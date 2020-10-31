6 cheap dentists and cost of common dental procedures in Singapore

You can suddenly find yourself staring at a $2,000 payment because time and tooth decay finally caught up with you, and you need a root canal treatment to avoid looking like Jaws from James Bond every time you smile (true story).

Ironically, people who find themselves in such a situation end up there because they skipped going to the dentist early and not often enough (also true).

But with the high costs of living, dental check-ups can be one of those chores Singaporeans are only too glad to skip, until it becomes too late.

We don’t want you to go through the same painful scenario, so we rounded up 6 cheap options for dental check-ups in Singapore. We’ve also included the prices for some common dental procedures, wherever applicable, so you can better budget for your visits.

Affordable dental clinics in Singapore

Name of Dental Practice Consultation, Scaling, Polishing Teeth Whitening Extractions & Fillings Wisdom Tooth Surgery Polyclinics (SingHealth and NHG) Consultation: from $15.80 Upon review Upon review Upon review Q&M Dental Group Consultation: from $21.40 (dentist), from $37.45 (specialist) Scaling & Polishing: from $74.90 Take Home: from $642 In-Clinic: from $963 Filling: from $58.85 per tooth From $535 per tooth NTUC Health Denticare (previously Unity Denticare) Consultation: from $25 (dentist), from $40 (specialist) Scaling & Polishing: from $50 Take Home: from $500 In-Clinic: from $900 Extraction: from $65 Filling: from $50 From $468 (dentist), from $1,092 (specialist) Azure Dental Consultation: $32 Scaling & Polishing: from $96 Take Home: $650 In-Clinic: $1,200 Extraction: from $90 Filling: from $96 From $650 Newport Dental Consultation: from $40 Scaling & Polishing: from $95 from $900 Extraction: from $100 Filling: from $80 From $950 Parkway Dental Practice Scaling & Polishing: from $80 Take Home: $450 In-Clinic: $950 Extraction: from $90 Filling: from $90 From $600

Polyclinics

One of the most affordable options for dental work is none other than your friendly neighbourhood polyclinic, which offers subsidised dental treatment and care. Consultations start from $15.80 for adult Singaporeans, while different rates apply for different patients.

With a wide network of clinics spread all over the island, there’s a high chance you can find an outlet near you. However, be aware that polyclinics are also usually very crowded, and may have long waiting times.

Main contact number: 6643 6969

1 Tampines Street 41, Singapore 529203

11 Bedok North Street 1, Singapore 469662

681 Punggol Drive, Singapore 820681

Main contact number: 6355 3000

21 Ang Mo Kio Central 2, Singapore 569666

21 Geylang East Central, Singapore 389707

2003 Toa Payoh Lor 8, Singapore 319260

10 Woodlands Street 31, Singapore 738579

89 Hougang Avenue 4, Singapore 538829

190 Jurong East Avenue 1, Singapore 609788 Contact: 6355 3000

580 Stirling Road, Singapore 149858 Contact: 6643 6969



Perhaps one of the most prolific private dental groups in Singapore (you’ve definitely seen their green-on-white logo at least once or twice in Singapore), Q&M Dental Group is also among the most budget-friendly.

They aren’t the cheapest for every kind of treatment, but with a grand total of 65 clinics throughout Singapore (and with many conveniently nestled in HDB heartlands), the convenience of visiting an outlet tends to make up for it.

NTUC Health Denticare (previously Unity Denticare)

A group of 18 dental clinics with over 50 chairs, NTUC Health Denticare is part of NTUC Health, Singapore’s largest healthcare cooperative. Which means NTUC Health Denticare is another great option for budget-friendly dental care.

They offer among the lowest prices for almost across the board – from scaling and polishing, extraction and filling to take-home teeth whitening. But do remember that dental care is highly personalised, and charges vary depending on the actual condition of your teeth.

You may have to pay higher fees, especially if you haven’t been keeping up with your visits.

Don’t underestimate the importance of providing young children with a good dental experience. Most adults would vouch for those days back in school when they felt traumatised by the school nurse who used to be in charge of dental programmes. Seeing your classmate disappear for an hour, only to come back crying with a bloody mouth tends to give you nightmares about going to the dentist.

If your child is finicky about going to the dentist, you might want to give Azure Dental a try. This Bukit Timah dental clinic prides itself on providing family-friendly dental care, with a focus on catering to the needs of children.

They even go the distance of providing booster seats for your little ones, ensuring they are as comfortable as possible.

Price-wise, Azure Dental isn’t exactly the cheapest. But if their gentle ways may successfully instil healthy oral hygiene habits in kids, think of the money you’ll save down the road.

Address: 22 Sixth Ave, Singapore 276480 Contact: 6463 6318 / 6463 6316

For people living in the Kallang area in need of a dentist, Newport Dental is a good choice. Located at Kallang Wave Mall, this is a dental clinic that caters to the needs of modern-day customers, offering an environment equipped with Internet, music and television screens.

Some dental clinics charge consultation as a separate fee on top of the treatment you need. However, Newport Dental offers all-in packages that includes your consultation fee. Prices start at $90 for the most basic package, providing a good way to make sure you don’t go over budget.

Address: 1 Stadium Place, #01-08 Singapore 397628 Contact: 3159 4229 / 9863 6462

The mecca of aesthetics clinics and specialist consultants, Orchard Road seems to be an unlikely option for affordable dental care. But if you happen to be working or living there, and don’t want to commute for more affordable dental care, then Parkway Dental Practice is one dental clinic you’d want to visit.

With scaling and polishing going for between $80 to $160, dental care doesn’t get any cheaper than this. Even its take-home tooth-whitening kit is comparable to the prices charged at neighbourhood clinics. And, if you’re a first-timer, don’t forget to ask for the dental screening package, which consists of scaling, polishing and dental x-ray, all for just $88 nett.

Address: 9 Scotts Road #12-02 Pacific Plaza Singapore 228210 Contact: 6836 9808

Here’s another option for affordable dental care, which some of you may already know about. The NUS Faculty of Dentistry offers a full suite of dental care services to members of the public at lower-than-market prices.

The catch? The people poking around in your mouth are dentistry students instead of full-fledged dentists. But worry not, as these undergraduates and postgraduates are fully supervised by qualified orthodontists and their peers.

Think of it this way: not only will you be receiving proper dental care at budget-friendly rates, you’ll also be helping to train the next generation of dentists.

Address: National University Centre for Oral Health, 9 Lower Kent Ridge Road, Singapore 119085 Contact: 6772 4921

This article was first published in SingSaver.com.sg.