ever try using a sex toy during sex?

You can only have one type of sex for the rest of your life – oral or regular. Which one do you pick?

What’s your most X-rated fantasy?

Questions 16 - 20

What’s the naughtiest thing you’ve ever done in the bedroom?

Have you ever had sex in the great outdoors?

Would you rather I sleep in pajamas, underwear or nothing at all?

If you had the choice, would you rather have morning sex or night sex?

Have you ever felt jealous when you saw me talking to another person of the opposite sex?

Questions 21 - 25

What’s your favorite sex position when I’m on top?

What’s your favorite position when you’re on top?

Would you rather watch me make out with someone or would you prefer making out with someone?

Have you ever woken someone else in the house because you were so loud in the bedroom?

If you had the choice, would you rather pay for sex or get paid for sex?

Questions 26 - 30

Have you ever been to a strip club?

Do my feet turn you on?

If you could have a threesome with me and someone else, who would you choose?

Have you ever tried or wanted to try BDSM?

Questions 31 - 35

What’s the biggest age difference between you and someone you’ve had sex with?

Did you ever fantasise about me before we started dating?

Would you rather give me oral sex or get oral sex from me?

What’s your most embarrassing sexual experience?

Would you rather have sex while someone is watching you, or would you want to watch someone have sex in front of you?

Questions 36 - 40

Have you ever had cybersex or phone sex?

Do you like to talk dirty in bed?

Have you ever thought about having sex in front of a mirror?

What part of my body turns you on the most?

Would you like to see a porn film with me? Will it excite you?

Questions 41 - 45

What does it feel like when you orgasm?

How many different ways have you orgasmed?

What types of props have you used during sex?

What’s your favorite kind of foreplay?

What’s your personal record for the number of times you’ve had sex in one night?

Questions 46 - 50

What’s the sexiest compliment you’ve ever gotten?

How good are you at faking an orgasm? Show me!

What turns you on the most about the opposite sex?

What’s your biggest sexual fear?

What’s the one sex act you want to try before you die?

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.