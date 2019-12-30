6 alternative gym memberships that make fitness fun (2020)

For most, making a New Year's resolution to get back on track with fitness means joining a conventional gym.

But with a growing number of boutique gyms offering fun fitness classes that change daily, why go for a boring run on the treadmill?

If the thought of lifting iron and running on a treadmill makes you think of hamsters and twice about exercising, then you're definitely reading the right article!

We've rounded up a list of 6 alternative gyms that we think you should definitely check out, especially if keeping fit is on your 2020 New Year resolution list.

RITUAL GYM

Got a hectic work schedule with only 30 minutes to spare? Well, that's not an excuse to miss a gym session.

At Ritual, from 6 am till closing, there's a class running every 30 minutes, 7 days a week.

This means never having to plan your life around your fitness regime. Instead, you go whenever your schedule frees up.

Ritual Gym offers HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training) based classes, so expect movements like squats, push-ups, pull-ups, deadlifts and the likes.

Similar to a high-end conventional gym, they provide everything you need for a good sweat - which also means fewer excuses to not turn up for class.

Think along the lines of towels, exercise outfits, shower facilities and personal care products like deodorant, make-up remover, facial soap, and even hair gel.

You can find Ritual Gym at 3 locations, 2 of which are around the CBD (East-West Line, Raffles Place and Tanjong Pagar MRT station) and the other towards the western part of the island, at Holland Village (Circle Line, Holland Village MRT station).

Type of exercise: HIIT

Main gym's address: Holland Village, 17b Lorong Liput, #02-01, Singapore: 277747

Total outlets: 3

Trial: Unlimited classes for 7 days at $59, or 14 days at $99

Membership types: Unlimited and pay-per-class

Prices: $20 to $35 per class, or $198 per month for an off-peak membership (12-month contract)

MOBILUS

If getting stronger is something you want to achieve in 2020, consider giving CrossFit a try.

A sport that is fast-gaining momentum in Singapore, CrossFit combines weightlifting, callisthenics, HIIT, endurance and functional exercises, all rolled into one.