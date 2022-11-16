6 car features you (probably) didn't learn about in driving school

In driving school, you learnt how to operate a car's basic functions. However, cars today are getting more and more advanced, and the car you just bought may have more features than the ones you practised on at the driving centre.

As a new driver, you might be feeling apprehensive about trying these functions. But you shouldn't be, for learning about your car is part of the fun.

Here are six features you should definitely try out.

1. Paddle shifters

Paddle shifters come in a variety of shapes and sizes and can be made from various materials, but they all perform the same functions.

PHOTO: sgCarMart

Located behind the nine o'clock three o'clock positions, these paddles marked with '-' and '+' symbols tell the gearbox when to shift down or shift up.

This lets you enjoy manual control while having an automatic gearbox, and in a sports car, lets you keep the revs up.

How to use: Pull the left or '-' paddle to downshift, pull on the right or '+' paddle to shift up.

Depending on your car model, you may need to slide the gear lever in 'M' first.

In some Mercedes models, there is a specific button to press to toggle Manual mode.

Don't worry about damaging the gearbox in manual mode. The software that controls it will not allow you to suddenly downshift from eighth gear to first gear and vice-versa.

2. Auto Hold

The Auto Hold feature here is the button on the right marked by an encircled 'A'.

PHOTO: sgCarMart

The aptly named Auto Hold function stops the car from moving after you have come to a stop and given the brake pedal a firm press. The car will remain stationary without you needing to keep your foot on the pedal.

How to use: Different carmakers use different buttons. They can be labelled 'Auto Hold' or even 'Auto H'. The button is usually located near the toggle for the electronic parking brake.

When it's on, you activate Auto Hold by giving the brake pedal a firm press after your car has come to a halt.

This function should be used with care, though. Don't solely rely on it to hold the car in position and/or prevent it from rolling forwards or backwards when on a slope.

Auto Hold helps, but never replaces the driver.

3. Cruise control

Cruise Control in some cars can be offered with a version of lane keep assist or lane centering assist, which helps the driver keep the car centred.

PHOTO: sgCarMart

This makes driving on expressway stretches more convenient by maintaining the speed set by the driver.

The function will accelerate the car on uphill stretches, and try to prevent the car from going too far past the set speed on downhill portions.

How to use: When you reach your desired speed, press the 'Cruise' button, followed by the toggle marked 'Set'. The car will now try to maintain this speed.

Press the '+' button to increase speed or the '-' button to slow down.

Depending on your car, the '+' and '-' buttons may increase or decrease your speed in 1km/h or 2km/h increments. To be sure, consult your owner's manual.

Stepping on the brake pedal overrides Cruise Control but does not turn it off. To re-activate, press the 'Res' or 'Resume' button, which tells the car to return to the last set speed.

To turn off the function, press 'Cruise' or 'Off'.

4. Adaptive cruise control

Adaptive Cruise Control lets you set the distance to the car in front, but the system's pre-set parameters will ensure you don't tail-gate others.

PHOTO: sgCarMart

A more advanced version of cruise control, it varies your car's speed and following distance in relation to the vehicle in front of yours, while taking into account your set speed and following distance.

How to use: Activate it like you would cruise control, then set your preferred following distance.

Pressing the '+' and '-' buttons may increase/decrease your speed in increments of 5km/h or 10km/h, depending on car model.

Although more advanced than cruise control, you cannot totally rely on adaptive cruise control to stop your car from hitting the one in front, especially if another vehicle suddenly cuts in front of yours.

The onus is still on you to prevent mishaps.

5. Driving modes

Driving modes change how your car behaves, but they cannot change the engine's output or make it faster than it already is.

PHOTO: sgCarMart

Many cars today offer the drivers the option of selecting a drive mode. In most models, the drive mode affects how the engine and gearbox respond to inputs.

How to use: Find the 'Mode' switch that's usually located near the gearshift lever to see and toggle through the available modes. These typically consist of Eco, Normal, Sport and in some cars, Sport+.

'Eco' helps improve fuel economy by reducing the responsiveness of the accelerator pedal and engine, while telling the gearbox to shift up to a higher gear as soon as it is optimal.

'Sport' and 'Sport+' do the opposite. These settings increase the sensitivity and responsiveness of the engine, gearbox and accelerator pedal to make the car feel livelier.

The transmission tends to hold on to each ratio a bit longer to keep the revs high for stronger acceleration.

6. Park Assist

The Park Assist button (second from left) is sometimes marked by a 'P' and a steering wheel.

PHOTO: sgCarMart

This aptly named function can help you get in and out of parking spaces, especially parallel ones that can be tricky for drivers of larger vehicles such as SUVs.

How to use: While searching for a parking space, press the button marked with a 'P' and the graphic of a cone. Then, use the indicator to tell the system which side to search for a parking space.

When a space is detected and you wish to park there, a message on the dashboard will prompt you to shift into 'R'.

In basic Park Assist systems, the car will only turn the steering wheel - the driver has to keep his foot on the brake pedal to moderate the speed.

Follow the on-screen directions, which will prompt you to shift back into 'D' so the system can straighten/adjust the vehicle's position.

And remember, even if the system in your car is advanced enough to perform this entire process, you as the driver must always be ready to intervene as needed.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.