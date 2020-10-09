52 free things to do in Singapore: Your boredom-beating guide for every week of the year

We Singaporeans just love to hate on two things about our island . One, that Singapore is expensive; and two, that there’s nothing to do here. Well, we’ve put together a list of free things to do in Singapore that’ll put both complaints to rest for good.

Whether you love trees or thrills, history or hiking , this 52-strong guide has them all – one activity for every week of the year, in fact. Bookmark this page, lace up your shoes , and get exploring.

1. Go geocaching

PHOTO: Geocaching

Think of geocaching as the world’s largest and longest treasure hunt, going on unseen right under your nose. Singapore is dotted with over 700 geocaches – tiny spots where a trinket or souvenir is hidden, along with a logbook detailing the names of all who’ve found the cache before.

To join this treasure quest, all you need is a GPS-enabled device, the official Geocaching® app as your guide, and a sturdy pair of legs – many of these caches are very much off the beaten track.

Kick off your geocaching adventure here .

2. Soak in sea views at Johor Straits Lighthouse

PHOTO: Instagram/quote_phile

Tuas isn’t what anyone would call accessible, but we think the views justify the miles. Set at the tip of Raffles Marina, the Johor Straits Lighthouse is a picturesque, operational lighthouse overlooking Tuas Second Link.

The glittering sea views and the skyline of JB in the distance add up to a glorious picture.

Johor Straits Lighthouse is located at 10 Tuas West Dr, Singapore 638404.

3. Take a contemporary art tour at the Ritz-Carlton Millenia Singapore

The Ritz-Carlton is known for being one of the most glamorous hotels in Singapore, but it’s got art at its heart as well.

Home to 4,200 pieces of contemporary art, many commissioned specifically for it – you’ll find pop art by Andy Warhol, abstract sculptures by Frank Stella, striking blown glass by Dale Chihuly, and ink works by Zhu Wei lining the hallways.

Guided tours are available – simply pop over to the concierge desk to borrow an iPod loaded with a podcast on the collection.

The Ritz-Carlton Millenia Singapore is located at 7 Raffles Ave, Singapore 039799, p. +65 6337 8888. For more info on their art, see here .

4. Float down a lazy river

PHOTO: ActiveSG

Who ever said no to a leisurely float? Jurong East Swimming Complex blows all other public pools out of the water with a lazy river that runs around its perimeter, a wave pool, a jacuzzi, and three towering slides.

This activity isn’t technically free – there’s an entry charge from S$1.50 for adults – but it’s a small price to pay for a splashing good time.

Jurong East Swimming Complex is located at 21 Jurong East Street 31, Singapore 609517. Open Tues-Sun 8.30am–9.30pm. Closed Mon.

5. Get lit and fit at Tampines Regional Library

PHOTO: National Library Board Singapore

Last revamped in 2017, Tampines Regional Library is the furthest thing from snooze-worthy. This sprawling bookworm’s haven boasts a 700-metre-long running track and exercise bikes with built-in reading stands – so you can read and get ripped at the same time.

The terrace on level five offers great views over the ‘hood, and there’re many cosy couches around for you to lay claim to.

Tampines Regional Library is located at 1 Tampines Walk, #02-01 Our Tampines Hub, Singapore 528523. Open daily 10am–9pm.

6. Be serenaded by a choir of birds

PHOTO: Kebun Baru Birdsinging Club

Every morning, a field in Ang Mo Kio comes alive with a symphony of songbirds. Known as the Kebun Baru Birdsinging Club, its members hoist their feathered friends upon 20-foot poles by the hundreds.

From white-rumped shama and red-whiskered bubuls to zebra doves and canaries, the combined melody of these prized birds is music to the ears indeed.

Kebun Baru Birdsinging Club is located at the open field near Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5, Block 159, Singapore 560159.

7. Get a foot spa at Sembawang Hot Spring Park

PHOTO: Nparks.gov.sg

Sembawang Hot Spring Park has a storied history. Once an onsen bathhouse for Japanese soldiers during Singapore’s occupation, the hot spring now cascades over four tiered pools for our soaking pleasure.

Dip your feet in the 40 deg C spring water or, if you’ve brought your own eggs, cook your own soft-boiled snack with 70 deg C water from the collection point.

Sembawang Hot Spring Park is located along Gambas Avenue, Sembawang. Open daily 7am–7pm.

8. Hop on a scenic bus ride

PHOTO: The Straits Times

If you’re not one for walking or cycling, catch the sights of Singapore (almost) free from your bus window. Bus 36 from Changi Airport, for instance, offers lovely views of the waters off East Coast Park, Marina Bay, and the glitz and bustle of Orchard Road.

Meanwhile, Bus 117 from Sembawang to Punggol passes along the scenic Yishun Dam as well as Seletar Aerospace Park, offering striking glimpses of aircrafts.

9. Have a tropical getaway on Lazarus Island

PHOTO: Singapore Island Cruise

The forgotten little sister of St John’s Island, Lazarus Island is practically a private beach escape. Take the ferry out early, and cross over from St John’s jetty into a pristine tropical paradise – miles of white sand, swaying coconut trees, and scarcely a soul to be seen.

Enjoy a lazy dip in the turquoise waters offshore, or simply roll out your mat and soak up the sun for hours on end.

Lazarus Island is located in the Southern Islands of Singapore. Accessible by ferry from Marina South Pier.

10. Explore the picturesque Japanese Cemetery Park

PHOTO: Visit Singapore

A cemetery might be the last thing you feel like checking out on a weekend, but hear us out. Besides being the resting place of nearly a thousand soldiers, prostitutes, and civilians, the Japanese Cemetery Park is home to a long row of archways blooming with Insta-worthy pink bougainvilleas.

Do stop by the picturesque prayer temple as well – but be sure to keep in mind the significance of this burial ground as you explore.

The Japanese Cemetery Park is located at 22 Chuan Hoe Ave, Singapore 549854. Open daily 8am–6pm.

11. Hammock and chill at Lakeside Garden

PHOTO: NParks

The Chinese and Japanese Gardens may be more well-known, but Lakeside Garden isn’t to be overlooked. Go wild at Forest Ramble, a playgarden with ziplines and trampolines, then chill out on a hammock once you’ve worn yourself out.

For something more leisurely, stroll along the boardwalk till you reach the deck chairs on the lakeside – perfect for lazing back with a book.

Lakeside Garden is located in Jurong Lake Gardens, Yuan Ching Rd, Singapore.

12. Relive the Golden Age of Singapore Cinema

PHOTO: Cathay Organisation

Film buffs, this one’s for you. Tucked away in The Cathay’s second floor is a gallery dedicated to old-school movie memorabilia – vintage posters from iconic flicks like The Sound of Music, antique upholstered chairs, and retro costumes. You’ll also discover plenty of fun tidbits about the Loke family who built this cinema empire.

The Cathay Gallery is located at The Cathay #02-16, 2 Handy Rd, Singapore 229233. Open Mon-Fri 2pm–6pm and Sat 12pm–6pm. Closed Sun.

13. Get a taste of rustic life at Kampong Lorong Buangkok

PHOTO: Facebook/Kampung Lorong Buangkok

Travel back to rural days at Kampong Lorong Buangkok, Singapore’s last remaining village on the mainland. Dating back to 1956, this kampung features wooden houses still inhabited by around 30 families and elderly residents.

Think chickens clucking, children playing in the streets, and all-round idyllic vibes. Just be sure to be respectful of residents’ privacy, and only snap photos with permission.

Kampong Lorong Buangkok is located in Buangkok, Singapore 547557.

14. Have a kite-flying date at East Coast Park

PHOTO: NParks

With a coastline that sprawls over 15 km, East Coast Park isn’t just perfect for a dose of sun and sea – it’s a prime kite-flying spot as well. While most of the coastline is breezy, Areas C and D are favourites among enthusiasts for their smooth, unobstructed stretches of sand.

East Coast Park is located along East Coast Parkway and East Coast Park Service Road, Singapore.

15. Explore the Batman Building

PHOTO: ATLAS

There’s no missing Parkview Square – or, as it’s affectionately called, the Batman Building – among the other architecture in Bugis .

This art deco building oozes style from its intricately carved exteriors to its art-filled interiors, with intriguing sculptures of gargoyles and a golden crane guarding its entrance.

Check out the Parkview Museum’s rotating cast of exhibitions, or marvel at the 15-metre-high, mural-adorned ceiling which soars over famed gin bar ATLAS.

Parkview Square is located at 600 North Bridge Rd, Singapore 188778, p. +65 6396 4400.

16. Hone your green thumbs at HortPark

PHOTO: NParks

With ten themed gardens to pick from, HortPark has greenery to suit all tastes. Take your afternoon tea in the gleaming fairyland of Silver Garden, immerse in the rustic charm of the Balinese Garden, or feast with winged friends in the Butterfly Garden.

If the lush verdure is inspiring you to work your green thumbs, you can learn about the uses of various veggies and herbs at the Edible Garden or get up close with indigenous plants at the Native Garden.

HortPark is located at 33 Hyderabad Rd, Singapore 119578. Open daily 6am–11pm.

17. Find zen in Singapore’s largest monastery

PHOTO: Facebook/Kong Meng San Phor Kark See Monastery

Singapore’s largest Buddhist temple and monastery, the Kong Meng San Phor Kark See Monastery is nothing short of breathtaking.

Stroll through its lush gardens and you’ll spot a Bodhi tree – the same species of tree under which Buddha attained enlightenment – along with a cascading dragon pond. Enter the Hall of No Form to admire a nearly 14-metre-tall Buddha statue – one of Asia’s largest.

Kong Meng San Phor Kark See Monastery is located at 88 Bright Hill Rd, Singapore 574117, p. +65 6849 5300. Open daily 9am–4pm.

18. Picnic on the Esplanade Roof Terrace

PHOTO: The Straits Times

Nestled among the spiky domes of the Esplanade is a pocket of green with glorious bayfront views. Skip the mall routine and head up to the Esplanade Roof Terrace, where you’ll find plenty of comfy benches lining manicured lawns.

The best time to picnic here is by night, when Marina Bay Sands and the surrounding cityscape glitter fit to rival the stars above. Check out more peaceful picnic spots here .

The Esplanade Roof Terrace is located at Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay, 8 Raffles Ave, Singapore 039802, p. +65 6828 8377.

19. Cycle across Singapore from Coast to Coast

PHOTO: The Straits Times

Up for a biking adventure? The 36km Coast-to-Coast trail is not for the faint-hearted, spanning the island from Jurong Lake Gardens in the west to Coney Island Park in the northeast.

This grand expedition will take you through many of Singapore’s major green lungs, including Bukit Batok Nature Park, Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park, and Punggol Waterway Park. Check out our guide to more scenic cycling trails here .

Check out the Coast-to-Coast Trail Guide here .

20. Volunteer with adorable kittens

PHOTO: Kittensanctuarysg.org

There’s no worry that the sight of a floofy kitten can’t melt away. If you’d like to spend time with felines, sign up for a volunteering role at Kitten Sanctuary, a non-profit which rescues and rehomes cats and kittens.

Learn more about how to bottle-feed, prepare food for, and care for these adorable creatures. Do note, of course, that this position calls for commitment – a minimum of three to six months’ volunteering.

Kitten Sanctuary is located at 737A North Bridge Rd, Singapore 198705, p. +65 9126 7379. Find out more about volunteering here .

21. Chase the sunset at Woodlands Waterfront Park

PHOTO: TripAdvisor/KGB777

While Woodlands Waterfront Park is full of lush fields and pavilions, the best seats in this coastal park are undoubtedly along its 400-metre stretch of jetty – one of Singapore’s longest.

As the sun dips into the sea, stake out a bench along the jetty and soak up panoramic views of the Straits of Johor all round.

With a 1.5km-long waterfront promenade and scenic trails weaving through the park, you can look forward to a romantic stroll as well.

Woodlands Waterfront Park is located at Admiralty Road West, Singapore 759956.

22. Hunt down Street Art

PHOTO: Alex Face

Singapore isn’t all clean, whitewashed streets – there’re plenty of street art gems hiding in plain sight. Haji Lane and Tiong Bahru are some of the more well-known ‘hoods for wall crawls, but we recommend wandering down from Outram Park to Chinatown.

Start from Spottiswoode Park Road in Outram, where you’ll find a peculiar duo of rabbits in kebayas by Bangkok doodler Alex Face, before heading down Neil Road to spot colourful murals by Sam Lo outside Shake Shack and vibrant scrawls by Ripple Root near The Working Capitol.

Continue on to South Bridge Road to check out a very big cock on the corner of Ann Siang Hill, before finishing off with Belinda Low’s iconic samsui women along Chinatown Complex.

23. Visit an urban rooftop farm

PHOTO: Funan SG

Escape the retail jungle of Funan Mall and head up onto the rooftop, which houses a an urban farm by Edible Garden City.

Sprouting up amongst the city’s skyscrapers are edible micro-greens, flowers, and fruits – some of which sneak their way into NOKA by Edible Garden City, a Japanese restaurant set on the same level. It’s a rare chance for fresh air in the heart of town.

Funan’s Urban Rooftop Farm is located at Level 7, 107 North Bridge Rd, Singapore 179105.

24. Hike the slopes of Chestnut Nature Park

PHOTO: NParks

Already conquered Bukit Timah Hill and MacRitchie Park? Head northward to take on the rugged trails of Chestnut Nature Park. Singapore’s largest nature park offers 81 hectares of wildlife-rich terrain, with separate routes for hikers and bikers.

The Northern Trail makes for a forested, relatively easy hike, while the Southern Loop features steeper slopes and open fields of lalang.

Chestnut Nature Park is located at Chestnut Ave, Singapore 679514. Open daily 7am–7pm.

25. Curl up with a book at The Moon

PHOTO: themoon.com.sg

Part indie bookstore, part cosy cafe, The Moon is a bookworm’s dream refuge. You’ll find an unusual selection of queer writers, writers of colour, and translations on its shelves, a communal lending library for you to swap pre-loved books, and most importantly – comfy floor cushions and rugs.

They run a bunch of free community events like poetry nights and music performances as well, so keep a lookout on their Facebook page.

The Moon is located at 37 Mosque St, Singapore 059515. Open Mon-Thurs 11am–6pm, Fri-Sun 9.30am–8.30pm.

26. Travel back in time at Fort Canning Park

PHOTO: NParks

Freshly opened at Fort Canning Park last year are nine historical gardens, each bringing to life landscapes that existed from the 14th to 20th centuries.

Promenade along a 14th-century palace orchard in the Sang Nila Utama Garden, explore ancient goods and archaeological sites at the Artisan’s Garden, and rediscover a freshwater spring where noble ladies once bathed in Pancur Larangan.

Fort Canning Park is located at River Valley Rd, Singapore 179037.

27. Hit up the state of fun

PHOTO: The Straits Times

There’s no end of fun to be had on Singapore’s island playground, Sentosa – especially now that admission via the Sentosa Express is free.

You can soak up Vitamin D on the white sands of Palawan Beach, kick off a volleyball game on Siloso Beach, or take a scenic ramble along the Fort Siloso Skywalk for a bird’s eye view of the island.

Sentosa’s attractions are accessible via the Sentosa Express from Harbourfront MRT.

28. Spot wildlife at Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve

PHOTO: worldroamer.com

This wetlands wonderland in the northeast is home to some of the world’s rarest mangroves, along with an incredible diversity of flora and fauna.

Trek along its boardwalk to spot crabs and shellfish at high tide, or take the Migratory Bird Trail for a chance to see flocks of pacific golden plovers, Asian dowitchers, and other shorebirds. Pack your binoculars!

Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve is accessible by bus from Kranji MRT. Open daily 7am–7pm.

29. Get cultured at Gillman Barracks

PHOTO: Gillman Barracks, FOST Gallery

Once a colonial army base, Gillman Barracks now houses a cutting-edge cluster of over ten art galleries – Japanese contemporary art pioneer OTA Fine Arts, Asia-Pacific-focused Yavuz Gallery, and more. The exhibitions on offer are ever-changing, so you’ll want to check back on their website regularly for updates.

Gillman Barracks is located at 9 Lock Rd, Singapore 108937.

30. Pet friendly goats at Hay Dairies

PHOTO: Facebook/Hay Dairies Pure Goat Milk

Get a sneak peek of farm living at Singapore’s only goat farm in Kranji. Hay Dairies has a thousand-strong flock of curious, friendly goats – it’s worth getting up early to see their daily milking process at 9am.

You can stroll around the rustic barns to pet the goats up close, and even purchase alfalfa hay for a hands-on feeding experience.

Hay Dairies is located at 3 Lim Chu Kang Lane 4, Singapore 718859, p. +65 6792 0931. Open Mon & Wed-Sun 9am–4pm. Closed Tues.

31. Sleep beneath the stars on Pulau Ubin

PHOTO: NParks

If you’re itching for a short getaway, hopping offshore to tranquil Pulau Ubin is the next best thing.

There’s more than enough to do there to fill a whole weekend – exploring the biodiversity of the Chek Jawa wetlands, tour the Ubin Fruit Orchard, and satisfy your need for speed in the Ketam Mountain Bike Park.

Come nightfall, pitch your tent at one of two camping sites and fall asleep beneath the stars.

Pulau Ubin is accessible via bumboat from Changi Point Ferry Terminal, daily from 6am–7pm.

32. Visit Singapore’s oldest dragon kiln

PHOTO: Facebook/Thow Kwang Pottery Jungle

Nothing beats the uniqueness of wood-fired pottery – the ashes from the burnt wood react with the pottery glaze to produce unpredictable swirls and textures.

Get a glimpse of this dying art at Thow Kwang Pottery Jungle – Singapore’s oldest dragon kiln that has been managed by the Tan family for five generations.

Get inspired by their many gorgeous pieces of ceramic ware, then sign up for one of their pottery workshops.

Thow Kwang Pottery Jungle is located at 85 Lor Tawas, Singapore 639823, p. +65 6268 6121. Open daily 9am–5pm.

33. Take a breezy stroll across Henderson Waves Bridge

PHOTO: visitsingapore.com

More than just a crossing, the Henderson Waves Bridge is serious eye candy. Connecting Telok Blangah Hill Park to Mount Faber Park, Singapore’s highest pedestrian bridge curves in undulating ‘waves’, with cosy niches ideal for resting and taking in the views.

And the views of the surrounding greenery are, it goes without saying, breathtaking – especially when dusk falls and the bridge glows with light.

Henderson Waves Bridge is located at Henderson Rd, Singapore 159557.

34. Sail through history at the Singapore Maritime Gallery

PHOTO: The Straits Times

If boats float your boat, the Singapore Maritime Gallery is the museum for you. Perched along Marina South Pier, this small-scale gallery offers an overview of Singapore’s rich seafaring heritage, beginning from 13th-century trading through to our colonial role as an entrepôt and our modern-day status as a global hub.

Once you reach the end, you’re rewarded with lovely views of the Singapore Straits from the viewing gallery.

Singapore Maritime Gallery is located at 31 Marina Coastal Dr, Level 2, Singapore 018988, p. +65 6325 5707. Open Tues-Sun 9am–6pm. Closed Mon.

35. Let the dogs out at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park

PHOTO: ramboll.com

Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park is popular among hoomans for its verdant greenery and wide open spaces, but it’s a fan favourite in the dog community as well.

The dog run area clocks in at around 2,100 square metres, with one fenced area for small- and medium-sized dogs and another for larger canines. Bring your pup and let your inner child run free.

Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park is located at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1, Singapore.

36. Hit the roof at Orchard Green

PHOTO: Facebook/Orchard Green at Design Orchard

High above Singapore’s retail artery, you’ll find an unsuspected oasis of calm. A rooftop spot above Design Orchard, Orchard Green features tiers of benches, patio umbrellas for shade, and lush rows of plants all round.

Stop by Alchemist Design Orchard to pick up a cuppa and croissant, then head out to enjoy them with commanding views of Orchard Road.

Orchard Green is located at Design Orchard, 250 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238905.

37. Browse old books at Bras Basah Complex

PHOTO: Facebook/Bras Basah Complex Merchant Association

Bras Basah Complex is a well-known treasure chest of secondhand books, with the likes of Evernew Book Store, Great River Book Co, and Basheer Graphic Books lining its corridors. Spend an afternoon digging through these preloved gems with a book-loving friend or two.

Even if you aren’t planning on taking any of them home, you’re sure to turn up all sorts of childhood favourites and nostalgic titles.

Bras Basah Complex is located at 231 Bain St, Singapore 180231.

38. Go bird watching at Sengkang Floating Wetland

PHOTO: PUB

The largest manmade wetland in Singapore, Sengkang Floating Wetland is what looks like a mini-island of aquatic plants in Punggol Reservoir. Spanning half the size of a football field, this mass of green is home to around 18 plant species that absorb pollutants and thus cleanse the reservoir water.

Cross the bridge to get scenic views of the surrounding park, and keep an eye out for mangrove birds like kingfishers and herons.

Sengkang Floating Wetland is located at Sengkang Riverside Park , Anchorvale Street, Singapore 544834.

39. Feed your ‘gram with Katong’s Colourful shophouses

PHOTO: Visitsingapore.com

Besides being a foodie’s haven, Katong can feed your Instagram feed with its eye-catching, multi-hued conserved shophouses. Take a jaunt down Koon Seng Road for a whole stretch of residences in ornate Peranakan and eclectic Chinese styles, dating back to the 1920s and 30s.

Another well-known spot for the ‘gram is Rumah Bebe along East Coast Road, a brilliantly blue house selling homemade Nyonya nosh.

40. Get spooked at Old Changi Hospital

PHOTO: Facebook/Haunted Changi

Looking for chills and thrills? Go hantu-hunting at Old Changi Hospital, reputedly one of the most haunted spots on the island.

This abandoned hospital was once allegedly a torture centre for prisoners-of-war during the Japanese Occupation, and rumours of spooky sightings within have haunted it since.

While the compound is now out-of-bounds to the public, you can always circle around the derelict exterior – if you dare.

Old Changi Hospital is located at 24 Halton Road, Singapore 506997.

41. Escape to the country at Bollywood Veggies

PHOTO: Facebook/Bollywood Veggies

Tucked away in the Kranji countryside, this organic farm is the perfect retreat for those weary of the city. There’s an admission fee of S$2, but that’s a small price to roam freely around its ten acres of veggie plots, fruit plantations, herb gardens, and even a crop maze. Fur-babies are welcome!

Bollywood Veggies is located at 100 Neo Tiew Rd, Singapore 719026, p. +65 6898 5001. Open Wed-Fri 7am–5pm, Sat-Sun 7am–7pm. Closed Mon & Tues.

42. Discover the Toa Payoh Heritage Trail

PHOTO: National Heritage Board

You’ve probably checked out the iconic dragon playground, but Singapore’s first town has a wealth of heritage landmarks for the history buffs. Hit up the National Heritage Board’s Toa Payoh Heritage Trail for a self-guided tour of spots with a story to tell.

Think a Y-shaped HDB block which has played host to foreign dignitaries, a temple which traces its roots to an attap hut, and Singapore’s oldest Buddhist monastery.

Embark on the Toa Payoh Heritage Trail here .

43. Get high at Mount Faber Park

PHOTO: NParks

Skip the pricey cable car and hike your way up Mount Faber instead. This hilltop park commands glorious vistas over the island, and there’re lookout points with telescopes for you to get a bird’s eye view of the far-flung Southern Islands.

Don’t forget to ring the Bell of Happiness on Faber Peak – it’s said to bless those who ring it with happiness and peace.

Mount Faber Park is located at the junction of Kampong Bahru Road and Telok Blangah Rd, Singapore 099448.

44. Try your hand at ‘freeganism’

PHOTO: Faceebook/spfreegans

There’re vegans, and then there’re freegans – folks who go around scavenging for discarded goods thanks to their strong commitment to reducing waste.

Freegans typically root through spots like rubbish bins and dumpsters to retrieve food and other treasures which are still usable – in consumerist Singapore, that often means luxury clothing, electronics, and even jewellery.

If you’re wondering where to start, the Freegan in Singapore Facebook group is a friendly community sharing tips and ideas.

Join the Freegan in Singapore Facebook group here .

45. Spot larger-than-life sculptures at Gardens by the Bay

PHOTO: Gardensbythebay.com

Nestled among Gardens by the Bay’s famed greenery is some equally jaw-dropping art. Take an art-spotting stroll around the gardens to discover gems like Planet – a nine-metre-long sculpture of a ‘floating’ baby – and Audemars Piguet’s Floral Clock – a massive clock crafted from landscaped foliage and flowers.

Gardens by the Bay is located at 18 Marina Gardens Dr, Singapore 018953. Open daily 5am–2am.

46. Snag a fish at Lower Seletar Reservoir

PHOTO: NParks

The fishing jetty off Lower Seletar Reservoir Park is a favourite among anglers, with waters teeming with marble goby, tilapias, and other fun catch. Even if you don’t reel in anything, it’s worth spending an afternoon there to have the balmy breeze and peaceful waters (mostly) to yourself.

Lower Seletar Reservoir Park is located in northern Singapore, bounded by Yishun Ave 1 and Lentor Avenue.

47. Admire the stunning Buddha Tooth Relic Temple

PHOTO: aurecongroup.com

Named for the Buddha’s canine tooth enshrined in its grounds, the Buddha Tooth Relic Temple is one of Singapore’s most eye-catching temples. Intricate Tang dynasty-style elements, pagodas, and a giant golden stupa housing the relic make for quite a feast for the eye.

If you’re seeking a bit of quiet, head up to the roof garden filled with flowers and pavilions.

Buddha Tooth Relic Temple & Museum is located at 288 South Bridge Rd, Singapore 058840, p. +65 6220 0220. Open daily 9am–5pm.

48. Care for community animals with Voices for Animals

PHOTO: Facebook/Voices For Animals

Make your day brighter by helping out a furry friend in need. Voices for Animals is a non-profit carrying out everything from rescuing domesticated pets and feeding strays to rehoming these animals. Volunteers are always welcome, so reach out to them to see how you can lend a hand.

Check out Voices for Animals here .

49. Enjoy beach views and wildlife encounters along Changi Boardwalk

PHOTO: Justgola.com

Also known as the Changi Point Coastal Walk, this 2.2km boardwalk is a great way to get an eyeful of the picturesque coastline. Lining the route is plenty of flora and fauna, from yellow three-petaled Singapore daisies to common sandpipers.

Along the way, you’ll also get a glimpse of kelong-like stilts in the sea and yachts around Changi Sailing Club – talk about a view with variety.

Changi Boardwalk is located at 7A Gosport Rd, Singapore 509710.

50. Pose with all seven of Singapore’s Merlions

PHOTO: The Straits Times

We all know the OG Merlion overlooking Marina Bay (along with its smaller, two-metre-tall sibling). What you might not have realised is that, by official count, there’re seven of these mythical creatures splashing around our island.

Besides the well-known sculpture in Sentosa, there’s a baby Merlion atop Mount Faber, a three-metre one inside Tourism Court, and – most peculiarly – a pair guarding a carpark entrance in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1. Collect ’em all!

51. Marvel at the world’s tallest indoor waterfall

PHOTO: Capitaland.com

No roundup of things to see and do could be complete without a mention of Singapore’s crown jewel. The world’s tallest indoor waterfall, Jewel Changi ‘s rain vortex has already made a splash on a million

Instagram feeds and news stories. Whether you’ve visited it already or not, make another pilgrimage down – this cascading marvel has a timeless power to make people stop and stare.

The HSBC Rain Vortex is located at Jewel Changi Airport, 78 Airport Blvd, Singapore 819666.

52. Fuel your nightmares at Haw Par Villa

PHOTO: The Straits Times

Haw Par Villa gives a whole new meaning to going to hell – this theme park is packed with graphic sculptures weird and not-so-wonderful.

Think macabre scenes from Chinese mythology like the Ten Courts of Hell, which involves punishments like being sawn in two and having one’s organs pulled out.

When the theme park reopens in early 2021, fresh horrors await in the form of a Hell’s Museum.

Haw Par Villa is located at 262 Pasir Panjang Rd, Singapore 118628. Temporarily closed for renovations; set to reopen in March 2021.

This article was first published in City Nomads.