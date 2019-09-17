500 free bowls of yong tau foo, $8 IPL treatment & other deals this week

We scour the island for the best deals to help you stretch your dollar, and keep you in the loop on the hottest shopping trends.

500 FREE BOWLS OF YONG TAU FOO

[𝐅𝐑𝐄𝐄 𝟓𝟎𝟎 𝐁𝐎𝐖𝐋𝐒 𝐎𝐅 百年 𝐁𝐀𝐈 𝐍𝐈𝐀𝐍 𝐍𝐈𝐀𝐍𝐆 𝐃𝐎𝐔 𝐅𝐔] Hello all! In collaboration of 百年 & 富二代, Bainian will be giving away 500... Posted by 百年酿豆腐 - Bai Nian Niang Dou Fu on Tuesday, 10 September 2019

Newly-opened eatery Fu Er Dai serving yong tau foo and an array of local dishes will be dishing out 500 bowls of yong tau foo for free — all in support for Cerebral Palsy Alliance Singapore.



The promotion will start from Monday to Wednesday (Sept 16 to 18) and restart next week (Sept 23 to 25) from 11am to 11pm daily. Patrons are encouraged to donate any amount, with all donations going to the charity.



In case you didn’t know, Fu Er Dai (which means "rich second generation" in Chinese) is set up by the second generation founders of Bai Nian Niang Dou Fu hawker stall at Albert Centre, and is renowned for its soup bases with no added msg and tasty handmade items that come in a fixed set.

Where: Fu Er Dai, 55 Serangoon Gardens Way, Singapore 555951

1-FOR-1 DONBURI AT TANUKI RAW

If you fancy Japanese rice bowls for dinner, head on down to Tanuki Raw at their National Design Centre outlet for one-for-one bowls (priced from $15).

In addition, there'll also be 15 per cent off all a la carte items.

Deals will be available from 3pm to 9pm, Sept 16 to 18 when you subscribe to Tanuki Raw's Telegram channel. Simply flash the image from Telegram to redeem.

Where: Tanuki Raw, National Design Centre, 11, #01-05 Middle Rd, Singapore 188969

1-FOR-1 MCFLURRY AND HOT FUDGE SUNDAE

McDees launched its '40 Days of Thank You' promotion on Sept 11 to reward customers for their support.

Those with the McDonald's app will be able to enjoy 1-for-1 daily deals from Sept 9 till Oct 18.

The promotion kicked off with a 1-for-1 McSpicy a la carte deal last week via the app. This week, it'll be offering 1-for-1 Matcha McFlurries (Sept 15 to 22), and 1-for-1 Hot Fudge Sundaes (only on Sept 18 and 19).

So there's no need to share your dessert, you can have one all to yourself!

Deals can only be redeemed from McDonald's self-ordering kiosks, front counters or drive-thru outlets.

BURGER KING GOES AVO-BANANAS

PHOTO: Burger King

Here's a new fast-food item that speaks to a specific audience — those who love both avocados and bananas.

Burger King is launching their new avocado banana soft serve which comes in a cone ($1.20), sundae ($2.50), or as a float ($2.30).

PHOTO: Burger King

If savoury stuff is more your thing, dig into BK's new two-piece Korean Bulgogi fried chicken for $2.80.

PHOTO: Burger King

What's more, from Monday to Sunday this week (Sept 16 to 22), a Hershey's Sunday Pie will be available for $2 with meals purchased using BK app's self-pickup.

$8 IPL HAIR REMOVAL

$8 / Session for Underarm IPL Hair Removal !! #NOPackageAestheticCentre This is NOT a promotion price. This is our... Posted by Love Skin on Monday, 16 September 2019

Did someone say IPL for $8?

Love Skin is offering customers an underarm intense pulsed light (IPL) treatment for just $8. Nett.

And according to their Facebook post, that's their regular price, which includes treatment for both left and right underarms. They offer other services for $8 as well, such as upper lip hair removal as well as finger and toe hair removal.

Purchase the voucher on their website here and for more information pre-treatment instructions as well as post-treatment care.

What: $8 IPL session

Where: Love Skin, Midpoint Orchard, #02-09, Tel: 8318 1528

Check back for more good deals! Have a deal to recommend? Be sure to let us know!

