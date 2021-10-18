Up to 50% off selected products, free limited edition totes at Ikea outlets from Oct 21 - 24

Ikea Singapore is celebrating its Tampines outlet's 15th anniversary with deals galore from Oct 21 to 24.

All three Ikea outlets will be offering 15 per cent discounts on selected furniture ranges daily:

Oct 21: Selected bed frames

Oct 22: Selected work desks and chairs

Oct 23: Selected sofas, sofa beds and armchairs

Oct 24: Selected dining tables and chairs

There will also be 50 per cent off selected products, for example, the Gualov storage table will go for $59 (U.P.$79) and the Hornavan trolley $19.90 (U.P. $29.90).

Click here to view more of the items which will be on sale.

Don't forget to stop by the bistros after your shopping trips for a sweet treat. Ikea has new doughnuts glazed in its trademark blue ($2.50/4pcs). Its popular Crunch almond chocolate cake is also going for only $1.50 (U.P. $3.50).

There's also blueberry and banana ice cream for $1.50 (U.P. $2), available exclusively at Ikea's Tampines outlet.

If you're heading down, remember to redeem the free limited edition tote bag. Each customer is limited to one piece. There are 150 bags up for grabs at each Ikea outlet each day while stocks last.

Deal ends: Oct 24

Address:

60 Tampines North Drive 2, Singapore 528764

317 Alexandra Rd, Singapore 159965

50 Jurong Gateway Road, #02-12/13/14 #03-15/16/17, #04-20/21/22 Jem, Singapore 608549

