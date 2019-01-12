6 cheap places to buy winter clothes for your whole family this holidays

Now that school holidays have started, families have started preparation for their year-end vacations!

During this time, most families prefer to travel to colder countries to get away from the heat in Singapore. But before travelling to a colder country, parents need to buy a lot of necessities like winter clothes before arriving at their winter destination.

However, winter clothes are usually very expensive and tend to burn a hole in the family's pocket - but don't worry just yet because we have created a list of the places to buy cheap winter clothing in Singapore.

CHEAP WINTER CLOTHING SINGAPORE: TOP 6 PLACES

OFFLINE STORES

1. COLD WEAR

Singapore-based winter wear company Coldwear is having a massive year-end sale of up to 70 per cent!

For instance, a parka padded jacket which usually retails for around $80 onwards is now being sold at $59 at Coldwear.

Parents can also go on to their online store for greater discounts.

They also have sizes for your whole family!

Location: Tampines 1, Orchard Gateway, Plaza Singapura, Suntec City, United Square, Changi City Point, IMM, Bendemeer

2. WINTER TIME

Don't miss Winter Time's biggest winterwear and luggage sale ever with up to 80 per cent discount!

Families can look forward to buying good quality winter gear from $5 onwards and parkas for 5 Degrees & Below from $35 onwards.

Date: 27 Nov - 1 Dec 2019

Location: Singapore Expo Hall 4A

3. DECATHLON

While Decathlon is mostly known for its sports-based wear, it also offers a wide range of winter clothes for the whole family.

With their current Black Friday sale, parents can expect to buy clothes from as cheap as $25!

Location: Holland Village, City Square Mall, Stadium Boulevard, Novena

4. H&M

H&M has some great winter clothing deals for mum, dad and kids with padded jackets starting from $49.95.

These designs ensure you stay warm and fashionable - all at an affordable price!

Location: ION Orchard Mall, JEM, Vivocity, Tampines Mall, NEX, Suntec City, Kallang Wave Mall, Waterway Point

ONLINE DEALS

If you are one for online shopping, you definitely have a lot of options. Online stores besides being cheaper are also very convenient, especially for working parents. Check some of these online winter clothing deals!

5. WISH

PHOTO: Wish

Wish has some great winter clothing options for the whole family which are also highly reviewed and rated. This fashionable denim jacket is for girls (but you can also use it for boys) and comes in sizes for kids aged between 8 to 14 years old!

It is also made of corduroy which is a thick cotton fabric with velvety ribs, ideal for winter vacations.

Price: $30

6. LAZADA

PHOTO: Lazada

Mums who love twinning with their kids, check out Lazada's adorable twinning winter jacket sets!

They also come in various designs so you and your little one can travel in style.

Price: $26.50

We hope you have a great vacation with your family!

This article was first published in theAsianparent.