6 achievable New Year resolutions for busy mums

GET OFF THE GUILT TRIP

According to clinical psychologist Vyda S. Chai from Think Psychological Services, guilt is a normal emotion for working mums wrestling with work and family life.

If you've made it a part of your life, stop now. Think of the positives ("I'm providing for my family") rather than the negatives ("I'm not spending enough time with Baby"), suggests Vyda.

You may also want to stay away from negative people who make you feel bad or guilty.

SET ASIDE SOME ME-TIME

This may mean waking up slightly earlier, so you can have coffee and read the papers before everyone wakes up, or a 30-minute walk around the neighbourhood after dinner.

UNPLUG

Unplug from your iPad and laptop, especially at mealtimes, says Vyda. Keep meals distraction-free, so you can truly give your family your undivided attention.

By being glued to your gadgets, you're also setting up a negative eating behaviour for your child.

According to a study by Newcastle University researchers in the UK, eating habits are ingrained by the age of 10, and parents' own eating and fitness quirks have a huge influence on their children's.

The study was published in the journal Obesity in Dec 2011.

REVIVE YOUR SEX LIFE