6 beauty hacks to look natural yet polished

Makeup rocks - but let's face it, sometimes the whole shebang can take way too much time in the morning.

Plus, our skin could always do with a breather, especially if you're dealing with sensitive skin issues like pigmentation or acne.

If you're looking to cut down on time spent on doing your face in the mornings or want to transition to wearing less makeup, here are the things you can do to still put your best face forward.

Just a disclaimer, this is not the same thing as a no-makeup-makeup look, which actually requires lots of makeup and time to pull off. We're all about the fast and easy life, really, and who has time for all that in the morning?

#1 LOOK FLAWLESS WITH LESS FOUNDATION

PHOTO: Sephora

The best tool for the job? A damp makeup sponge (here's how to thoroughly clean your makeup sponges and brushes)!

You don't need a Beautyblender specifically, but any damp makeup sponge will give you much lighter coverage while still making you look airbrushed.

Even using a sponge with your full coverage matte foundation will make a world of difference in cutting out cakiness.

The trick is to start light and build up gradually with thin layers until you're happy.

Doing it this way will keep your foundation as natural as possible while still affording you the coverage you desire.

Alternatively, you can also switch out your foundation for a tinted moisturiser to achieve dewy, radiant skin.

To save a step in your makeup, you can choose one with an inbuilt SPF like the Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturiser (SPF 20), $77.