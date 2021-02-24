6 best Australia skincare brands to treat your skin right (2021)

If there’s one thing Singaporeans care about a lot, it would be their skin. Skincare is a primary priority because of the harsh weather conditions that we face (no pun intended), so let’s get a crack on some of the great Australia skincare brands you need to know right now, to treat your skin the way it deserves!

If you are a discerning skincare user who loves Western skincare brands like me, you’d know that being under the sun in sunny Singapore poses a range of problems for your skin. Even if the sun isn’t glaringly bright in the day, the UV rays still penetrate your skin.

This can lead to damage, like acne, hyperpigmentation or uneven skin tones. That’s why I recommend having a go-to kit when you’re out and about .

Lucky for us, our neighbours down under have it all sorted because their harsh summers are way more intense. That’s why we trust them to provide us with a multitude of Australia skincare brands that are not only beneficial to our skin, but also incredibly restorative!

Before you start buying, be sure to read our guide on our reliable Australian freight forwarders to save even more! On to the list mates!

Australia skincare brands available online:

1. Minenssey: Best for silky smooth clay masks

What you’ll love: This Sydney born Australia skincare brand prides itself on using native botanicals and minerals in its approach to taking care of your skin.

And you’ll definitely fall in love with Minenssey ’s buttery-smooth Skin Revival Clay Mask Set that defies conventional clay masks – they’re so smooth and don’t crack, don’t strip moisture off your skin excessively, and help to “replenish, restore, invigorate and radically transform complexions”.

Worldwide shipping available: No, use Australia freight forwarders instead

Price range: AU$25 (S$26) for lip balms to AU$95 for face serums

2. Black Chicken Remedies: Best for 100 per cent natural skincare

What you’ll love: Born out of Bondi, Sydney, Black Chicken Remedies is built from scratch by founder Chey Birch out of a bowl that has a – you guessed it – black chicken painted on it.

Her journey through thousands of different skincare brands led her to discover that her skin needs a natural, organic remedy. This resulted in experimenting with essential oils and botanical extracts.

Her award-winning Love Your Body Natural Body Oil is a must-have to nourish your body with nature’s ingredients and aid in cell repair and regeneration.

Worldwide shipping available: Yes, AU$21.50 flat rate shipping, or free shipping above AU$200

Price range: AU$24.95 for dry shampoos to AU$99 for serums

3. Synergie Skin – Best for science-backed skincare

What you’ll love: The founder of Synergie Skin, Terri Vinson, is known as a cosmetic chemist. With a background in biology and chemistry, this backs up Synergie Skin ’s approach to scientifically accurate and appropriate skincare products.

They even have a practitioner-only skincare range that you can consult professional clinics for! Known for their UV protective Synergie skin line, you will love the non-oily moisturising sunscreen, ÜberZinc !

Worldwide shipping available: Yes, AU$18 flat rate shipping. Or free shipping above AU$35 if you shop in the AU site, and use Australia freight forwarders instead

Price range: AU$44.55 for exfoliating cleansers to AU$126.36 for serums and creams

Australia skincare brands available in Singapore, but cheaper abroad!

4. Alpha-H: Best for skincare fanatics

What you’ll love: With a knack for producing highly concentrated skincare products, Alpha-H combines natural ingredients with science. The result is targeted treatments that solve common skin woes, like ageing, pigmentation, sunspots and acne.

Its results-driven approach makes the Liquid Gold Resurfacing Cleansing Cream one of its bestsellers, said to promote skin-renewal and boost anti-ageing, while retaining moisture and suppleness of the skin!

Worldwide shipping available: Yes, AU$15 flat rate shipping, or free shipping above AU$150

Price in Australia Price in Singapore Spot Treatment Gels From AU$19.95 From $25 Serums From AU$129 From $143.70

5. Go-To Skincare: Best for reliable dailies and a dash of fun

What you’ll love: The fuss-free, simple approach Go-To takes to skincare is none of the jargon and all of the fun! Its multi-hyphenate founder Zoë Foster Blake wanted to provide a skincare range that gives you confidence and makes you worry less about unfounded scientific claims the conventional brands offer.

The Face Hero Face Oil is one of the must-haves, helping to “hydrate, revive, brighten and insure your face against fine lines, dark spots, dryness and ageing inflammation”. It’s also very amenable as a canvas for makeup. There’s even a Bro-To range for the guys and a Gro-To range for the little ones!

Worldwide shipping available: Yes, AU$16 flat rate shipping. Or free shipping above AU$59 and use Australia freight forwarders instead.

Price in Australia Price in Singapore Sheet Masks From AU$9 From $10.50 Face Oil From AU$45 From $56.00

6. Grown Alchemist: For no-nonsense, smell-good skincare

What you’ll love: Grown Alchemist has actually graced the catwalks of NY Fashion Week, thanks to Alexander Wang’s use of their products on his models to bring a glow to their look!

With the use of plant-based ingredients and a handful of science, the brand works against the traditional synthetic formulas that are ineffective due to the use of chemical ingredients. Grown Alchemist uses ingredients that are compatible with the body’s systems.

You cannot miss the spa-in-a-tube Hydra-Restore Cream Cleanser , which smells like heaven and works like a charm to soothe and purify your skin.

Worldwide shipping available: Yes, US$25 (S$33) flat rate shipping, or free shipping above US$75

Price in Australia Price in Singapore Hand Creams From AU$27 From $29.00 Night Serums From AU$95 From $106.00

BONUS: Chemist Warehouse – for everything about skincare and beyond

What you’ll love: Insanely cheaper prices on your skincare products, and way more! Chemist Warehouse is described as a combination of Watson’s and Guardian.

You can find anything you need from band-aids to night creams, at almost half the price you get in Singapore. Hello savings, goodbye costly pharmacy products!

Worldwide shipping available: Yes, shipping costs vary based on order weight. Or free shipping above AU$50 and use Australia freight forwarders instead.

Price range: AU$2.99 or band-aids to AU$109.99 for serums and creams

