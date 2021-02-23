6 best places for margaritas in Singapore (that aren't bars!) for Margarita Day 2021

What better way to end your day than with this well-loved cocktail ? Here’s where you can get a dosage of your margarita on this island.

Did you know that today (Feb 22, 2021) is Margarita Day? If you love tequila, this might just be your day.

Till today, the exact history of margaritas remain a mystery, but one of its earliest stories took place in 1938 with Carlos “Danny” Herrera creating a drink for his customer, Marjorie King, who was allergic to many spirits, but not to tequila. Many other stories have been told since about the origin of margaritas.

Today, according to cocktail historian, David Wondrich, the margarita is a relative to a popular Mexican drink called the Daisy (margarita is Spanish for “daisy”), remade with tequila instead of brandy. Margaritas have since remained a household favourite that’s suitable for any time of day.

*Please note that we are living in unusual times. Until it is safe, please practice social distancing and be sure to reserve your slots ahead of time so the businesses below can efficiently ensure a safe experience for patrons.

Here are some of the best places to get your margarita fix in Singapore:

1. Cafe Iguana

You’ll get best top shelf tequila while you sip on your margarita by the riverside and if you’re up for something different, check out Cafe Iguana‘s newest Huat Ah! Margarita for $18++ (per glass, $68++ for a jug).

Cafe Iguana, 30 Merchant Rd., #01-03 Riverside Point, 058282

2. Señor Taco

The go-to place for a Corona(beer)-rita in Clarke Quay. And it's known for having 1-for-1 margaritas all night!

Señor Taco, 3A River Valley Rd., #01-07 Clarke Quay, Block A, 179020

3. Super Loco

On this "extremely important day of the year", the restaurant is offering margaritas (Classic Lime, Passionfruit Smashito, Blood Orange Guava and Prickly Pear) and at $10 a glass all night and if you call yourself an aficionado (and don’t have to be at work tomorrow morning), get the jug ($42).

Super Loco, various locations

4. El Mero Mero

Strawberry margarita, anyone? Yup, that's on El Mero Mero's menu at $18 a glass. Fancy something a little exciting? Try its Cinnamon or Blood Orange margarita.

El Mero Mero, 30 Victoria St., #01-20 CHIJMES, 187996

5. Piedra Negra

Besides its wide variety of margarita flavours ($14 a glass) and lively ambience, this makes it to the list especially because we love having pre-party drinks here before heading over to Blu Jaz (sometimes with our unfinished margarita in hand) on a Saturday night.

Piedra Negra, 241 Beach Rd., 189753

6. El Patio Mexican Restaurant & Wine Bar

If you're not really into tequila ¿por que no?! but still want to be a part of the fun, you might like these alternatives instead: Chivas Margarita or Bombay Margarita, or JD Margarita (contains Chivas, Bombay Sapphire Gin, and Jack Daniels respectively). Personally? We love the El Patio Margarita ($12 a glass) – it's one of the best in town.

This article was first published in The Finder.