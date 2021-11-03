6 Disney collaborations fans need to check out right now

If you are a Disney fan like us, you'll be glad to know that it has recently collaborated with a few brands to spread the joy. If you think that you are 'too old' to buy anything Disney-related, then think again.

From air fryers to fragrances, this large franchise is making it clear that you can love the Disney world no matter your age with these six Disney collaborations.

7-Eleven and Disney

PHOTO: 7-Eleven

7-Eleven is back with its Shop and Earn stamps programme, and with it, limited edition Disney glass containers featuring eight designs. Out of the characters featured, we have fan-favourites Mickey Mouse, the grumpy Donald Duck, and Belle.

Designed in a watercolour art style, the glass containers are made from food-grade glass and make use of bamboo for the lid.

The Frozen glass container features three characters: Elsa and Anna on opposite sides of the container, and the lovable Olaf on the lid. Whether you need a place to stash your snacks or a place to put all your cotton pads, these containers do the trick.

There is also Disney merchandise to look out for in your neighbourhood 7-Eleven stores. From silicon lids to hand towels with Pooh and Stitch’s bottoms, there is a large variety of merchandise to purchase.

If you are looking for a present for the little one, they also have princess accessories that will make any child’s dream of becoming a princess come true.

Available at 7-Eleven stores islandwide.

Urban Li'l and Disney

PHOTO: Urban Li'l

It is time to get into the Christmas spirit (yes, we are aware that there is more than a month to Christmas) with homegrown brand Urban Li’l.

They have collaborated with Disney to bring us Disney Christmas Magic, which includes five categories of products: ornaments, wall decor, fabric deals, gift tag sticker packs, and tree toppers.

The ornaments are all laser cut, and you can customise them by adding your name to them. They would also make a great Christmas present that can be brought out every time the season comes around.

If you don’t decorate Christmas trees, you can make your own on your walls with their Disney Princesses Christmas Tree Fabric Decal.

You can buy them here.

BaubleBar and Disney

Want to wear your love for Disney and showcase it to the whole world? Lucky for you, BaubleBar has collaborated with Disney once more this year to bring you an array of glittering jewellery.

From Frog Prince ear studs to chic Mickey Mouse tennis bracelets, there are many fun and sophisticated choices to choose from.

You can also get Mickey Mouse iPhone cases with your name on it, as long as it is under nine characters.

You can get them here.

Estee Lauder and Disney

Estee Lauder has recently released their Disney collaboration products in the limited edition The Magic of Mickey Collection.

True to its name, the collection focuses on Mickey Mouse, with the occasional appearance of Minnie Mouse.

Consisting of three perfumes and three empty compact cases, the six-products lineup makes generous use of gold colour in their designs to give off a luxurious feel.

The perfumes come in the scents Beautiful Belle, Beautiful, and Pleasures and retail at $569 each. The compact cases come empty to allow customers to fill them with the Perfecting Pressed Powder Refill in Translucent, and retail for $400 each.

You can get them exclusively at Estee Lauder Marina Bay Sand from 1 Nov, 2021 onwards.

Mayer and Disney

If you love Mickey, you will be glad to know that Mickey loves Singapore (and you)! Mayor released their Mickey Loves Singapore Collection, which includes household appliances such as the air fryer, air purifier, and multi-cooker.

If you are going out and you can’t stand the heat, especially while wearing a mask, they also have a rechargeable fan in the lineup that can keep you cool under Singapore’s harsh sun.

The designs are of Mickey and his friends enjoying Singapore. There are pictures of them riding past colourful shophouses and waving out of windows commonly seen on old Singapore buildings.

You can buy them here. Fastest fingers first!

Fairprice and Disney

PHOTO: Fairprice

If you are part of Fairprice’s loyalty programme, it’s time to rejoice. With your points redeemed from Fairprice, you can exchange them with Mickey Mouse collectibles.

From now until Nov 17, 2021, whether you want the Japanese-style lightweight backpack or the 1.5L ceramic cooking pot, four points are all you need to redeem one of them.

At Finest, Xtra, and selected stores, you can also trade your points for an apron with gloves set or a four-piece ceramic dinnerware set.

You can get them at your neighbourhood Fairprice store.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.