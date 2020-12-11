6 best belly bands for pregnant women

Need a little support for that baby bump? You aren't alone.

Women's bodies go through a lot of changes and growth during pregnancy. Due to the additional weight from the growth of their babies in their wombs, women may suffer from back pain which can be frustrating — in worst cases excruciating — when doing even everyday activities.

Thankfully for mums, there are exercises and tools that can help them alleviate this pain. And one of this is to wear a belly band.

Belly bands are created for the very purpose of giving women support for their lower backs and baby bumps during day-to-day activities. This helps decrease the overall pain from doing these activities while they are pregnant.

But not all belly bands are created equal. From the material used to how much support it provides, belly bands come in many varieties which can make it tricky for mums to choose the right and the best ones.

Not to fret. We are here to help. Here we've listed the six best pregnancy belly bands in Singapore and tell you exactly why they might just be what you are looking for.

Pregnancy support belt: 6 best prenatal belly bands in Singapore

PHOTO: Mama's Choice

Why it's great:

If you are looking for a multi-function belly band, Mama’s Choice Activewear Maternity Leggings might be for you. It combines a prenatal maternity belt with leggings to create a 2-in-1 product that provides belly support and help in the compression for your legs.

These leggings' waistband helps to support your growing belly while providing relief to your back and pelvic bone to ensure that you are comfortable no matter the activity you have planned for the day. And it's not just the function that comes in two. These leggings come in two colours, too: black and dark grey.

Comfort meets style in this versatile piece of clothing. We love that Mama’s Choice Activewear Maternity Leggings is able to seamlessly blend into your day-to-day outfits, unlike other pregnancy belly bands on the market.

You can now look stylish at all times without sacrificing on comfort. Mama’s Choice Activewear Maternity Leggings is a must-have wardrobe piece for all mothers.

Features that we love:

Durable: Does not stretch and wear out easily

Postpartum use: Can be used as a belly binder after delivery

Soft, thick, and breathable: Made from 60per cent cotton and 40 per cent polyester

Free size

PHOTO: Tally

Why it's great:

Tally 589 belly band is a belt-type pregnancy corset that comes with an adjustable velcro strap. It can support the belly during pregnancy, and reduce pain in the waist and back.

It claims to be able to reduce motion from vehicles, so if you are constantly feeling motion sickness while on the road, this pregnancy belly band is for you.

Features that we love:

Soft cotton material: comfortable and not itchy

Adjustable size: adjustable according to the belly size / gestational age of the baby

PHOTO: Oppo

Why it's great:

Oppo Maternity Belt 4062 supports the abdomen to reduce the strain on your back, thereby providing relief for lower back pain. It helps correct your posture in the long run so as to minimize the chance of back pain from occurring (or reoccurring).

While Oppo Maternity Belt 4062 may be one of the more expensive brands on the market, it makes up by being the most accessible being available in most pharmacies in Singapore. So if you are looking for a fuss-free and convenient product, this one is for you/

Features that we love:

Soft foam cushioning: Provides maximum comfort to your belly

Soft and thick material: 50per cent polyurethane, 25per cent nylon and 25per cent cotton

PHOTO: Belly Bandit Upsie Belly

Why it's great:

Belly Bandit Upsie Belly Support Band takes the maternity belt to the next level. It is carefully designed to redistribute the belly weight and reduce the pressure on your back. It also limits the movement of your pelvic joints to help alleviate pelvic pain.

And if that's not enough to convince you to try this product? The icing on the cake is the gel pocket in the back of the Upsie Belly Support Band that allows you to provide instant hot or cold relief for any back pain you may encounter.

If you want to pamper yourself, the Belly Bandit Upsie Belly Support Band will not disappoint.

Features that we love:

Bamboo fabric: Ultra-soft viscose

SecureStretch™: Molds to your body

Comfortable adjustable straps: Provides 12" of adjustability without digging into your skin

Therapy gel pocket: Fits neatly into the back pocket to soothe an aching back with the included hot/cold gel packs

PHOTO: Upspring

Why it's great:

Upspring Bump Tube pregnancy band is a seamless fabric that you can wear as an accessory over your other outfits.

It cradles and supports your baby bump providing excellent support for the midsection and lower back. It helps to reduce the pressure and weight of the baby, thereby reducing lower backpack and pressure on the bladder.

Need more (read: thicker) support? You'd be happy to know that you can fold up Upspring Bump Tube in half to increase the support it gives when you wear it. The flexible material moulds to your body and expands as your belly grows and will last you throughout your entire pregnancy.

Features that we love:

Adjustable size: Expands with each stage of pregnancy

Cool, moisture-wicking fabric: made with 92 per cent Nylon and 8per cent Spandex, that is machine washable, perfect for any activity

PHOTO: Lunavie

Why it's great:

Lunavie Maternity Support Belt provides support not just for pregnant mums but also those in the postpartum stage. It helps to support the lower back bringing instant relief on the back and abdomen while helping to maintain proper body posture so as to provide maximum comfort throughout pregnancy.

Features that we love:

Extra comfortable: Stretchable, ultra-thin and breathable materials for all-day wearing

Prenatal support: Wraps around the belly and waist to redistributes the pressure more evenly on the surface area to reduce suffering from the lower back pain

Postpartum support: Suitable for postpartum recovery as it supports and lifts uterus and tightens your pelvis after giving birth

This article was first published in theAsianparent.