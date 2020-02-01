6 achievable New Year resolutions for busy mums

PHOTO: Pexels
Young Parents

GET OFF THE GUILT TRIP

According to clinical psychologist Vyda S. Chai from Think Psychological Services, guilt is a normal emotion for working mums wrestling with work and family life.

If you've made it a part of your life, stop now. Think of the positives ("I'm providing for my family") rather than the negatives ("I'm not spending enough time with Baby"), suggests Vyda.

You may also want to stay away from negative people who make you feel bad or guilty.

SET ASIDE SOME ME-TIME

This may mean waking up slightly earlier, so you can have coffee and read the papers before everyone wakes up, or a 30-minute walk around the neighbourhood after dinner.

UNPLUG

Unplug from your iPad and laptop, especially at mealtimes, says Vyda. Keep meals distraction-free, so you can truly give your family your undivided attention.

By being glued to your gadgets, you're also setting up a negative eating behaviour for your child.

According to a study by Newcastle University researchers in the UK, eating habits are ingrained by the age of 10, and parents' own eating and fitness quirks have a huge influence on their children's.

The study was published in the journal Obesity in Dec 2011.

REVIVE YOUR SEX LIFE

Having young children can really put a damper on this. A dry spell in a couple's physical intimacy department will only weaken their emotional connection with each other in the long run.

That's why clinical sexologist Dr Martha Lee of Eros Coaching suggests scheduling weekly sex or romantic dates - and make sure you stick to them.

If you fail to plan, you plan to fail. Not setting time for sex means it's less likely to happen, she says.

YOUR HEALTH MATTERS

Too often, mums tend to neglect their health.

Start by getting your checks like breast self-examinations (you can do this monthly while in the shower) and Pap smears, advises Dr Christopher Ng, a obstetrician and gynaecologist at GynaeMD Women's and Rejuvenation Clinic.

Dr Ng also advises mothers planning for another pregnancy this year to keep their bodies in top form - with a healthy diet, exercise, preconception multivitamins and folate - before trying for a baby.

ACTIVE PARENTS, ACTIVE KIDS

Concerned that the iPad and TV are turning your child into a couch potato? First, get yourself off the couch.

In a study published in the Journal of Physical Activity and Health last year, researchers from the National Jewish Health found that when parents increase their daily physical activity, measured by a pedometer, their children do the same, too.

The 83 families enrolled in the study were encouraged to increase physical activity by walking an additional 2,000 steps per day.

On days that the parents reached or exceeded the 2,000-step goal, their children showed a similar pattern.

This article was first published in Young Parents

More about
Lifestyle Mothers New Year's Day

TRENDING

Wheelchair-bound food courier has order cancelled despite spending half an hour climbing slope
Wheelchair-bound food courier has order cancelled despite spending half an hour climbing slope
Chinese man&#039;s corpse dragged out of coffin and beaten up by estranged children
Chinese man's corpse dragged out of coffin and beaten up by estranged children
ComfortDelGro gives cabby &#039;severe warning&#039; after he was caught peeing in public
ComfortDelGro gives cabby 'severe warning' after he was caught peeing in public
Raymond Lam weds lingerie model Carina Zhang
Raymond Lam weds lingerie model Carina Zhang
Groom exposes bride&#039;s affair with his brother-in-law at wedding banquet
Groom exposes bride's affair with his brother-in-law at wedding banquet
Netizens call out BuzzFeed for picking wrong footages in Singapore travel tips video
Netizens call out BuzzFeed for picking wrong footages in Singapore travel tips video
&#039;She taught me everything&#039;: Domestic helpers pay respects to Lucky Plaza accident victims who were veteran maids
'She taught me everything': Domestic helpers pay respects to Lucky Plaza accident victims who were veteran maids
First celeb couple of 2020: Super Junior&#039;s Kim Hee-chul and TWICE&#039;s Momo
First celeb couple of 2020: Super Junior's Kim Hee-chul and TWICE's Momo
Godfrey Gao&#039;s girlfriend Bella Su breaks silence on his death with Instagram post
Godfrey Gao's girlfriend Bella Su breaks silence on his death with Instagram post
New year, new bod: 5 fitness trends that will shape 2020
New year, new bod: 5 fitness trends that will shape 2020
Cheap and good hot pot restaurants in Singapore for those who are sick and tired of Hai Di Lao
Cheap and good hot pot restaurants in Singapore for those who are sick and tired of Hai Di Lao
6 policy changes implemented in Singapore by Jan 2020 that will affect you financially
6 policy changes implemented in Singapore by Jan 2020 that will affect you financially

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Get Out!! Have breakfast with orangutan Ah Meng&#039;s granddaughter at the Singapore Zoo
Have breakfast with orangutan Ah Meng's granddaughter at the Singapore Zoo
Ikea goes traditional with pork belly rice, KFC drops limited-edition Nyonya chicken &amp; other deals this week
Ikea goes traditional with pork belly rice, KFC drops limited-edition Nyonya chicken & other deals this week
6 life hacks to help you keep to your New Year&#039;s resolution
6 life hacks to help you keep to your New Year's resolution
Strange trends we wish would die off this decade but will probably follow us into the 2020s
Strange trends we wish would die off this decade but will probably follow us into the 2020s

Home Works

8 fun, quirky bathroom designs with plenty of character
8 fun, quirky bathroom designs with plenty of character
8 things HDB homeowners must know to ensure a smooth defects checking experience
8 things HDB homeowners must know to ensure a smooth defects checking experience
Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips
Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips
House tour: A luxe, open condominium apartment in Siglap with an unusual layout
House tour: A luxe, open condominium apartment in Siglap with an unusual layout

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Driver nearly hit by oncoming traffic at Novena after throwing punches at motorcyclist
Driver nearly hit by oncoming traffic at Novena after throwing punches at motorcyclist
Homeless Thai man leaves life savings to temple
Homeless Thai man leaves life savings to temple
Ignorant tourists &amp; forgetful parents: News headlines that caught your attention in 2019
Ignorant tourists & forgetful parents: News headlines that caught your attention in 2019
Chinese teacher physically abuses students, even suspends them upside down as punishment
Chinese teacher physically abuses students, even suspends them upside down as punishment

SERVICES