55% discounts and $55 set menus with local dining initiative #Hi5SG

Get a variety of yummy promotions like $5 drinks, 55 per cent discounts and $55 set menus from well-known restaurants such as Yum Cha Restaurant, Hard Rock Cafe, Imperial Treasure and many more with #Hi5SG. A ground-up dining initiative by #savefnbsg, an alliance of restaurant operators who united together to support each other during the Covid-19 pandemic, it aims to support F&B restaurants through deals and promotions to bring back customers, while raising funds for those whose lives have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

To enjoy the various deals, customers have to quote the promo code “Hi5SG”. Do note that the promotional period varies for each restaurant.

To check out the currently available deals, visit the website.

Uniting as one, the F&B industry is banding together to offer special promotions from 1 September 2020 to 31 January... Posted by Hi5SG on Monday, August 31, 2020

Deal ends: Unspecified

