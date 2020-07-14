$59 for 1-day ticket to Universal Studios Singapore

Universal Studios Singapore is offering one-day tickets priced at $59 from now till July 31.

While the attraction is open from 2pm to 9pm every Thursday through Sunday, visitors may enter the park from 12pm with this ticket.

Ticket holders are also able to enjoy exclusive meet and greet sessions, and early access to Food and Beverage outlets.

This promotion is only available for Singapore Residents with valid Republic of Singapore issued birth certificate/Photo National ID/Work Permit/Student Pass. ID required for entry.

Selfies are (always) in, but at a safe distance of course! Here’s a snap of our first guests who were at Universal Studios Singapore on reopening day. The park is now open Thursday through Sunday, 2pm to 9pm. Posted by Resorts World Sentosa on Monday, July 6, 2020

Deal ends: July 31

