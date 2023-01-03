6 cars that are likely to make an impact on Singapore drivers in 2023

Times are set to get even tougher in 2023. This means car buyers are likely to be more prudent in their spending decisions, seeking ever greater value perhaps than ever before.

And it certainly doesn’t help that COE prices continue to rise (generally anyways), with little sign of abating. If you can help it, there’s always the option of riding out this high COE time period. But there are instances where you’d still need access to a car that you can call your own.

We’ve sussed out six options, from six hotly contested segments in the vehicle-buying sphere at large, so there’ll be a solution for everyone!

Which other car in its class comes with swathes of soft-touch materials and the mechanical durability that a proper gearbox (no CVTs here!) brings to the table?

To make the HS even more competitive, MG introduced a new variant in the Exclusive.

It retains all of the qualities we liked about the original car, but now has several additional advanced safety features, such as autonomous emergency braking and a very competent adaptive cruise control!

Refined and with plenty of space to boot, the Kia Sorento Hybrid is the ideal choice for families seeking an SUV that has the road presence and practicality, whilst still being efficient and kind on the wallet when you need to visit the pumps.

All Sorento models come with a comprehensive list of equipment, and several items that the Korean automaker has opted to fit their cars with (as standard at that) are items that you do not typically see at this end of the market.

It may have the form factor of a compact crossover, but the spirit of the BYD Atto 3’s transcends any labels that anyone could have assigned to it. It is a well-sorted overall electric family car, with enough space for a family of four, big range numbers and a palatable price tag.

Quirky design, excellent build quality and advanced battery technology should also mean that this is a family cruiser that’ll be dependable and headache-free throughout the duration of your ownership!

There aren’t very many options on the market today if you are looking for an electric station wagon. But that’s not to say they are all mediocre, as MG has demonstrated with their MG5.

It makes a solid case for itself, combining a surprisingly punchy powertrain, decent range figures and copious amounts of cargo space.

For the average consumer, this a perfect mix of qualities that makes the MG5 an extremely compelling option as a family wagon! And with an all-electric powertrain, this should make for a more fuss-free ownership experience in the long run.

When it comes to electrified commercial vehicles, trust the French to create something truly wonderful. The e-Dispatch excels in its job in not just providing massive amounts of storage for all your working needs, but also in delivering respectable amounts of power to its driven wheels.

With more than 300 km of available range per charge, any worries about range anxiety should be alleviated! Couple that with a decidedly practical car-like cabin and a silent driving experience, you’re looking at a shoe-in for your next business partner.

Frills? The EV ABS Van doesn’t know frills. It is a no-nonsense workhorse, designed and built to ensure that businesses have access to a set of wheels for the lowest possible initial cost. Afterall, the bottom line is important for you in order to weather any potential financial storm, right?

With less superfluous equipment onboard, there’s less to worry about in the long term. The electric powertrain also means you reap the benefits of ultra low running costs, and its relative simplicity over a conventional diesel van should translate into lower overall lifespan maintenance costs!

