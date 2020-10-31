6 Asian celebs show you how to apply eyeliner for your eye shape

Eyeliners can instantly make your eyes look more awake, and even change up your look from natural to dramatic.

While eyeliner trends are ever-changing, there are some looks that naturally look good on you, and part of it is because of the shape of your eyes. We took cues from Asian celebs to nail them down.

Monolid eyes

When you have monolid eyes like Red Velvet’s Seulgi, there are no visible crease lines on your eyelids. As a rule of thumb, avoid applying your eyeliner in one pass and work slowly and in small strokes for a clean and defined finish.

First, add depth to your peepers by tight lining your upper lash line to create the illusion of thicker, fuller lashes. With a brown or black gel liner, build your line in tiny strokes.

Start with a thin line at the inner corner and gradually make it thicker as you extend the line outwards. For that cat eye effect, flick the ends just a bit. Set your liner and diffuse any harsh edges with a tiny bit of eyeshadow in a coordinating shade and a small angled brush.

Big round eyes

If you’re a doe-eyed beauty like singer G.E.M, accentuate your eye shape by creating a triangle. Line the upper lash line and add emphasis to the outer corners with a long flick in an upward direction or by smudging dark liner along the upper and lower lash line.

Complete this look with a coat or two of volumising mascara.

Oval almond-shaped eyes

Lucky you! If you have almond-shaped eyes like “Pee Mak” star Davikah Hoorne, you can pull off pretty much any eyeliner style.

A failproof technique is to create a very thin line following the natural shape of the eye and building the thickness out when you extend toward the outer third of your eye.

Small eyes

It’s a bit of a beauty myth that you can’t use eyeliner if you have small eyes. One beauty hack Girl’s Day Minah uses to create the illusion of bigger eyes is to line your lower lash line with a nude, white or glitter liner.

This opens up the lower half of the eye, making it look bigger and brighter. What’s not to like? And skip black liner on the lower lash line — it can cause your eyes to appear smaller!

Downturned puppy eyes

Blessed with innocent puppy-like downturned eyes, where the corners of your eyes point in a downward angle toward your cheekbones like Taiwanese actress Ann Hsu?

It’s all about keeping them lifted. With a liquid liner (and steady hand!), you want to create a straight flick starting from the inner corner of the eye.

Extend it slightly past the outer corner of the eye and keep your lower lash line bare to open up downturned eyes.

Upturned eyes

If you have upturned eyes, your peepers are oval in shape and have an upward lift at the outer corners. To recreate explosive rapper CL’s sultry eyeliner look, use a pencil liner and line your waterline.

If you want to play up the striking shape of your eyes, create a wing. Want more drama? Thicken the original line by adding layer after layer until you’ve achieved the desired thickness.

Top it off with a coat of lengthening mascara. Concentrate the product on the outer half of your eyes.

This article was first published in Her World Online.