6 best baby oils for massaging your child

We frequently comfort our babies and communicate with them through touch before they can speak their first words, first letters, or first sounds. For instance, parents will hold, cuddle, or stroke a crying newborn to keep them comfortable. Part of this instinctual urge is to massage babies. This is the sole reason why parents should buy baby oil when they see one in stores or online.

Massage for babies involves using your hands to gently and rhythmically stroke your infant's body with baby oil.

You might use gentle manipulation to massage your baby's fingers, wrists, and ankles.

Basically, giving your infant a massage is a nice way to spend time with them and it can strengthen your relationship with them.

Caressing our little ones

The gentle and delicate traditional practice of massaging infants with baby oil is being adopted more frequently by parents, much to the delight of young children!

Numerous medical specialists remind us that massaging your infant promotes the growth and development of your relationship with him or her.

There is no denying the advantages of using baby oil, but what do we actually know about these oils?

The sensitive skin of your infant requires the application of baby oil when being massaged. Using baby oil will also make it easier for your hands to glide over the baby's skin.

Best baby oil for baby massages

Johnson's Baby Oil

Best overall

For baby massage, Johnson's Baby Oil seals in more moisture. For over 125 years, it has cared for infants. On a baby's skin, Johnson baby oil creates a smooth barrier that helps stop excessive moisture loss.

Baby massage and parent-baby connection are made possible by the mild formula, which has been professionally established.

Both newborns and adults will benefit greatly from their light, gentle products.

Features we love:

PH balanced, tested with paediatricians.

Locks up to 10 times more moisture on dry skin versus ordinary lotion

Made with pure mineral oil

Mustela Baby Oil for massage

Best pump

Mustela Baby Oil, in its pump bottle packaging, has been expertly created to offer the right nutrition for your child's growth and development.

Your infant will feel peaceful and relaxed after a massage, and it's a great method to promote better physical and sleep hygiene. With every touch, use this wonderful baby oil to make your child feel loved and cared for.

The oil is hypoallergenic, phthalate-free, paraben-free, and phenoxyethanol-free in its formulation.

Ingredients include protective vegetable oils and patented natural avocado oil, which support the restoration and preservation of the skin's natural protective barrier (pomegranate seed oil, sunflower oil).

By creating four entire product lines for each of your baby's specific skin types, Mustela continuously improves skin care for your baby, from bathtime through moisturising and washing.

Mustela has been recognised as meeting the exacting standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and openness by the nonprofit B Lab. Since April 2018, the certification has been upgraded.

Features we love:

Bond with a baby with a night-time massage

Luxurious oil for an easy massage inside a pump bottle

Leaves a protective film on newborn, baby, and child's skin.

Yu Yee Oil/Minyak Yu Yee/Ru Yi Oil Baby

Best traditional

A traditional medical treatment that has been utilised and passed down for generations, Yu Yee Oil/Minyak Yu Yee/Ruyi Oil Baby is well-liked in Southeast Asia, particularly Singapore.

The Ruyi Oil's natural components leave a soft, warming sensation on an infant's stomach, relieving any discomfort and providing parents with peace of mind.

It is best to rub two drops of the solution between your palms before applying it to an infant or baby's tummy. This will guarantee an evenly distributed application and prevent stomach burning.

When a baby, child, or infant has stomach wind or is bloated, the Ruyi Oil Baby offers relief.

Features we love:

Time-proven to be an effective treatment for gassy babies

Utilised to relieve joint and muscle discomfort, heartburn, headaches, upper and lower abdominal pain, and trapped stomach wind.

Herbal medicated ointment with a sweet peppermint smell

Tiny Remedies Stuffy Nose Natural Baby Chest Rub Massage Oil

Best chest rub

Natural essential oils are specifically used in Tiny Remedies Stuffy Nose Chest Rub to soothe babies and young children suffering from minor colds and stuffy noses.

Are you looking for baby goods to help your child who has a stuffy nose during cold weather? This is a fantastic product because it doesn't contain menthol or camphor, which your infant might enjoy.

When your allergic rhinitis worsens due to a sudden change in the weather, parents can test it and feel better after using Tiny Buds Stuffy Nose Chest Rub Massage Oil. This item is fantastic for both adults and children. Safe to use too!

Features we love:

Safe for babies six months and up

100 per cent petroleum free, menthol, and camphor free.

Promotes restful sleep

California Baby Massage Oil - Calming

Best plant-based

California Baby Massage Oil is ideal for a soft massage to soothe your child into a sound sleep. You may feel completely at ease knowing that this all-natural massage oil is free of harmful chemicals and artificial smells.

Only the highest quality, safest, gentlest, and most effective oils are used by California Baby.

Include this calming massage oil in your baby's nighttime ritual to moisturise the skin and promote relaxation. This massage oil blend is excellent for reducing anxiety and easing tension in adults as well.

Features we love:

100 per cent plant-based

Perfect for a gentle massage to help relax, unwind and sleep

Great for babies, kids, and even adults with sensitive skin

Himalaya Baby Hair Oil

Best for hair growth

Himalaya Baby Hair Oil is a popular choice among parents, and for good reason. This effective and nourishing oil is formulated with natural ingredients that are gentle on your baby's delicate scalp.

One of the standout features of Himalaya Baby Hair Oil is its blend of herbal extracts, including amla, bhringaraja, and chickpea. These ingredients are known for their nourishing and conditioning properties, making them perfect for a baby's delicate hair.

The oil also contains olive oil, which helps in strengthening the hair and preventing breakage.

Furthermore, the absence of mineral oils, parabens, and artificial colours makes it a safe and gentle option for your little one.

With regular use, this baby hair oil will leave your baby's hair soft, shiny, and healthy.

Price comparison table

Product Price Johnson's Baby Oil $4.20 - $4.90 Mustela Baby Oil for Massage $19.48 Yu Yee Oil/Minyak Yu Yee/如意油/Ru Yi Oil Baby $4.10 - $8.99 Tiny Remedies Stuffy Nose Natural Baby Chest Rub Massage Oil $9.40 California Baby Massage Oil - Calming $24.90 Himalaya Baby Hair Oil $14.58

Note: Each item and price is up to date as of publication. However, an item may be sold out or the price may be different at a later date.

How to use baby oil for baby massages

Your baby's skin is delicate and sensitive, and it needs your care to be moisturised and protected. Your baby's skin is undeveloped for the first two years of life.

It struggles to defend itself from natural threats such as the cold, wind, sun, and dry air. This makes them prone to irritation.

From the first few days after birth, or whenever the parents feel it's time to do so, a newborn can be massaged. The massage only lasts a short while the first time, but as the youngster becomes used to it, it lasts longer.

Here are some pointers for using baby oil:

The baby oil is gently warmed

In between your palms, smear the baby oil.

Gently massaging with baby oil in broad circular motions

Apply the baby oil to your infant's back, limbs, and stomach

While massaging your infant, totally encircle their body.

To help your infant feel calm and secure, you might also sing, hum, or talk softly to them as you massage them with baby oil.

Benefits of baby oil

The finest massage oil for your infant is baby oil, which has been dermatological and allergy-tested. Due to its gentle touch and nourishing qualities, it makes for excellent massage oil.

Therefore, it is advised to massage your infant. Additionally, it eases any itchiness and discomfort. It protects against dry skin and moisturises infant skin.

Baby oil has been clinically shown to have a gentle effect on your baby's skincare and is excellent for baby massage and parent-baby bonding.

Different types of baby oil

Several oils are available that are often safe for a baby's delicate skin. Use these oils to moisturise a baby's skin and for massages. Some may work better on your baby's skin than others.

The greatest oils to use when massaging a newborn baby are, in no particular order:

Baby oil

Coconut oil

Almond oil

Petroleum jelly

Shea butter

Safflower oil

Grapeseed oil

Chamomile lotion

Jojoba oil

Borage seed oil

Rosehip oil

Oat oil

Eczema cream

Oils to avoid for baby massages

Even natural oils have the potential to irritate your baby's skin. Avoid applying the following oils to your baby's skin:

Olive oil

Avocado oil

Peanut oil

Mustard oil

Soybean oil

Tea tree oil

Other essential oils like: Peppermint Lavender Sandalwood Bergamot Rose Chamomile Ylang-Ylang Jasmine Lemon



Choose other oils for infant massage carefully because essential oils are highly concentrated and can irritate both babies and adults. Some essential oils are secure, but they must always be diluted before applying to the skin.

Tips for using baby oil

Here are some suggestions to make your child's massage experience even more enjoyable.

If your infant is becoming cold, wrap him or her in a nice blanket and just remove the area you want to massage.

Check that the room is warm enough because your infant will just be wearing a diaper while receiving the massage. Make sure there is gentle lighting and silence in the space.

On your bed or the floor, spread a blanket out for your infant. Drop your infant on the massage table if you'd rather remain standing.

To keep your baby's skin hydrated and healthy, use baby oil that is appropriate for their skin type.

Avoid wearing jewellery because it could irritate your baby's skin.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.