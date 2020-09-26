6 cafes near the Singapore Botanic Gardens you'll want to plan your next brunch at

Heritage mall Cluny Court isn't just a great place for shopping, it's an ideal dining destination, too!

Like no other mall in Singapore, Cluny Court is blessed to be located in lovely, leafy Bukit Timah – at one corner of the Singapore Botanic Gardens (nearest to the Jacob Ballas Children’s Garden !).

Beyond indulging in some retail therapy at Cluny Court’s impeccably curated shops, you can also sate your hunger at its tasty restaurants, or pick up ingredients at its fine-food purveyors.

First, check out The Finder‘s video about always-crowd-pleasing Gastronomia Da Paolo, then read on below for 6 can’t-miss cafes for your next brunch plans.

1. Relish by Wild Rocket

Fusion-food experts Relish by Wild Rocket’s menu features the best of East and West. BBQ Char Siew Pork Burger and Seafood Burger pays homage to the popular Singapore dish – it comes with the great tasting sauce, without the trouble of dealing with the crab shell.

There’s also the Hae Bee Hiam Spaghettini, which is tossed in aromatic sambal belachan (shrimp chilli paste).

Relish by Wild Rocket #02-01, 501 Bukit Timah Rd, 259760

2. Da Paolo Gastronomia

Something to know about Da Paolo Gastronomia: It makes nearly everything from scratch, every day. That includes fresh breads, homemade pastas, heaps of gorgeous baked goods (think scones, croissants, cupcakes, cronos, etc), tonnes of various deli foods as well as eggs-every-which-way.

The coffees, juices and other drinks are just as good! You and the kids will love it.

Da Paolo Gastronomia #01-01, 501 Bukit Timah Rd, 259760

3. Bar Bar Black Sheep

By day, Bar Bar Black Sheep is more of a one-stop al fresco chill spot than a, you know, bar bar. Must-tries on the menu of North Indian, Thai and Western cuisines: the Seafood Phad Thai Noodles and stir-fried Chicken Biryani.

After work (or simply after a long day of shopping or traipsing the Botanic Gardens!), it’s great watering hole for cocktails, premium spirits and bottled beer and wines.

Bar Bar Black Sheep #01-05C, 501 Bukit Timah Rd, 259760

4. The Affogato Bar

The Affogato Bar is Singapore’s first cafe specialising in this uniquely Italian dessert: frozen gelato “drowned” in hot coffee. If coffee’s not your cup of tea, check out their frozen gelato “drowned” in tea instead, like their Gabana Cocoa with green tea, dried soursop and chocolate.

The bar also has a tasty selection of bagel sandwiches including the Breakfast Club, Ocean Trout and vegetarian Sprouts and Eggs & Onion options.

The Affogato Bar #01-04B, 501 Bukit Timah Rd, 259760

5. EGA Juice Clinic

If coffee’s not your pick-me-up of choice, visit EGA Juice Clinic for a dose of healthy goodness. Whether it’s cold-pressed juices or turmeric lattes, there are plenty of ways to drink your nutrients – you can even add a shot of coconut oil while you’re at it!

The fresh, cold-pressed Hardcore Green juice, for instance, contains greens such as kale and moringa (and lots of other ingredients!) for detoxing and colon cleansing.

EGA Juice Clinic #01-04A, 501 Bukit Timah Rd, 259760

6. The Fishwives

If you prefer to brunch in the comfort of your own home, head to The Fishwives for some of the freshest, cleanest ingredients in town. It specialises in fish, poultry, meats, cheeses and other perishable items plus premium pantry staples, too. Whether you’re an amateur or expert in the kitchen, the knowledgeable staff will be able to advise you on quick, easy recipes to try.

The Fishwives #01-05B, 501 Bukit Timah Rd, 259760